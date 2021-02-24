THE COMPANY YOU KEEP
A ‘Close Ally’ With ‘Strong Ties’ to Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Part of the Capitol Attackers: Report
CNN’s K-File reported Wednesday that someone Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called a “friend” was part of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Anthony Aguero, who does live streaming conservative commentary, confessed on video that he had been among those who entered the Capitol. He also contradicted false claims that the Capitol attack was done by “Antifa.”
“We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself,” said Aguero in a Jan. 7 video.
“A message was sent,” Aguero said in a streaming video during the Jan. 6 attack as he walked away from the Capitol. “These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they’ve been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals.”
According to the report, Greene and Aguero “have worked closely together over the years on causes such as immigration and the border wall and have attended pro-Trump rallies together.”
Many of the videos have been deleted, but CNN captured Greene repeatedly calling Aguero “amazing” and a “friend.”
“On social media, Aguero has called Greene ‘one of my closest friends,'” the report said.
See the full report at CNN.com.
SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online
Eddie Gallagher, the now-retired Navy SEAL whose demotion – after being convicted of posing in a photo with the body of a dead ISIS fighter – was reversed by President Donald Trump is making headlines once again.
Gallagher “has launched a video attack on former SEAL teammates who accused him of murder, shooting civilians and who testified against him at his San Diego court-martial in June,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. “Gallagher, 40, referred to some members of his former platoon as ‘cowards’ and highlighted names, photos and — for those still on active duty — their duty status and current units, something former SEALs say places those men — and the Navy’s mission — in jeopardy.”
The President not only reversed his demotion but intervened to ensure he could keep his SEAL team status and trident. Trump later invited Gallagher to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago (photo).
Gallagher’s teammates were “so disturbed with his killings of civilians that they tampered with his sniper rifle to make it less accurate, and would also fire warning shots at civilians to prevent Gallagher from shooting at them, according to prosecutors,” USA Today reported.
Trump intervened in Gallagher’s case before it had been completed, leading some to say he was pardoned (he was not) but others believe the Commander-in-Chief’s unprecedented and very public support for Gallagher may have led to him being acquitted of other charges of war crimes.
Earlier this month Gallagher “launched a lifestyle brand with T-shirts, hoodies, and drinking accessories.”
Image via Instagram
