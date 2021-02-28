OPINION
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
White Nationalist One-Term Twice-Impeached Former US President Speaks to Right Wing Group From Nazi-Inspired Stage
For the first time since he incited an insurrection last month the disgraced former American president, Donald Trump, on Sunday delivered what many are calling a “low-energy” and “extremely boring” speech to attendees of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida late Sunday afternoon.
The ex-president, who started his speech 100 minutes late, looked and sounded far older than he did on January 6, attacking President Joe Biden and insisting that his five weeks performance should be enough for “Democrats to lose the White House” in 2024.
“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House,” Trump told supporters, adding: “I may even decide to beat them for a third time, who knows?”
The crowd, a mostly over-50 group of white Americans, roared, even though Trump has won only one election, and never the popular vote.
Trump’s speech was very similar to his past stump speeches, filled with racism, white nationalism, and lies about his opponents and the 2020 election that he lost – which he continues to refuse to admit. The “fake news” media, transgender people, and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci were also the target of his attacks.
we’ve reached the transphobia portion of Trump’s CPAC speech pic.twitter.com/MJMzIqTgwg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021
He also tried to re-instill the perceived victimization of conservatives that fueled his presidency, claiming for example that Americans will no longer be able to hire attorneys because undocumented immigrants are taking them all away from U.S. citizens, which is a lie.
The former president is lying a lot.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 28, 2021
Other lies included that wind energy is bad for the environment,
Some responses:
Listening to lackluster, hackneyed, lie-ridden, hate-driven, not-very-bright, Trump doing a pretty limp impression of himself back in the good old days when he was a higher-energy con man, crook and traitor should fill every Dem in America fill with optimism.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 28, 2021
Honestly? I’ve watched hundreds of Trump rallies. Given how long it’s been since he spoke, it seemed fair to think he might have a lot of energy pent up and a lot to say (on and off script). But his energy seems kind of low about 30 mins in.
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 28, 2021
House Republican Adam Kinzinger on Trump at CPAC: “Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can’t win with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 28, 2021
Does anyone else think Trump sounds like his heart really isn’t in this? The energy is … low.
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 28, 2021
This is a snooze fest. Trump is boring with his same old crap.
— SammyBoca🇺🇸 (@SammBoca) February 28, 2021
This is…sadder and lower energy than I expected it to be.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021
Get the hook, Trump is even boring the CPAC crowd.
— michael labriola (@17mikes) February 28, 2021
Looks like Trump used up all of his energy.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 28, 2021
Low Energy One Term Twice Impeached Never Won the Popular Vote Former Junior Employee Donald Trump is a catchy nickname. https://t.co/lwntOxJvwf
— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) February 28, 2021
Trump is delivering no new material at this CPAC speech, which was the case with his speeches over the past four years. Same old lies. Same old fear-mongering. Same old depravity, but with less energy.
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 28, 2021
Trump is low energy boring looser
— Nadeem the dream (@nadeema) February 28, 2021
Trump is low energy, prompter-focused so far, tbh, with pretty low energy ad libs.
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 28, 2021
Trump could at least do us the courtesy of coming up with fresh, exciting lies. Instead, it’s all re-runs.
It’s one thing to be deceptive—but a reality star like Trump should know that being boring is when you start to lose even the diehard fans.
— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) February 28, 2021
Wow, Trump’s speech is really boring. It’s the same nonsense.
Trump is also very sweaty. He looks greasier #CPAC #CPAC2021 #SleepyDon
— Wake Up America (@PreserveTruthUS) February 28, 2021
CPAC Trump speech summary: Everything you’ve ever heard Trump say before. Boring.#Trump #CPAC #COVID19 #America #Repost #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pkp6eLsdv0
— McKinnon Mitchell (@AnotherMcKinnon) February 28, 2021
Trump is at CPAC summarizing his entire presidency in detail and it is exactly as boring as you might imagine (and full of lies).
