‘Steaming Pile of Dishonest Garbage’: Tucker Carlson Slammed for ‘Lie’ Texas Power Grid ‘Totally Reliant on Windmills’

Some Call for Lawsuits

Four million lost power for days. At least three million currently are without power. Dozens have reportedly died in Texas after a storm that was not a surprise caught the Lone Star State’s government and power grid agency apparently by surprise.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott turned to Fox News, not to take any responsibility at all, but to smear and blame the deadly power disaster on the Green New Deal, a 2019 proposal to combat climate change that only received a “stunt” vote forced by Republicans in the Senate, and has not come close to becoming law.

Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America… pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021

Governor Abbott is not the only one lying about green energy being to blame for Texas’s catastrophic mismanagement that turned deadly this week.

Here’s Fox News’s top evening host, Tucker Carlson lying Tuesday night by saying Texas’s power grid is “totally reliant on windmills.”

As crazed as Carlson may sound, reading the text of his claims is even more disturbing:

“So unbeknownst to most people the Green New Deal came to Texas, the power grid in the state became totally reliant on windmills, then it got cold and the windmills broke, ’cause that’s what happens in the Green New Deal you’re without power – millions are still without power tonight,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers. “Several have died. Now the same energy policies that have wrecked Texas this week are going nationwide they’re coming to your state.”

Lies, more lies, and fear-mongering:

Also nothing about the natural gas pipelines that froze, because telling the truth would destroy his narrative.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted that Carlson’s claim is “Just a complete lie. Not a misstatement or a spinnable, hedged mischaracterization. A lie.”

Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona sets the record straight, citing a Bloomberg News report:

Once again, the main factors for the power outages are “frozen instruments at natural gas, coal and even nuclear facilities, as well as limited supplies of natural gas” and wind turbine shutdowns accounted for “less than 13%” of the outages.https://t.co/mICxepN1uq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 16, 2021

Now Americans are calling for Fox News to face the same kind of lawsuits it is looking at when it spent months lying about the 2020 election. Voting machines manufacturer Smartmatic is suing Fox News for billions, and Dominion appears to be on the same track.

Take a look:

Texas green energy providers: Sue Fox News. Announce intentions to sue today. Do it. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 17, 2021

Green energy companies need to follow Dominion and sue Fox News. https://t.co/N8hLZHAKqU — Knol (@knolaust) February 17, 2021

Green Energy corporations should sue Fox News for their disinformation campaign. Just like voting software companies did. https://t.co/pFD5Dkhk2R — Santiago Palomino (@santi4thepeople) February 16, 2021

It all goes back to a steady diet of Fox News. Tucker is slamming green energy when it only accounts for 17% of Texas’s energy yet it gets 100% of blame for the catastrophic collapse of energy delivery during an unprecedented weather event. Texas green energy should sue Fox. — House Managers Defend Democracy (@WeKnowJoe1) February 16, 2021

Faux News is only afraid of law suits. IMHO, American green energy companies should form a non-profit and sue Fox News. They are literally hurting American workers with such nonsense. — Affret Shekt (@AffretShekt) February 17, 2021

Time for wind turbine manufacturers to sue fox for $10 billion. — Jay Green (@GreenMossOnTree) February 17, 2021

Can someone with skin in the green energy game sue Fox News already for perpetuating lies? — Anaslimedo (@anaslimedo) February 17, 2021

Green energy companies should sue Fox for defamation. It’s seems that’s the only way to stop the lying, manipulation and propaganda. — Katherine (@Katheri99637331) February 17, 2021

If the Green New Deal was a person, they could sue Fox News. As it is, Tucker can make obvious untrue statements about the GND and no one can hold Fox accountable. — Coat of Many Colours (@harryholmes76) February 17, 2021