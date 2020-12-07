RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump Guts Protections for LGBTQ Workers and Expands Religious Orgs’ Ability to Discriminate in Final Weeks
As time speeds to the end of the Donald Trump presidency the administration is moving fast to expand the ability of faith-based institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ people. The Dept. of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has just finalized a rule gutting protections for LGBTQ people who work for federal contractors, including allowing religious institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ people, as The Washington Blade reports.
President Barack Obama codified the protections via a set of executive orders in 2014.
The Dept. of Labor is headed by Eugene Scalia (photo), who has a long record of attacking the civil rights of American workers. He is the son of the infamously anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.
“It is hard to overstate the harm that the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is visiting on LGBTQ people, women, religious minorities, and others with the sledgehammer it is taking to federal nondiscrimination protections,” Lambda Legal Director of Law and Policy Jennifer Pizer said in a statement. “For nearly 80 years, it has been a core American principle that seeking and receiving federal tax dollars to do work for the American people means promising not to discriminate against one’s own workers with those funds. This new rule uses religion to create an essentially limitless exemption allowing taxpayer-funded contractors to impose their religious beliefs on their employees without regard to the resulting harms, such as unfair job terms, invasive proselytizing and other harassment that make job settings unbearable for workers targeted on religious grounds.”
Nearly 4 million American workers are employed by federal contractors.
“Within its final weeks, the Trump-Pence administration has chosen to prioritize gutting existing protections for LGBTQ people, women and religious minorities,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David also said in a statement. “This lame-duck action by the administration is blatantly offensive, unnecessary and simply unacceptable. Since taking office, the administration has worked around the clock to dehumanize and demean LGBTQ people all while misrepresenting the law to justify creating a license to discriminate against people including on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘I’m Doing the Right Thing for God’: Jenna Ellis Says Jesus Christ Wants Her to Overturn the Election
Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday explained that she had religious reasons for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
During an interview on Fox Business, Ellis was asked how she maintains a positive attitude amid setbacks in court and Rudy Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“You know, my life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Ellis said. “And so whatever anybody else says really doesn’t bother me. I hope that I can be a light and inspiration to everyone else that no matter what anyone else says about you, it’s all about just who you are as a person and made in the image of God and in Christ.”
“And that’s ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I’m pursuing truth and I’m doing the right thing for God and my country, that’s all that matters,” she added. “So that’s what gives me my optimism and my hope.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Believe in Divine Immunity’: Trump-Supporting Megachurch Pastor Tells Congregation Not to Take COVID Vaccine
Guillermo Maldonado, the Florida megachurch pastor and self-declared apostle who hosted President Donald Trump at an election rally earlier this year, told his congregation not to take the soon-to-be available vaccine for the COVID-19 virus because it is part of a plan to prepare people to accept the biblical Mark of the Beast.
Maldonado, who mocked members of his own congregation for staying away from church in the early days of the pandemic, used his Sunday sermon to warn that the COVID-19 vaccine will “alter your DNA” as globalists set about “preparing the structure for the Antichrist.”
“People, I want you to look at me,” Maldonado said, as he frequently switched between speaking English and Spanish. “That is exactly what is happening with COVID-19. They’re preparing the structure for the Antichrist. How? The vaccine. They’re gonna demand for you to have the vaccine in your passport, otherwise you will not be able to travel. Because they are preparing the way.”
“The vaccines, they are made to alter your DNA,” he continued. “They are made to track you down. Do not [take] the vaccine. Believe in the blood of Jesus. Believe in divine immunity.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump’s Conservative US Supreme Court Has Launched a ‘Holy War on Science and Reason’: NY Attorney
New York-based attorney David Lurie is warning that the right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court is showing that it intends to do everything in its power to undermine public health restrictions intended to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Writing in The Daily Beast, Lurie looks at the court’s recent decision overturning some of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on religious gatherings and finds that the conservative justices view all public health guidelines with deep suspicion.
“The court majority’s unsigned ‘per curiam’ majority opinion, likely authored by [Justice Amy Coney} Barrett, used relatively anodyne language; yet it made a startling claim, suggesting, without any evidence whatsoever, that Cuomo harbors anti-Semitic prejudice, and deliberately ‘gerrymandered’ the zones to target certain synagogues,” he notes.
Lurie also predicts that these justices will go out of their way to stop whatever public safety measures President-elect Joe Biden might put in place to slow the spread of the disease.
“Furthermore, the same justices who chose to void New York’s public health rules also regularly rail against the growing power of what they call the ‘administrative state,’” he writes. “And there is every reason to believe that their actions directed as much at weakening the power and authority of Democratic governors (and soon a president) to address the pandemic, as they are at protecting the rights of the faithful.”
In conclusion, Lurie concludes that “a majority of the members of the Supreme Court seem… intent on conducting their own holy war on science and reason.”
Read the whole column here (subscription required).
Image by The White House via Wikimedia
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
- coronavirus2 days ago
Pfizer Isn’t Sure Whether Its Vaccine Stops People From Being Able to Spread COVID-19
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
FCC Chairman Admits That He Wants to Block Biden from Changing Anything
- DRAINING THE SWAMP3 days ago
Trump Staffers Are Plotting Their Exits: White House is a ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Now
- 'SHAKESPEAREAN'1 day ago
Trump ‘Facing a Rapid Decline’ as He Wallows in ‘Rage and Denial’ Over Election Loss: Report
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
- News1 day ago
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
90% of All Congressional Republicans Refuse to Say Biden Won the Election