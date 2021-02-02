Ginni Thomas Apologizes to Husband’s Clerks for Sharing With Them Her ‘Passions’ – Including Support of Trump Coup

Far right wing activist Ginni Thomas, who happens to be married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent what she believed to be an apology to a group email list of her husband’s former law clerks. In that apology Thomas says she is sorry for sharing with them her “lifetime passions,” which include her support of now-former President Donald Trump and his attempted coup that quickly turned violent and deadly.

Thomas does not apologize for supporting the disgraced former president, his policies, actions, or remarks.

“I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” she wrote on the email list, The Washington Post reports.

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”

The Post describes Thomas, who is a lobbyist and activist for far right causes, as “crestfallen by Trump’s defeat.” She called Trump’s presidency “the best of this country.”

Thomas was not just a passive supporter of President Trump, she actively advanced the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement’s disinformation campaign, as Right Wing Watch’s Kristen Doerer reported.

“Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country,” she wrote to the clerks, some who served the Justice over the past 30 years. “I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.”

She also wrote, “I would ask those of you on the contrary side to have grace and mercy on those on my side of the polarized world, and feel free to call and talk to me individually about where I failed you as a friend here. I probably need more tutoring.”

“Otherwise, on behalf of both of us, be assured of our love for each of you.”