— Tara (@TaraPoshusta) February 28, 2021
I watched just one very long Trump speech from beginning to end. After that nothing reported or excerpted on social media was something I hadn’t already heard. He is undoubtedly the worst, most boring speaker, ever.
— Marjorie Daw (@MarjorieDaw) February 28, 2021
This Trump speech is full of fear, lies, it’s extremely boring. pic.twitter.com/siU7c2L8BJ
— Les Nessman (@LesNesman2) February 28, 2021
OPINION
Donald Trump Jr. Bombs at CPAC – and Gets Scorched for Lying That ‘Radical’ Dems Have ‘Banned the Muppets’ From TV
If Donald Trump, Jr. was hoping to get support for a political run he did not receive it at Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference. The son of the former president was the last speaker of the day, but had to address a room with more empty chairs than he probably expected. There was no attempt to be “socially distant” at CPAC, and it was definitely not “standing room only.”
The conservative crowd did not seem terribly impressed or thrilled with Trump Jr.’s remarks. At one point, when he compared CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter (who he called Brian Slettler) to “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming that everyone makes that comparison (almost no one makes that comparison, except for this guy and a Fox News host), he got enough pushback that he had to try to defend his ugly attack.
Jr. also tried to pull off jokes like, “Liz Cheney is less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” referring to the former vice president accidentally shooting an acquaintance in the face – in 2006, 15 years ago. There likely were attendees in the room who literally were too young to know what he was talking about. When some groaned he declared, “fact check: true.”
Trump Jr.’s speech was his usual mix of lies, half-truths, and self-victimization, accentuated with a big lie about something incredibly irrelevant: “The Muppets” (no offense meant to any Muppets.)
“This month, this month alone, they’ve banned The Muppets,” Trump Jr. lied, blaming “the radical left” for the cancellation that did not happen.
“Right. I mean, if there’s things that you thought were sort of above cancellation, you would be wrong. There is nothing, the radical left won’t cancel. ”
He was probably referring to Disney +, where almost every Muppet episode can now be seen. Entertainment Weekly reports that two episodes are missing, one because Disney could not secure the rights to the music in an episode, and one because the guest star of that episode is now a convicted sex offender and was “found guilty of possessing child pornography.”
BBC News adds that Disney has added a content warning to the beginning of some episodes over “negative stereotypes.”
That’s not cancelling The Muppets, although Trump’s father has made clear he doesn’t like warning labels on his content either.
Watch:
“They’ve banned the muppets” pic.twitter.com/MgWAFc58vk
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2021
A few responses:
(1) No one has banned the Muppets. They’re on Disney+ now.
(2) This grievance has nothing to do with policy and also isn’t real (see 1).
(3) The right’s issue often isn’t policy, it’s just emotional—we don’t like them, they suck!
(4) There’s coke back in your room Donnie… https://t.co/JWleY4m1nH
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
For the record, The Muppets were the opposite of ‘banned’.
They were *added* to the Disney+ platform, not removed.
They will lie about anything and everything, now matter how easily debunk-able it is. https://t.co/5nIe8hqwtW
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 26, 2021
If cancel culture was an ~actual~ problem, you’d think conservatives would be able to point to *real* things that *actually* happened rather than lying about shit
The Muppets weren’t banned, episodes weren’t removed … it’s all a farce https://t.co/5bQ9hIuysH
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 26, 2021
Don Junior just thinks the Muppets are banned because he can’t figure out how to get the Disney+ to work
— Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 26, 2021
Yes, the Muppets were “banned” by putting the series on a popular streaming service
— Taco McGibblets (@TMcgibblets) February 26, 2021
He needs to explain why I can still see the Muppets any time if they are banned. pic.twitter.com/U5bQlDYEwX
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) February 26, 2021
90% of the grievances are cultural ones for which no political or policy solution exists. This is the core of the right at this moment. https://t.co/oVrTD9gVU6
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 26, 2021
I know that the right is unable to trust media so they can’t use Google to fact check the lies their leaders tell them but Donnie T says “They banned the Muppets” but you can just go on Disney+ and see that they’re not banned. Is the homepage of Disney+ fake news, too? I’m tired.
