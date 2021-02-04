News
Biden to Sign Presidential Memo Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Around the World
President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a presidential memo to protect the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made the unplanned announcement in response to a question from a Washington Blade reporter during the daily press briefing.
“I didn’t want to steal the President’s thunder but since you asked it directly, he will be announcing a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals worldwide today,” Sullivan shared with reporters. “That will be part of his remarks at the State Department.”
“It reflects his deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world, and the United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go.”
President Biden will be announcing a presidential memorandum Thursday on protecting the rights of LGBT people worldwide, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/fRcIwqmpcG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2021
(Rush transcript.)
This is a breaking news and developing story.
