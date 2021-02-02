News
Pres. Biden Makes Unannounced US Capitol Visit to Pay Respects to Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick, Murdered in Jan. 6 Coup
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night at 10 PM, to pay his respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, murdered in the line of duty during Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted coup.
Biden’s schedule did not mention he would be traveling to the Capitol, and he did not allow the White House press pool to enter the Rotunda. The pool was also not told where the President, who is traveling with the First Lady, was going.
President Biden just arrived on Capitol Hill, where Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 riot, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a rare distinction. pic.twitter.com/QWa4rwEA51
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 3, 2021
Officer Sicknick is lying in honor beginning Tuesday night, before being interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Tonight was reserved for Sicknick’s family, along with members of the Capitol Police and National Guard, in which he served.
President Biden & First Lady @DrBiden pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lying in Honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/VxgYrSB69U
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2021
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 3, 2021
President Biden spent decades working in the U.S. Capitol, as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted, and he would have known Officer Sicknick personally.
House Democratic and Republican leaders are also in attendance:
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 3, 2021
President Biden and the first lady have arrived at the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to fallen officer Brian Sicknick. https://t.co/JuDHlmtTWY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 3, 2021
MSNBC and CNN aired the ceremony in full. Fox News did not air any part of it, as far as NCRM could discern. CNN’s senior media reporter confirms:
As CNN and MSNBC carry live footage from the US Capitol as the fallen officer arrives to lie in honor, Fox sticks to @seanhannity’s normal show and offers no coverage.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 3, 2021
News
Ginni Thomas Apologizes to Husband’s Clerks for Sharing With Them Her ‘Passions’ – Including Support of Trump Coup
Far right wing activist Ginni Thomas, who happens to be married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent what she believed to be an apology to a group email list of her husband’s former law clerks. In that apology Thomas says she is sorry for sharing with them her “lifetime passions,” which include her support of now-former President Donald Trump and his attempted coup that quickly turned violent and deadly.
Thomas does not apologize for supporting the disgraced former president, his policies, actions, or remarks.
“I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” she wrote on the email list, The Washington Post reports.
“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”
The Post describes Thomas, who is a lobbyist and activist for far right causes, as “crestfallen by Trump’s defeat.” She called Trump’s presidency “the best of this country.”
Thomas was not just a passive supporter of President Trump, she actively advanced the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement’s disinformation campaign, as Right Wing Watch’s Kristen Doerer reported.
“Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country,” she wrote to the clerks, some who served the Justice over the past 30 years. “I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.”
She also wrote, “I would ask those of you on the contrary side to have grace and mercy on those on my side of the polarized world, and feel free to call and talk to me individually about where I failed you as a friend here. I probably need more tutoring.”
“Otherwise, on behalf of both of us, be assured of our love for each of you.”
News
Ivanka and Jared Disclose They Made $24 Million to $120 Million in Their Last Year in the White House – Less Than 2019
Advisors to the President Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final federal government financial disclosure forms, revealing they made approximately $24 million to $120 million, combined, in their last year working in the White House. Those figures represent a significant drop in income from the year prior.
“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner disclosed receiving between $23,791,645 and $120,676,949 in combined outside income in their final financial disclosure reports,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reports.
“The disclosures cover the entirety of 2020 through January 20, 2021. Like former President Donald Trump, their income also appears to have been affected by the pandemic. In their financial disclosures covering 2019, they reported between $36,151,214 and $157,020,085 in income.”
In December it was reported that Kushner “helped set up a shell company that secretly paid President Donald Trump’s family members and spent nearly half of his 2020 campaign’s funds.”
The First Daughter and the son-in-law to the President were official White House advisors but took no salary, which some legal experts say helped them evade anti-nepotism laws. Others disagree, but on January 21, 2017 Trump’s Dept. of Justice announced the law does not apply to “appointments to the White House Office.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
News
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as “pathetic” for refusing to stand up to a newly elected congresswoman.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the conspiracy theories she espouses, but the “Morning Joe” co-hosts bashed McCarthy for resisting calls to sideline the recently elected lawmaker.
“You know, Mitch McConnell talked about the crazy conspiracy theories about 9/11, JFK Jr., Sandy Hook,” Scarborough said. “He didn’t even have to touch on, although it’s been discussed before, the other horrific things she’s put on Facebook through the past years about the assassination of Nancy Pelosi, the lynching of Barack Obama, the lynching of Hillary Clinton and these other horrific actions, as well calling for violence against presidents, secretaries of state. Not violence, the killing of, the assassinations of our nation’s leaders.”
“This is untenable,” he added, “and Republicans in the House know this is untenable, and you wonder why Mitch McConnell is one of the only voices in the Senate doing this. We have to tip our hat to [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, he is being really outspoken about that. They can meet in a phone booth inside of the House Republican caucus.”
Co-host Willie Geist agreed, saying it shouldn’t be hard to sideline a lawmaker who just arrived in Washington, D.C., with all the baggage that Greene is carrying.
“This is an easy one, which is why McConnell stepped out and said, ‘Hey, look, Kevin McCarthy, if you’re not going to say anything about a member of your caucus over on the House side,'” Geist said. “Not only does Mitch McConnell not lob bombs over to the other side of the House, he doesn’t even criticize Republicans out in the open. He may do it privately, but this was a full-throated, clear and detailed criticism of this freshman congresswoman because it’s destroying the Republican brand and it’s an easy thing to criticize. If you can’t step out and criticize all the things you laid out, then where is the party? Where is the party?”
“Democrats are moving to strip this woman of her committee assignments, they’re going to vote to do that in the next few days, but Republicans, namely Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, has scheduled a meeting with her sometime this week — ‘I’ll check in with her next week — instead of coming out publicly and saying what needs to be said to cross her, because he’s afraid of her and afraid of her voters,” Geist added. “Think about that. The minority leader in the House is afraid of this back-bench congresswoman.”
Brzezinski was disgusted.
“Yeah, that’s pathetic,” she said.
