Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19

Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump offered her a slot on the reality TV show he hosted in exchange for sex.

The adult film actress appeared on a podcast hosted by Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney for Trump who served time in prison for brokering a hush money payment to Daniels, who said she recently recalled details of her 2006 encounter with the celebrity real estate developer, reported The Guardian.

“I went to see that movie Bombshell,” she said, “and suddenly it just came back.”

Daniels met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and she was surprised to find herself in his hotel room.

“‘I remember even thinking I could definitely fight his fat ass, I can definitely outrun him,” Daniels said. “There’s a bodyguard at the door. But I wasn’t threatened, I was not physically threatened.”

“Then, so I tried to sidestep,” she added. “I was like, trying to remember really quickly, where did I leave my purse, like I gotta get out of here, and I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like, ‘This is your chance,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and he was like, ‘You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park.'”

Daniels told Cohen that Trump then offered her a role on “The Apprentice,” and she excused herself to the bathroom — only to find the future president laid out on the bed waiting for her.

“I just froze, and I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “He had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds.”

