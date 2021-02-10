‘Traitorous’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Sitting in Senate Gallery ‘With His Feet Up’ and Ignoring Impeachment Trial

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the freshman Missouri Republican who has been accused of effectively being one of the leaders of the January 6 insurrection, is now being blasted for ignoring the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting that insurrection – a trial in which Senator Hawley has sworn to be an impartial juror.

Sen. Hawley is “sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout” the trial, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.

Other reporters confirmed Haake’s account:

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley — who objected to Biden’s win and encouraged the Capitol attack — is currently sat with his feet up in the Senate gallery. Not once has he paid attention to the impeachment trial. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 10, 2021

Inside the Senate chamber during today’s impeachment trial, Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley was sitting in the public gallery above the Senate floor for a second day and Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul is again not wearing a mask per Hill pool. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley is sitting in the gallery, not on the floor, “continuing to read papers in unmarked manila folders. They resembled the folders he had at his desk on Tuesday, but of course his being up in the gallery meant reporters in the gallery couldn’t see” in them — @kasie — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2021

CNN’s Manu Raju reports Hawley told him, “I can basically see the back of their heads. But I sort of picked a spot where I can look right down on them, I can see the TV, and it’s interesting.”

Hawley appears to be violating his oath as an impartial juror by ignoring the Senate’s conclusion, based on Tuesday’s vote, that it does have jurisdiction to try Trump.

Hawley said Democrats are presenting their case in a “very understandable, easy-to-follow manner.” But he added: “I don’t think it’s going to change any minds. In my view, we don’t have jurisdiction.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021

Hawley is being blasted.

It should be forever January 6th in how we view Josh Hawley, who has shown zero remorse or regret for instigating an effort to overthrow the US government. https://t.co/qD8WbXQ8mW — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley is making a spectacle of himself deliberately. Why would he disrespect those who died on Jan 6 and after? Why? — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) February 10, 2021

Breaking via MSNBC: Republican Josh Hawley is ignoring the trial reading stuff that has nothing to do with the impeachment… even sitting with his legs up on the seat in front of him. If this gets you kicked out of Biology class, why doesn’t it get him kicked out of the Senate? — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) February 10, 2021

Missouri? You should be mortified to have the arrogant and unpatriotic #JoshHawley representing you in the US Senate. Feet up, upper gallery, going through paperwork during Impeachment trial. He thinks he is above the law. Demagogue in training. — Truth or Consequences (@TheSpringChickn) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley is un-American traitorous jackass undeserving of the position and power he holds. https://t.co/FyXKslkRky — Cozzymandias (@lolzkatt) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley is a Seditionist and needs to be expelled from the Senate — Sarah Fickling (@shbeetle) February 10, 2021

Josh Hawley is a national disgrace, Missouri deserves far better than this racist carpetbagger https://t.co/O8tH9BPf47 — Auntiem (@1LNMN) February 10, 2021