Connect with us

THIS IS WHAT A COUP ATTEMPT LOOKS LIKE

‘Raise the Alarm’: Experts Warn of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Coup’ Attempt as Michigan GOP Leaders Fly to DC to Meet With Trump

Published

on

Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump “at his request,” according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.

And some are warning of a possible “coup.”

Even The New York Times is reporting: “Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House.”

“After failing repeatedly in court to overturn election results, President Trump is taking the extraordinary step of reaching out directly to Republican state legislators as he tries to subvert the Electoral College process,” the Times says.

Michigan by law is required to certify its election results Monday, November 23. President-elect Joe Biden won the state by 3 percentage points and over 150,000 votes. There are no credible reports of fraud and yet Trump has declared himself the winner.

Some are worried the lawmakers could use the legislature to substitute Trump-supporting Electoral College electors, thereby swinging the state back to Trump.

Here’s what some experts, including journalists, are saying:

Longtime progressive talk show host:

Professor of political science:

Award-winning MSNBC host:

Writer, editor, and historian:

Editor at The Nation:

Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Obama:

NYT columnist:

Bloomberg Opinion writer:

Former Elizabeth Warren staffer:

Writer at Daily Kos Elections:

Yale Law School Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy:

Think tank:

Former Editor-in-Chief of LIFE magazine:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

THIS IS WHAT A COUP ATTEMPT LOOKS LIKE

Trump Trying to Steal Election by ‘Casting Enough Doubt on Vote-Counting in Big, Democratic Cities’: Report

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is actively working to “subvert” the results, according to The New York Times.

Reuters’ Brad Heath reveals how:

“A senior Trump campaign official told Reuters its plan is to cast enough doubt on vote-counting in big, Democratic cities that Republican lawmakers will have little choice but to intercede,” Rueters adds in its article. “The campaign is betting that many of those lawmakers, who come from districts Trump won, will face a backlash from voters if they refuse to act. The campaign believes the longer they can drag this out, the more they will have an opportunity to persuade lawmakers to intervene, the official said.”

The top two Republican elected officials are flying to DC to meet with President Trump in the White House. Experts are warning of “sedition” and an attempted “coup.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.