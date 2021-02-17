Connect with us

FOX NEWS LIES

‘Steaming Pile of Dishonest Garbage’: Tucker Carlson Slammed for ‘Lie’ Texas Power Grid ‘Totally Reliant on Windmills’

Some Call for Lawsuits

Four million lost power for days. At least three million currently are without power. Dozens have reportedly died in Texas after a storm that was not a surprise caught the Lone Star State’s government and power grid agency apparently by surprise.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott turned to Fox News, not to take any responsibility at all, but to smear and blame the deadly power disaster on the Green New Deal, a 2019 proposal to combat climate change that only received a “stunt” vote forced by Republicans in the Senate, and has not come close to becoming law.

Governor Abbott is not the only one lying about green energy being to blame for Texas’s catastrophic mismanagement that turned deadly this week.

Here’s Fox News’s top evening host, Tucker Carlson lying Tuesday night by saying Texas’s power grid is “totally reliant on windmills.”

As crazed as Carlson may sound, reading the text of his claims is even more disturbing:

“So unbeknownst to most people the Green New Deal came to Texas, the power grid in the state became totally reliant on windmills, then it got cold and the windmills broke, ’cause that’s what happens in the Green New Deal you’re without power – millions are still without power tonight,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers. “Several have died. Now the same energy policies that have wrecked Texas this week are going nationwide they’re coming to your state.”

Lies, more lies, and fear-mongering:

Also nothing about the natural gas pipelines that froze, because telling the truth would destroy his narrative.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted that Carlson’s claim is “Just a complete lie. Not a misstatement or a spinnable, hedged mischaracterization. A lie.”

Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona sets the record straight, citing a Bloomberg News report:

Now Americans are calling for Fox News to face the same kind of lawsuits it is looking at when it spent months lying about the 2020 election. Voting machines manufacturer Smartmatic is suing Fox News for billions, and Dominion appears to be on the same track.

Take a look:

