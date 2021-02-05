News
Gun Seller Turned Congressman Becomes First of Two Republicans Fined for ‘Skipping Past’ Metal Detectors: Report
In New York City alone about 100,000 students walk through metal detectors every day before being allowed to enter their classrooms, but for two Republican members of Congress that simple act was too much to ask.
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, a former state judge, and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, a gun shop owner, refused to use the magnetometers before entering the Capitol building on Friday, almost one month to the day of a violent insurrection that led to the deaths of more than five people.
The House this week passed a rule requiring all members of Congress walk through the metal detectors before entering the House chamber or face graduating fines, starting at $5000 for the first offense.
CNN’s Kristin Wilson reports the Congressmen have been fined $5000 each. The fines are automatically deducted from their paychecks.
Some Republicans have been suspected of bringing a gun onto the House floor, including Republican Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland, CBS News reported. GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn claimed he was armed with a gun the day of the insurrection.
Reps Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have both received notices of $5000 fine for skipping past the magnetometers outside the House chamber, Senior democratic aide confirms.
— Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) February 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden to Sign Presidential Memo Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Around the World
President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a presidential memo to protect the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made the unplanned announcement in response to a question from a Washington Blade reporter during the daily press briefing.
“I didn’t want to steal the President’s thunder but since you asked it directly, he will be announcing a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals worldwide today,” Sullivan shared with reporters. “That will be part of his remarks at the State Department.”
“It reflects his deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world, and the United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go.”
President Biden will be announcing a presidential memorandum Thursday on protecting the rights of LGBT people worldwide, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/fRcIwqmpcG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2021
(Rush transcript.)
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Pres. Biden Makes Unannounced US Capitol Visit to Pay Respects to Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick, Murdered in Jan. 6 Coup
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night at 10 PM, to pay his respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, murdered in the line of duty during Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted coup.
Biden’s schedule did not mention he would be traveling to the Capitol, and he did not allow the White House press pool to enter the Rotunda. The pool was also not told where the President, who is traveling with the First Lady, was going.
President Biden just arrived on Capitol Hill, where Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 riot, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a rare distinction. pic.twitter.com/QWa4rwEA51
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 3, 2021
Officer Sicknick is lying in honor beginning Tuesday night, before being interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Tonight was reserved for Sicknick’s family, along with members of the Capitol Police and National Guard, in which he served.
President Biden & First Lady @DrBiden pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lying in Honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/VxgYrSB69U
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2021
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 3, 2021
President Biden spent decades working in the U.S. Capitol, as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted, and he would have known Officer Sicknick personally.
House Democratic and Republican leaders are also in attendance:
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 3, 2021
President Biden and the first lady have arrived at the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to fallen officer Brian Sicknick. https://t.co/JuDHlmtTWY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 3, 2021
MSNBC and CNN aired the ceremony in full. Fox News did not air any part of it, as far as NCRM could discern. CNN’s senior media reporter confirms:
As CNN and MSNBC carry live footage from the US Capitol as the fallen officer arrives to lie in honor, Fox sticks to @seanhannity’s normal show and offers no coverage.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 3, 2021
News
Ginni Thomas Apologizes to Husband’s Clerks for Sharing With Them Her ‘Passions’ – Including Support of Trump Coup
Far right wing activist Ginni Thomas, who happens to be married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent what she believed to be an apology to a group email list of her husband’s former law clerks. In that apology Thomas says she is sorry for sharing with them her “lifetime passions,” which include her support of now-former President Donald Trump and his attempted coup that quickly turned violent and deadly.
Thomas does not apologize for supporting the disgraced former president, his policies, actions, or remarks.
“I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions,” she wrote on the email list, The Washington Post reports.
“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”
The Post describes Thomas, who is a lobbyist and activist for far right causes, as “crestfallen by Trump’s defeat.” She called Trump’s presidency “the best of this country.”
Thomas was not just a passive supporter of President Trump, she actively advanced the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement’s disinformation campaign, as Right Wing Watch’s Kristen Doerer reported.
“Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country,” she wrote to the clerks, some who served the Justice over the past 30 years. “I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.”
She also wrote, “I would ask those of you on the contrary side to have grace and mercy on those on my side of the polarized world, and feel free to call and talk to me individually about where I failed you as a friend here. I probably need more tutoring.”
“Otherwise, on behalf of both of us, be assured of our love for each of you.”
Related:
‘This Is Treason!’: Whoopi Goldberg Brings the Hammer Down on Clarence Thomas’ Wife for Supporting Capitol Coup
Trump Meets With Wife of Supreme Court Justice About Transgender Troops – Who He Will Ask SCOTUS to Ban
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS1 day ago
Trump Political Appointee and Anti-LGBTQ Christian Right Activist Sues Biden After Refusing to Resign
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God
- AND BAD TIPPERS3 days ago
‘Scum of the Earth’: DC Waitress Blasts ‘Exhausting, Stingy and Cruel’ Trump Officials She Had to Serve
- 'DOUBLE DOG DARE YOU'2 days ago
‘Icing on the Clown Car Cake!’: Internet Eggs on Matt Gaetz After He Offers to Resign to Defend Trump in Senate Trial
- BIDEN IS A DEMOCRAT2 days ago
Religious Right Reporter Wants to Know if Biden Hopes to ‘Unite the Country’ Will He ‘Reach Out to Pro-Life Americans?’
- PARTY OF Q2 days ago
House Republicans Give Marjorie Taylor Greene a Standing Ovation in Closed Door Caucus Meeting: Report
- 'BALLS TO THE WALL BONKERS'1 day ago
‘This Is Insane’: Government Expert Blasts DOJ for Memo Blocking Biden From Viewing Trump Presidential Records
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Enraged Top Dem Forces GOP Reps. to View Photo Marjorie Taylor Greene Posted Holding an AR-15 Next to ‘The Squad’