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
Nobody banned the Muppets. Nobody censored the Muppets. The Muppets have ONLY become vastly more accessible in the past week. Infinitely more accessible, which is like the OPPOSITE of banning the Muppets.
Donny Jr. should be ranting, “They proliferated the Muppets!”
— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 26, 2021
OPINION
‘Jim Crow Joe’ Manchin Accused of Working to ‘Derail’ Biden’s Agenda – Some Now Accuse Him of Racism and Misogyny
His net worth is reportedly more than $7 million. He makes $174,000 at his day job as the Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, but he also has financial ties to the family’s multi-million dollar coal company, which he used to run.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is a multi-millionaire living in one of America’s poorest states, and he’s on track to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda on multiple fronts.
Manchin has long been known as a conservative Democrat. His first act as a U.S. Senator was to be the only Democrat to vote against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” He claimed that even after being the state’s governor and serving in public government roles for decades he wasn’t sure how his constituents wanted him to vote.
The West Virginia Democrat no longer is “confused” by which way he wants to vote.
Manchin has decided that tens of million of Americans working for minimum wage don’t deserve $15 an hour. He wants to cap the maximum increase to $11 an hour. He thinks $15 an hour, or about $31,000 a year, as a full-time minimum employee is just too much.
Manchin didn’t cite any studies, just his gut.
“I would amend it to $11,” Sen. Manchin said, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. “We can do $11 in two years and be in a better position than they’re going to be with $15 in five years.”
It’s unclear who would be in a “better position,” or who “we” and “they” are.
The $15 minimum wage is not the only important Biden agenda item Manchin wants to kill.
Last week he effectively killed any chance Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget had to be confirmed. Manchin announced late Friday afternoon Neera Tanden’s tweets were just too mean, and she therefore should not be confirmed.
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) followed on Monday morning, announcing she too found the mean tweets disturbing, and would vote against confirmation. Later Monday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) followed suit.
Tanden, a woman of color whose parents are immigrants from India, is eminently-qualified. She has been the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress for nearly a decade, and has also served in important roles in the Obama and Clinton White Houses.
Monday night MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow observed Manchin “has invented a whole new standard” for confirmation, which he has never applied to anyone else.
And now, Manchin has signaled he has it out for yet another Biden pick, who just coincidentally happens to be another woman, and another woman of color.
Senator Manchin has let it be known he’s uncomfortable with President Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of the Interior. U.S. Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Democrat of New Mexico, just isn’t doing it for Manchin.
Like with Tanden (who technically is still in the running) Manchin hasn’t stated any issue with her qualifications.
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reports Manchin “is undecided” on Haaland.
If Haaland is confirmed she would become the first Native American to run Interior, and the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.
“Manchin and Haaland have met to discuss her nomination via zoom but Manchin has remaining questions,” Caldwell reports, noting Haaland appears before Manchin’s Energy Committee Tuesday.
Late Monday night Politico published a report titled, “‘A double standard going on’: Democrats accuse GOP and Manchin of bias on Biden nominations.”
Democrats are expressing anger at Manchin, and firing charges of misogyny and racism.
Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him.
Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation.
Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021
Oh c’mon @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr. If folks don’t see this as the misogynist trolling that it is? https://t.co/NXbjf5IS7I
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 22, 2021
Some journalist really needs to collar Manchin and ask him how he justifies opposing Tanden when he voted for Sessions, Barr, Grennell, Pompeo, Kavanaugh. He presumably thinks she is worse than they were, or that Biden has less right to pick his staff than Trump did.
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 22, 2021
It’s starting to sound like Sen. Joe Manchin is trying to decide how many qualified women of color he needs to sacrifice to make up for voting to impeach Trump twice. https://t.co/awEzZ9AJEz
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 23, 2021
You know who’s toxic? The misogynist bigot Joe Manchin. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/OV27x2ApXg
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 22, 2021
The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women.
— Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021
The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women.
— Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021
Joe Manchin is a poor man’s version of a Democrat. Doesn’t like woman appointed to positions, but is okay with racist, misogynist, sexist White men being in the Cabinet or the SCOTUS.
— Lenny, Former Nurse, Chef and Chief Bottle Washer (@yankees1958) February 23, 2021
Ummm … @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, but Neera Tanden is too divisive to get his vote.
We are drowning in bullshit.
— Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) February 22, 2021
Good news, everybody. We’re going to achieve unified political harmony by blaming women of color for the divide in this nation. Or at least that’s what Joe Manchin seems to believe.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 23, 2021
Nope! Joe Manchin is an opportunist, a racist, and a misogynist, so he must be a Republican.
— Diane Thompson (@13vixen) February 20, 2021
Then why are you @Sen_JoeManchin trying to single handedly derail everything that President Biden is fighting for? You should be supporting him in times of battle not publicly questioning his direction. Makes us all, especially you, look like wankers.
— Bizarro Constitution (@FedUp1120) February 23, 2021
So apparently @Sen_JoeManchin – you only oppose women of color? Is that correct? You can appoint a misogynist, unqualified SCOTUS nominee – Kavanaugh – but no women of color. Got it. Dems will work together to make your vote irrelevant. #ManchinIsntADem https://t.co/268NYSRXhz
— Bambi Bites Back To Hold The Traitors Accountable (@PatrioticDeer) February 23, 2021
I’m beginning to think @Sen_JoeManchin is a bit of a misogynist.
— AmyinCLE (@AmyinCLE) February 19, 2021
Sen. Manchin is going to be a thorn in the side of the Biden administration isn’t he? So again we see one old-fashioned, conservative, white, man derail government. At least Mitch said up front he was a Republican.
— Jacky Lang (@JackyLangBooks) February 23, 2021
Not just the racist @GOPSenate but @Sen_JoeManchin seems to hate women of color in leadership roles??
He aleerty attacked @VP Harris last month for hurting his delicate ego??
— Dolly Madison ?? (@dollymad1812) February 22, 2021
OPINION
Watch: Ted Cruz Says Cancun Trip ‘Obviously a Mistake’ – but Claim He Did It to Appease His Daughters Falls Apart
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered up not an apology, and not even an honest explanation, Thursday evening upon returning home from a very short trip to Cancun, alone, after accompanying his wife and two young daughters to the Ritz-Carlton in Mexico for what was supposed to be a five-day get-away.
But new details, including a leaked group text message confirmed by The New York Times expose the two-term Texas Senator as not being honest about the trip.
“Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz told reporters in front of his house as protestors called for him to resign.
Tone-deaf, many noted, was being especially kind.
“I was trying to be a dad,” he insisted, not understanding that good parents teach children about responsibility, community, and taking care of those who put their trust in you by electing you, not running off to a foreign country when the going gets tough.
“All of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who have been cold for two days, and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get outta here.'”
Sen. Ted Cruz, back in Texas, says it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun.
You can hear protestors chanting "Resign!" in the background. pic.twitter.com/FwA6Dsg4fv
— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021
That claim echoed one he made in a statement released after he decided to cut short the trip and head back to Texas, where millions are just getting power back, but suffering extreme cold weather and in many cases no water, and burst pipes, and other damage.
In his statement Cruz claimed: “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”
But leaked group texts, The New York Times reports, show Senator Cruz’s wife Heidi initiated the offer and idea of the trip, telling friends their house, like millions of other Texans’ homes, was “FREEZING.”
“Ms. Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed ‘many times,’ noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security,” The Times reports. “The text messages were provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts.”
Cruz in his statement also revealed a lack of understanding of what his job is, especially during a crisis.
“In a local emergency,” says Matt Glassman, a senior fellow from the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, lawmakers “are conduit to tons of resources and a resource who can effectively coordinate certain sets of actors and lean on people to make things happen. Can very much turn into administrators.”
In other words, Cruz’s constituents needed his help, but he chose to leave them, revealing to Texans and his daughters he’s neither a good role model, lawmaker, or dad.
