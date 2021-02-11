News
Impeachment Manager Proves Trump Incited Insurrectionists With Montage of His ‘Brutal’ History of Supporting Violence
Lead Democratic impeachment manager Jaime Raskin on Thursday further proved Donald Trump’s guilt in the incitement of the violent MAGA mob insurrection on January 6. Rep. Raskin shared a damning video montage of Trump’s years-long and “brutal” history of “when the President’s words successfully incited his supporters into assaulting his opponents.”
With well-known incidents like Trump saying, “knock the crap out of ’em,” and “get the hell out of here,” Rep. Raskin told Senators Thursday afternoon Trump’s “supporters listened and they got the message.”
Trump over the years has “praised” and “encouraged” “political violence for his side,” Raskin said.
He offered other clips of Trump saying things like, “I promise you I will pay for the legal fees, I promise I will.”
Raskin talked about “the brutal power and effectiveness of his words with his followers. You heard him tell his supporters to be ‘a little more violent,’ and they responded to his command by literally dragging a protester across the floor at one of his campaign rallies. He cried ‘get him the hell out of here. Throw him out.’ His supporters punched and kicked another protester as he was escorted from the hall. He told supporters to ‘knock the hell out’ of people who opposed him and promised to pay the legal fees of the assailants.”
“Let’s watch some of those incidents, beginning with Trump praising supporters who had assaulted a Black protester.”
The clip closes with Trump saying:
“But we’ve had a couple that were really violent and that particular one when I said, like to bang them. That was a very vague, very you know who’s a guy who’s swinging very loud, and then started swinging at the audience, and you know what the audience swung back. And I thought it was very, very appropriate he was swinging. He was hitting people, and the audience hit back. And that’s what we need a little bit more of.”
Watch:
WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin plays clips of Trump in his 2016 campaign encouraging violence against protesters at his rallies and praising his supporters who attacked them, saying in one instance, “I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees” https://t.co/YubPpuDO6i pic.twitter.com/JDtpR8lAAq
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2021
News
‘Traitorous’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Sitting in Senate Gallery ‘With His Feet Up’ and Ignoring Impeachment Trial
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the freshman Missouri Republican who has been accused of effectively being one of the leaders of the January 6 insurrection, is now being blasted for ignoring the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting that insurrection – a trial in which Senator Hawley has sworn to be an impartial juror.
Sen. Hawley is “sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout” the trial, NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.
Other reporters confirmed Haake’s account:
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley — who objected to Biden’s win and encouraged the Capitol attack — is currently sat with his feet up in the Senate gallery. Not once has he paid attention to the impeachment trial.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 10, 2021
Inside the Senate chamber during today’s impeachment trial, Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley was sitting in the public gallery above the Senate floor for a second day and Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul is again not wearing a mask per Hill pool.
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is sitting in the gallery, not on the floor, “continuing to read papers in unmarked manila folders. They resembled the folders he had at his desk on Tuesday, but of course his being up in the gallery meant reporters in the gallery couldn’t see” in them — @kasie
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2021
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Hawley told him, “I can basically see the back of their heads. But I sort of picked a spot where I can look right down on them, I can see the TV, and it’s interesting.”
Hawley appears to be violating his oath as an impartial juror by ignoring the Senate’s conclusion, based on Tuesday’s vote, that it does have jurisdiction to try Trump.
Hawley said Democrats are presenting their case in a “very understandable, easy-to-follow manner.” But he added: “I don’t think it’s going to change any minds. In my view, we don’t have jurisdiction.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
Hawley is being blasted.
It should be forever January 6th in how we view Josh Hawley, who has shown zero remorse or regret for instigating an effort to overthrow the US government. https://t.co/qD8WbXQ8mW
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is making a spectacle of himself deliberately. Why would he disrespect those who died on Jan 6 and after? Why?
— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) February 10, 2021
Breaking via MSNBC: Republican Josh Hawley is ignoring the trial reading stuff that has nothing to do with the impeachment… even sitting with his legs up on the seat in front of him.
If this gets you kicked out of Biology class, why doesn’t it get him kicked out of the Senate?
— Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) February 10, 2021
Missouri? You should be mortified to have the arrogant and unpatriotic #JoshHawley representing you in the US Senate. Feet up, upper gallery, going through paperwork during Impeachment trial. He thinks he is above the law. Demagogue in training.
— Truth or Consequences (@TheSpringChickn) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is un-American traitorous jackass undeserving of the position and power he holds. https://t.co/FyXKslkRky
— Cozzymandias (@lolzkatt) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a Seditionist and needs to be expelled from the Senate
— Sarah Fickling (@shbeetle) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a national disgrace, Missouri deserves far better than this racist carpetbagger https://t.co/O8tH9BPf47
— Auntiem (@1LNMN) February 10, 2021
Josh Hawley is a traitor to America and should be in prison. https://t.co/Psn2AZ4nZu
— maraleia MAT (Expel the #SeditionCaucus MOC) (@maraleia) February 10, 2021
News
Secretary Buttigieg in Quarantine After Agent Tests Positive for COVID-19
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will self-quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
Buttigieg came into close contact with the agent as recently as Monday morning, according to a statement from the Secretary’s chief of staff Laura Schiller, CNN reports.
Buttigieg, who has tested negative for coronavirus, has already had his first vaccine shot and will have the second after his quarantine ends.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has gotten the first vaccine dose, will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive, his chief of staff tells @gregorywallace. He was considered a close contact and has tested negative.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 8, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), first elected to Congress in 2018, has died after contracting COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reports. He was 67, and had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.
Rep. Wright is the first sitting U.S. Congressman to die after after contracting the coronavirus.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports on his passing:
Fox has learned that that Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) has died.
Wright tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago.
Wright had also battled lung cancer last fall. Wright was 67 years old. Wright succeeded fmr GOP TX Rep Joe Barton in 2019 after Barton retired.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 8, 2021
Wright announced his diagnosis January 21.
This morning, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19.
I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of #TX6 from home this week.
My full statement: https://t.co/8JWwfNi0iz
— Ron Wright (@RepRonWright) January 21, 2021
Wake Up To Politics’ Gabe Fleisher:
Per @govtrack, 71 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic. Wright is the first of them to die from the virus. https://t.co/JU10XufeEg
— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) February 8, 2021
This article has been updated pending cause of death.
