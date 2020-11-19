THIS IS WHAT A COUP ATTEMPT LOOKS LIKE
‘Raise the Alarm’: Experts Warn of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Coup’ Attempt as Michigan GOP Leaders Fly to DC to Meet With Trump
Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump “at his request,” according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.
And some are warning of a possible “coup.”
Even The New York Times is reporting: “Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House.”
“After failing repeatedly in court to overturn election results, President Trump is taking the extraordinary step of reaching out directly to Republican state legislators as he tries to subvert the Electoral College process,” the Times says.
Michigan by law is required to certify its election results Monday, November 23. President-elect Joe Biden won the state by 3 percentage points and over 150,000 votes. There are no credible reports of fraud and yet Trump has declared himself the winner.
Some are worried the lawmakers could use the legislature to substitute Trump-supporting Electoral College electors, thereby swinging the state back to Trump.
Here’s what some experts, including journalists, are saying:
Longtime progressive talk show host:
Now he’s moving to his 12th Amendment strategy. Time to absolutely raise the alarm. https://t.co/14rPWOnq8N
— Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) November 19, 2020
Professor of political science:
This is appallingly destructive. https://t.co/yh9LJ2vjIJ
— Julie Novkov (@NovkovJulie) November 19, 2020
Award-winning MSNBC host:
This is really nuts. He is actually, actively attempting a coup. Stuart Stevens called it sedition the other night and I’m inclined to agree. https://t.co/OhYhz20aqN
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2020
Writer, editor, and historian:
I am sincerely frightened at where this is going to end. https://t.co/5qj8sG41T3
— Audra J. Wolfe, PhD (@ColdWarScience) November 19, 2020
Editor at The Nation:
I need someone to explain why this isn’t election tampering. I need someone to explain why the Dems hair isn’t on fire about all of this. “Everything will work out fine” is not a strategy against a desperate, cornered pig who happens to hold Executive power. https://t.co/w0RnBv6yAV
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 19, 2020
Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Obama:
Criminal conspiracy in plain sight. https://t.co/9iSaaPfz6y
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) November 19, 2020
NYT columnist:
I hope Congress is prepared to subpoena them right after https://t.co/a7ATPGOHmU
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 19, 2020
Bloomberg Opinion writer:
Not good at all.
Long past time for Republicans in the Senate to put an end to it. Even the handful who have been good so far need to do more. https://t.co/V5Jzjw7KSM
— Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) November 19, 2020
Former Elizabeth Warren staffer:
They couldn’t make this any more coup like if they tried.
The Four Seasons Total Coup is still an attempted coup! And elected Republicans are silently supportive and elected Democrats are passively opposed. https://t.co/vwFgCuEW3r
— Max Berger (@maxberger) November 19, 2020
Writer at Daily Kos Elections:
Michigan’s state legislature has operated under GOP minority rule for practically the entire decade since their current gerrymanders went into effect, with Dems winning more votes but no majorities.
Trump keeps trying to get them to steal the election. Every R must condemn this https://t.co/0nC2d5ItOX pic.twitter.com/GVutQvQveW
— Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) November 19, 2020
Yale Law School Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy:
In. Broad. Daylight. https://t.co/QmCc0Ttiqv
— Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) November 19, 2020
Think tank:
The president is trying to launch a coup. https://t.co/La8x3GrZ9L
— African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) November 19, 2020
Former Editor-in-Chief of LIFE magazine:
who else will be in the room? Barr? https://t.co/jESxc2NP9C
— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) November 19, 2020
Trump Trying to Steal Election by ‘Casting Enough Doubt on Vote-Counting in Big, Democratic Cities’: Report
President-elect Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is actively working to “subvert” the results, according to The New York Times.
Reuters’ Brad Heath reveals how:
NEW: Multiple Trump campaign officials tell @reuters the president's strategy for staying in power despite losing the election is to persuade state legislatures to do what their voters did not and simply declare him the winner. https://t.co/wfZEsf0KLB pic.twitter.com/gN4KQg0DWt
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 19, 2020
“A senior Trump campaign official told Reuters its plan is to cast enough doubt on vote-counting in big, Democratic cities that Republican lawmakers will have little choice but to intercede,” Rueters adds in its article. “The campaign is betting that many of those lawmakers, who come from districts Trump won, will face a backlash from voters if they refuse to act. The campaign believes the longer they can drag this out, the more they will have an opportunity to persuade lawmakers to intervene, the official said.”
The top two Republican elected officials are flying to DC to meet with President Trump in the White House. Experts are warning of “sedition” and an attempted “coup.”
