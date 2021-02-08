News
Secretary Buttigieg in Quarantine After Agent Tests Positive for COVID-19
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will self-quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
Buttigieg came into close contact with the agent as recently as Monday morning, according to a statement from the Secretary’s chief of staff Laura Schiller, CNN reports.
Buttigieg, who has tested negative for coronavirus, has already had his first vaccine shot and will have the second after his quarantine ends.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has gotten the first vaccine dose, will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive, his chief of staff tells @gregorywallace. He was considered a close contact and has tested negative.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 8, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), first elected to Congress in 2018, has died after contracting COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reports. He was 67, and had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.
Rep. Wright is the first sitting U.S. Congressman to die after after contracting the coronavirus.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports on his passing:
Fox has learned that that Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) has died.
Wright tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago.
Wright had also battled lung cancer last fall. Wright was 67 years old. Wright succeeded fmr GOP TX Rep Joe Barton in 2019 after Barton retired.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 8, 2021
Wright announced his diagnosis January 21.
This morning, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19.
I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of #TX6 from home this week.
My full statement: https://t.co/8JWwfNi0iz
— Ron Wright (@RepRonWright) January 21, 2021
Wake Up To Politics’ Gabe Fleisher:
Per @govtrack, 71 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic. Wright is the first of them to die from the virus. https://t.co/JU10XufeEg
— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) February 8, 2021
This article has been updated pending cause of death.
News
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Offered Her Role on the Apprentice in Exchange for Sex
Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump offered her a slot on the reality TV show he hosted in exchange for sex.
The adult film actress appeared on a podcast hosted by Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney for Trump who served time in prison for brokering a hush money payment to Daniels, who said she recently recalled details of her 2006 encounter with the celebrity real estate developer, reported The Guardian.
“I went to see that movie Bombshell,” she said, “and suddenly it just came back.”
Daniels met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and she was surprised to find herself in his hotel room.
“‘I remember even thinking I could definitely fight his fat ass, I can definitely outrun him,” Daniels said. “There’s a bodyguard at the door. But I wasn’t threatened, I was not physically threatened.”
“Then, so I tried to sidestep,” she added. “I was like, trying to remember really quickly, where did I leave my purse, like I gotta get out of here, and I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like, ‘This is your chance,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and he was like, ‘You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park.'”
Daniels told Cohen that Trump then offered her a role on “The Apprentice,” and she excused herself to the bathroom — only to find the future president laid out on the bed waiting for her.
“I just froze, and I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “He had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds.”
Image by Jimi Photog via Flickr and a CC license
News
Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr
Peter Navarro, a former White House economic adviser under President Donald Trump, on Sunday suggested that former Attorney General Bill Barr took part in a “deep state coup” to help President Joe Biden.
During a segment with Navarro on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo implied that there is something nefarious about the speed in which Biden signed executive orders after taking office.
“How were 17 of these executive orders ready to go and waiting for President Biden to sign minutes after inauguration?” Bartiromo wondered.
For his part, Navarro blamed Trump’s former attorney general for Biden’s initial executive orders.
“Here’s the news behind the news,” Navarro said. “Bill Barr, President Trump’s attorney general, actually turns out to be also Joe Biden’s first attorney general.”
According to Navarro, Barr’s Justice Department put up “hurdles” to slow walk 30 executive orders that the Trump administration wanted to put into place before leaving office.
“Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EOs and basically it was a deep state coup,” he opined.
Navarro singled out one of Biden’s executive orders involving China, which he called “an abomination.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
