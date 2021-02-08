Connect with us

News

Stormy Daniels Says Trump Offered Her Role on the Apprentice in Exchange for Sex

Published

on

Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump offered her a slot on the reality TV show he hosted in exchange for sex.

The adult film actress appeared on a podcast hosted by Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney for Trump who served time in prison for brokering a hush money payment to Daniels, who said she recently recalled details of her 2006 encounter with the celebrity real estate developer, reported The Guardian.

“I went to see that movie Bombshell,” she said, “and suddenly it just came back.”

Daniels met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and she was surprised to find herself in his hotel room.

“‘I remember even thinking I could definitely fight his fat ass, I can definitely outrun him,” Daniels said. “There’s a bodyguard at the door. But I wasn’t threatened, I was not physically threatened.”

“Then, so I tried to sidestep,” she added. “I was like, trying to remember really quickly, where did I leave my purse, like I gotta get out of here, and I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like, ‘This is your chance,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and he was like, ‘You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park.'”

Daniels told Cohen that Trump then offered her a role on “The Apprentice,” and she excused herself to the bathroom — only to find the future president laid out on the bed waiting for her.

“I just froze, and I didn’t know what to say,” she said. “He had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds.”

 

Image by Jimi Photog via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Secretary Buttigieg in Quarantine After Agent Tests Positive for COVID-19

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will self-quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttigieg came into close contact with the agent as recently as Monday morning, according to a statement from the Secretary’s chief of staff Laura Schiller, CNN reports.

Buttigieg, who has tested negative for coronavirus, has already had his first vaccine shot and will have the second after his quarantine ends.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

Continue Reading

News

Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), first elected to Congress in 2018, has died after contracting COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reports. He was 67, and had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Rep. Wright is the first sitting U.S. Congressman to die after after contracting the coronavirus.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports on his passing:

Wright announced his diagnosis January 21.

Wake Up To Politics’ Gabe Fleisher:

 

This article has been updated pending cause of death.

Continue Reading

News

Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr

Published

1 day ago

on

February 7, 2021

By

Peter Navarro, a former White House economic adviser under President Donald Trump, on Sunday suggested that former Attorney General Bill Barr took part in a “deep state coup” to help President Joe Biden.

During a segment with Navarro on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo implied that there is something nefarious about the speed in which Biden signed executive orders after taking office.

“How were 17 of these executive orders ready to go and waiting for President Biden to sign minutes after inauguration?” Bartiromo wondered.

For his part, Navarro blamed Trump’s former attorney general for Biden’s initial executive orders.

“Here’s the news behind the news,” Navarro said. “Bill Barr, President Trump’s attorney general, actually turns out to be also Joe Biden’s first attorney general.”

According to Navarro, Barr’s Justice Department put up “hurdles” to slow walk 30 executive orders that the Trump administration wanted to put into place before leaving office.

“Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EOs and basically it was a deep state coup,” he opined.

Navarro singled out one of Biden’s executive orders involving China, which he called “an abomination.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Related: Office of Special Counsel Smacks Down Top Trump Advisor Peter Navarro for Violating Federal Law

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.