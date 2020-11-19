News
Trump ‘Reached Out’ to Two Election Officials After They Voted to Certify Results. The Next Day They Rescinded.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is not the only Republican who appears to be placing what one ethics experts called “inherently coercive” pressure on an election official.
In Michigan, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, two of the four members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, refused to certify the results of the election despite there being no record of fraud. Wayne Country includes the majority-Black city of Detroit.
Their actions were so indefensible that a Michigan businessman, among many others, during public comments accused them of outright racism.
“I just want to let you know that the Trump stink — the stain of racism that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourself in is going to follow you throughout history,” said Ned Staebler via Zoom, in a now-viral video. “Monica Palmer and William Hartmann will forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Black voters in the city of Detroit.”
WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS – 2 Republican members voted not to certify the ballots- public comment is now open and it is intense. People calling board members racist. This is commenter Ned Staebler: pic.twitter.com/cEsDlxzVXT
— Jennifer Ann Wilson WXYZ (@JennaWils) November 17, 2020
Later Tuesday Palmer and Hartmann voted to certify the count, and many across America breathed a huge sigh of relief.
But Wednesday Palmer and Hartmann signed documents declaring they were rescinding their votes to certify, “under penalty of perjury.”
New from Michigan: Now Wayne County Republicans want to “rescind” their votes to certify election results… pic.twitter.com/2tgT70JuHo
— Donovan Slack (@DonovanSlack) November 19, 2020
What happened in between?
President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.
“A person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote ‘should not be certified.'”
The Washington Post notes that despite signing the forms rescinding their votes, it’s too late.
“Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat and the board’s vice chairman, told The Post it’s too late for the pair to reverse course, as the certified results have been sent to the secretary of state in accordance with state rules.”
But the perception of a free and fair – and unfettered – election, thanks to President Trump, has been damaged.
‘Not a Silver Bullet’: COVID Vaccine Maker Warns Refusal to Wear Masks ‘Makes No Sense – You’re Going to Get Infected’
The CEO of Moderna, one of two U.S. companies that are about to submit coronavirus vaccines for emergency approval to the FDA, on Thursday blasted those who continue to refuse to wear masks.
“It’s not a silver bullet,” Stéphane Bancel said to attendees at the virtual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, calling for stronger surveillance and public health measures.
“When you look around the world you have some countries that have done an excellent job, including China, of controlling the virus. And you have some countries where it’s totally out of control,” he said, not naming them. With more than a quarter of a million Americans dead and rapidly approaching 12 million infections, the United States is, however, at the top of the list.
“When you still go today, in some places, and you see, you know, going to crowded places with no masks, or eating inside restaurants with no masks, I don’t understand it. It makes no sense to me.”
“You’re going to get infected,” Bancel warned. “The only question is when.”
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warns the Covid vaccine is “not a silver bullet” and public-health measures like wearing masks are still needed https://t.co/qjT7ePxsDM #OurNewEconomy pic.twitter.com/S0rAHL9IuA
— Bloomberg New Economy Forum (@neweconforum) November 19, 2020
Top AZ Elections Official Is Getting Death Threats and Being Doxxed – She Just Blasted Trump and Other GOP Electeds
Democracy “will not falter on my watch”
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is blasting President Donald Trump and other elected Republicans for not observing their oaths of office as she battles death threats and being doxxed. Hobbs’s office says she is facing “ongoing and escalating threats of violence directed at her and her family.”
“The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol,” Hobbs says in a statement.
“But there are those, including the president, members of Congress, and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of office that they took, Secretary Hobbs adds. “It is well past time that they stop. Their words and actions have consequences.”
Democracy, Hobbs promises, “will not falter on my watch.”
Her office “has received backlash following the results of the presidential race in Arizona, as many have claimed that the state has seen widespread voter fraud – however, these claims have been unsubstantiated and similar allegations have been dismissed in Maricopa County courts multiple times,” Fox10 Phoenix reports.
Arizona NBC affiliate 12 News also reports law enforcement officers are investigating the “apparent death threat” against Hobbs, who “said the threat was made on Parler, a social media site that’s become a haven for conservatives and extremist views.”
“The threat was something like, ‘Let’s burn her house down and kill her and her family, and teach these fraudsters a lesson,’” Hobbs said.
Hobbs says her personal information including her home address and her son’s cell phone number were also posted to Parler.
“When someone ‘doxxes’ you, there’s the fear they can mess with your credit,” Hobbs said. “So I’ve had to put credit freezes on me and all my family members.”
The attacks began last week and were linked to an old tweet that resurfaced. It reads: “President Trump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being president for all Americans.”
The tweet was Hobbs’ response to the murder of 32-year old Heather Heyer, an anti-white supremacism activist who was killed by a neo-Nazi white supremacist during the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs released this statement in response to ongoing and escalating threats of violence directed at her family and her office. pic.twitter.com/SzsRxzvOl1
— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 18, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley, 87, Tests Positive for COVID-19
The powerful Senate Fiance Committee Chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, announced Tuesday evening he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Grassley, a seven-term Senator and at 87 the second-oldest sitting Senator, is also the President pro tempore, and thus third in line to the presidency, after the Speaker of the House.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020
Grassley, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, “was in the Senate on Monday and presided over the chamber as it opened and spoke on the floor as well, removing his mask as he spoke. He went into isolation today after being exposed to someone with covid-19.”
