‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech

His net worth is reportedly more than $7 million. He makes $174,000 at his day job as the Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, but he also has financial ties to the family’s multi-million dollar coal company, which he used to run.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is a multi-millionaire living in one of America’s poorest states, and he’s on track to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda on multiple fronts.

Manchin has long been known as a conservative Democrat. His first act as a U.S. Senator was to be the only Democrat to vote against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” He claimed that even after being the state’s governor and serving in public government roles for decades he wasn’t sure how his constituents wanted him to vote.

The West Virginia Democrat no longer is “confused” by which way he wants to vote.

Manchin has decided that tens of million of Americans working for minimum wage don’t deserve $15 an hour. He wants to cap the maximum increase to $11 an hour. He thinks $15 an hour, or about $31,000 a year, as a full-time minimum employee is just too much.

Manchin didn’t cite any studies, just his gut.

“I would amend it to $11,” Sen. Manchin said, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. “We can do $11 in two years and be in a better position than they’re going to be with $15 in five years.”

It’s unclear who would be in a “better position,” or who “we” and “they” are.

The $15 minimum wage is not the only important Biden agenda item Manchin wants to kill.

Last week he effectively killed any chance Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget had to be confirmed. Manchin announced late Friday afternoon Neera Tanden’s tweets were just too mean, and she therefore should not be confirmed.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) followed on Monday morning, announcing she too found the mean tweets disturbing, and would vote against confirmation. Later Monday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) followed suit.

Tanden, a woman of color whose parents are immigrants from India, is eminently-qualified. She has been the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress for nearly a decade, and has also served in important roles in the Obama and Clinton White Houses.

Monday night MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow observed Manchin “has invented a whole new standard” for confirmation, which he has never applied to anyone else.

And now, Manchin has signaled he has it out for yet another Biden pick, who just coincidentally happens to be another woman, and another woman of color.

Senator Manchin has let it be known he’s uncomfortable with President Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of the Interior. U.S. Congresswoman Deb Haaland, Democrat of New Mexico, just isn’t doing it for Manchin.

Like with Tanden (who technically is still in the running) Manchin hasn’t stated any issue with her qualifications.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reports Manchin “is undecided” on Haaland.

If Haaland is confirmed she would become the first Native American to run Interior, and the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.

“Manchin and Haaland have met to discuss her nomination via zoom but Manchin has remaining questions,” Caldwell reports, noting Haaland appears before Manchin’s Energy Committee Tuesday.

Late Monday night Politico published a report titled, “‘A double standard going on’: Democrats accuse GOP and Manchin of bias on Biden nominations.”

Democrats are expressing anger at Manchin, and firing charges of misogyny and racism.

Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him. Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021

Oh c’mon @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr. If folks don’t see this as the misogynist trolling that it is? https://t.co/NXbjf5IS7I — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 22, 2021

Some journalist really needs to collar Manchin and ask him how he justifies opposing Tanden when he voted for Sessions, Barr, Grennell, Pompeo, Kavanaugh. He presumably thinks she is worse than they were, or that Biden has less right to pick his staff than Trump did. — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 22, 2021

It’s starting to sound like Sen. Joe Manchin is trying to decide how many qualified women of color he needs to sacrifice to make up for voting to impeach Trump twice. https://t.co/awEzZ9AJEz — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 23, 2021

You know who’s toxic? The misogynist bigot Joe Manchin. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/OV27x2ApXg — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 22, 2021

The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women. — Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021

The people who elected Manchin don’t give a flying f*ck who is confirmed. They just want better lives. Joe Manchin is a gun toting, testosterone fueled misogynist racist who finds deep pleasure in grinding his jack boot into women. — Salander (@salander688) February 23, 2021

Joe Manchin is a poor man’s version of a Democrat. Doesn’t like woman appointed to positions, but is okay with racist, misogynist, sexist White men being in the Cabinet or the SCOTUS. — Lenny, Former Nurse, Chef and Chief Bottle Washer (@yankees1958) February 23, 2021

Ummm … @Sen_JoeManchin voted for Kavanaugh, but Neera Tanden is too divisive to get his vote. We are drowning in bullshit. — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) February 22, 2021

Good news, everybody. We’re going to achieve unified political harmony by blaming women of color for the divide in this nation. Or at least that’s what Joe Manchin seems to believe. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 23, 2021

Nope! Joe Manchin is an opportunist, a racist, and a misogynist, so he must be a Republican. — Diane Thompson (@13vixen) February 20, 2021

Then why are you @Sen_JoeManchin trying to single handedly derail everything that President Biden is fighting for? You should be supporting him in times of battle not publicly questioning his direction. Makes us all, especially you, look like wankers. — Bizarro Constitution (@FedUp1120) February 23, 2021

So apparently @Sen_JoeManchin – you only oppose women of color? Is that correct? You can appoint a misogynist, unqualified SCOTUS nominee – Kavanaugh – but no women of color. Got it. Dems will work together to make your vote irrelevant. #ManchinIsntADem https://t.co/268NYSRXhz — Bambi Bites Back To Hold The Traitors Accountable (@PatrioticDeer) February 23, 2021

I’m beginning to think @Sen_JoeManchin is a bit of a misogynist. — AmyinCLE (@AmyinCLE) February 19, 2021

Sen. Manchin is going to be a thorn in the side of the Biden administration isn’t he? So again we see one old-fashioned, conservative, white, man derail government. At least Mitch said up front he was a Republican. — Jacky Lang (@JackyLangBooks) February 23, 2021