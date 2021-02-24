A ‘Close Ally’ With ‘Strong Ties’ to Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Part of the Capitol Attackers: Report

CNN’s K-File reported Wednesday that someone Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called a “friend” was part of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony Aguero, who does live streaming conservative commentary, confessed on video that he had been among those who entered the Capitol. He also contradicted false claims that the Capitol attack was done by “Antifa.”

“We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself,” said Aguero in a Jan. 7 video.

“A message was sent,” Aguero said in a streaming video during the Jan. 6 attack as he walked away from the Capitol. “These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they’ve been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals.”

According to the report, Greene and Aguero “have worked closely together over the years on causes such as immigration and the border wall and have attended pro-Trump rallies together.”

Many of the videos have been deleted, but CNN captured Greene repeatedly calling Aguero “amazing” and a “friend.”

“On social media, Aguero has called Greene ‘one of my closest friends,'” the report said.

See the full report at CNN.com.