‘Traitorous’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Sitting in Senate Gallery ‘With His Feet Up’ and Ignoring Impeachment Trial

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the freshman Missouri Republican who has been accused of effectively being one of the leaders of the January 6 insurrection, is now being blasted for ignoring the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting that insurrection – a trial in which Senator Hawley has sworn to be an impartial juror.

Sen. Hawley is “sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout” the trial, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.

Other reporters confirmed Haake’s account:

CNN’s Manu Raju reports Hawley told him, “I can basically see the back of their heads. But I sort of picked a spot where I can look right down on them, I can see the TV, and it’s interesting.”

Hawley appears to be violating his oath as an impartial juror by ignoring the Senate’s conclusion, based on Tuesday’s vote, that it does have jurisdiction to try Trump.

Hawley is being blasted.

 

 

News

Secretary Buttigieg in Quarantine After Agent Tests Positive for COVID-19

Published

2 days ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will self-quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg came into close contact with the agent as recently as Monday morning, according to a statement from the Secretary’s chief of staff Laura Schiller, CNN reports.

Buttigieg, who has tested negative for coronavirus, has already had his first vaccine shot and will have the second after his quarantine ends.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

News

Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19

Published

2 days ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), first elected to Congress in 2018, has died after contracting COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reports. He was 67, and had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Rep. Wright is the first sitting U.S. Congressman to die after after contracting the coronavirus.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports on his passing:

Wright announced his diagnosis January 21.

Wake Up To Politics’ Gabe Fleisher:

 

This article has been updated pending cause of death.

News

Stormy Daniels Says Trump Offered Her Role on the Apprentice in Exchange for Sex

Published

2 days ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump offered her a slot on the reality TV show he hosted in exchange for sex.

The adult film actress appeared on a podcast hosted by Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney for Trump who served time in prison for brokering a hush money payment to Daniels, who said she recently recalled details of her 2006 encounter with the celebrity real estate developer, reported The Guardian.

“I went to see that movie Bombshell,” she said, “and suddenly it just came back.”

Daniels met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and she was surprised to find herself in his hotel room.

“‘I remember even thinking I could definitely fight his fat ass, I can definitely outrun him,” Daniels said. “There’s a bodyguard at the door. But I wasn’t threatened, I was not physically threatened.”

“Then, so I tried to sidestep,” she added. “I was like, trying to remember really quickly, where did I leave my purse, like I gotta get out of here, and I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like, ‘This is your chance,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and he was like, ‘You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park.'”

Daniels told Cohen that Trump then offered her a role on “The Apprentice,” and she excused herself to the bathroom — only to find the future president laid out on the bed waiting for her.

“I just froze, and I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “He had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds.”

 

Image by Jimi Photog via Flickr and a CC license

