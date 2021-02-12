Here’s Why Nikki Haley Turning on Trump Is a Big Deal: CNN’s John Berman

Reacting to an interview in Politico where former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley attacked the former president and claimed “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” CNN’s John Berman suggested the tide appears to be turning against Trump in the midst of his second impeachment trial.

In the interview, the former U.N. Ambassador stated, “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” adding about his future political prospects, “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

According to Berman, those “juicy quotes” mean Haley — who is reportedly looking at running for president in 2024 — is reflecting a change in Republican attitudes towards Trump now that he is out of office and isolated in Florida.

“She said some remarkable things in what really is a clear break from Donald Trump for her,” Berman began before reading the quotes above.

“I do not think this is interesting as a profiles in courage moment,” Berman continued. “I think it’s interesting that Nikki Haley, if anything, is a weather vane, she twists with the political winds and she sees the political wind blowing against the former president of the United States.”

“So there may be a verdict in the U.S. Senate, but Nikki Haley is giving something of a different verdict here, and that may be what the House managers, that might be what people looking to make a historical record here have been going for all along.”

