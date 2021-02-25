Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Tries to Block LGBTQ Equality Act Vote by Forcing Motion to Adjourn

The “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tried to block a vote on the LGBTQ Equality Act once again Thursday afternoon by calling for the House to adjourn, forcing every member to go the the floor to vote.

The move interrupts committee hearings and all other business being conducted by every Representative. The freshman Georgia Republican made the same motion on Wednesday, and received the support of every single Republican when the House voted 214-202 against adjournment in a wholly partisan line vote.

Today’s vote has yet to conclude.

On Thursday Greene, wearing a mask that read “Joe Biden is as useless as this mask,” suggested she was speaking for the entire Republican caucus who are “very offended” Democrats are “claiming” Republicans “had anything to do” with the January 6 insurrection. On Wednesday a CNN report confirmed that a “close ally” of Greene’s was at least present on Capitol Hill during the attack.

Greene Thursday also lied on the House floor, declaring that “the Equality Act is not about stopping discrimination. It’s about causing discrimination against women and religious freedoms.”

“I would like to motion to adjourn, Madam Speaker,” she concluded.

On the House floor, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection she encouraged, then adds, “the Equality Act is not about stopping discrimination. It’s about causing discrimination against women and religious freedoms.” pic.twitter.com/6h7rCrpPxa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2021

UPDATE:

199-219: House defeated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) motion to adjourn for a second straight day over the Equality Act. It was party line vote yesterday. 2 Republicans against her motion today. pic.twitter.com/t4SkC9cEcm — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 25, 2021

