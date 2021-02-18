Feuds Erupt Among Trump-Loving ‘Prophets’ Over Whether God Will Put Him Back in the White House Next Month

Former President Donald Trump has been out of the White House for nearly a month, but some Christian “prophets” believe God has a plan to reinstall him in the White House next month.

As Politico reports, self-proclaimed prophets such as Kat Kerr, Johnny Enlow, and Greg Locke are still insisting that Trump will be president again in 2021, despite the fact that President Joe Biden was sworn into office last month.

In fact, Enlow believes that the Trump family is set to become something of a God-appointed royal dynasty ruling over the country.

“There’s not going to be just Trump coming back,” Enlow said in a recent video. “There’s going to be at least two more Trumps that will be in office in some way.”

However, not all Trump-backing “prophets” are on board with these predictions.

Jeremiah Johnson, a charismatic Christian prophet, admitted after the 2020 election that his own prediction of Trump’s victory was wrong, and he’s urging his fellow prophets to be humble and admit errors.

“I believe that this election cycle has revealed how desperately we need reformation in the prophetic movement,” Johnson said in a February 8 video. “I have serious concerns for the charismatic-prophetic world that if we do not wake up, if we do not humble ourselves, there is greater judgment to come.”

Michael Brown, another longtime charismatic revivalist, similarly told Politico that it’s time for his movement to cool it on Trump-related prophecies.

“As a full-blooded charismatic, I’ll say we’ve earned the world’s mockery for our foolishness,” he said.