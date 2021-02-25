NON-CRISIS ACTOR
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Tries to Block LGBTQ Equality Act Vote by Forcing Motion to Adjourn
The “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tried to block a vote on the LGBTQ Equality Act once again Thursday afternoon by calling for the House to adjourn, forcing every member to go the the floor to vote.
The move interrupts committee hearings and all other business being conducted by every Representative. The freshman Georgia Republican made the same motion on Wednesday, and received the support of every single Republican when the House voted 214-202 against adjournment in a wholly partisan line vote.
Today’s vote has yet to conclude.
On Thursday Greene, wearing a mask that read “Joe Biden is as useless as this mask,” suggested she was speaking for the entire Republican caucus who are “very offended” Democrats are “claiming” Republicans “had anything to do” with the January 6 insurrection. On Wednesday a CNN report confirmed that a “close ally” of Greene’s was at least present on Capitol Hill during the attack.
Greene Thursday also lied on the House floor, declaring that “the Equality Act is not about stopping discrimination. It’s about causing discrimination against women and religious freedoms.”
“I would like to motion to adjourn, Madam Speaker,” she concluded.
On the House floor, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection she encouraged, then adds, “the Equality Act is not about stopping discrimination. It’s about causing discrimination against women and religious freedoms.” pic.twitter.com/6h7rCrpPxa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2021
UPDATE:
199-219: House defeated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) motion to adjourn for a second straight day over the Equality Act. It was party line vote yesterday. 2 Republicans against her motion today. pic.twitter.com/t4SkC9cEcm
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 25, 2021
EARLIER: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Attack Targeting Dem With Trans Daughter as House Readies LGBTQ Equality Act Vote
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Attacking God’: QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants ‘Disgusting’ LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Evil’
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Jim Crow Joe’ Manchin Accused of Working to ‘Derail’ Biden’s Agenda – Some Now Accuse Him of Racism and Misogyny
- WHAT TOOK SO LONG?3 days ago
CPAC Cancels QAnon-Promoting Speaker Who Links Christianity to Pedophilia and ‘Caucasians’ to ‘Bestiality’
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
‘Desperation’: Fox Staffers Embarrassed Over Network’s ‘Indefensible’ Sponsorship of CPAC
- REPUBLICANS ARE NOT 'PRO-FAMILY'2 days ago
‘Missed All the Bible Verses’: Rubio Slammed for Demanding ‘Work Requirement’ for Parents to Get Child Poverty Check
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Anti-LGBTQ Religious-Right Christian Nationalist Home-School Activist and Anti-Masker Launches Congressional Bid
- IF IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK AND WALKS LIKE A DUCK2 days ago
‘Oh Come On’: Joe Manchin Insists His Opposition to First Woman of Color OMB Nominee ‘Is Not Personal’
- YOU SUPPORTED TRUMP2 days ago
Cruz’s Votes for Trump’s Unqualified Nominees Resurface After He Blasts Biden HHS Nominee Because Isn’t a Virologist