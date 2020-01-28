THE COMPANY YOU KEEP
SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online
Eddie Gallagher, the now-retired Navy SEAL whose demotion – after being convicted of posing in a photo with the body of a dead ISIS fighter – was reversed by President Donald Trump is making headlines once again.
Gallagher “has launched a video attack on former SEAL teammates who accused him of murder, shooting civilians and who testified against him at his San Diego court-martial in June,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. “Gallagher, 40, referred to some members of his former platoon as ‘cowards’ and highlighted names, photos and — for those still on active duty — their duty status and current units, something former SEALs say places those men — and the Navy’s mission — in jeopardy.”
The President not only reversed his demotion but intervened to ensure he could keep his SEAL team status and trident. Trump later invited Gallagher to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago (photo).
Gallagher’s teammates were “so disturbed with his killings of civilians that they tampered with his sniper rifle to make it less accurate, and would also fire warning shots at civilians to prevent Gallagher from shooting at them, according to prosecutors,” USA Today reported.
Trump intervened in Gallagher’s case before it had been completed, leading some to say he was pardoned (he was not) but others believe the Commander-in-Chief’s unprecedented and very public support for Gallagher may have led to him being acquitted of other charges of war crimes.
Earlier this month Gallagher “launched a lifestyle brand with T-shirts, hoodies, and drinking accessories.”
Image via Instagram
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly
- THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT1 day ago
‘Cool Story Bro’: Trump’s Latest Bolton Lie Sinks Like Lead Balloon as Americans Grow Tired of President’s Perjury
- WEAK TEA DOES NOT GROW STRONG SPINES1 day ago
Legal Expert Calls Susan Collins Statement on Bolton News ‘Weak Tea’ – and Drops Bombshell: Chief Justice Can Issue Subpoena
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Against Adam Schiff With ‘Not Paid the Price Yet’ Twitter Threat
- News2 days ago
Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Accident: TMZ
- BOOM!2 days ago
Unpublished Bolton Manuscript Exposes Trump’s Ukraine ‘Drug Deal’ Tying Military Aid to Dirt on Biden: New NYT Report
- MORE CRACKS IN THE GOP WALL1 day ago
‘Cat Is Out of the Bag’: Trump Supporter Byron York Breaks Ranks – Says GOP Must Now Allow Bolton Impeachment Testimony
- COMPLICIT1 day ago
GOP Senators ‘Feel Blindsided’ Administration Had Bombshell Bolton Book and Didn’t Tell Them – Experts Call It a ‘Cover Up’