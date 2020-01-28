SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online

Eddie Gallagher, the now-retired Navy SEAL whose demotion – after being convicted of posing in a photo with the body of a dead ISIS fighter – was reversed by President Donald Trump is making headlines once again.

Gallagher “has launched a video attack on former SEAL teammates who accused him of murder, shooting civilians and who testified against him at his San Diego court-martial in June,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. “Gallagher, 40, referred to some members of his former platoon as ‘cowards’ and highlighted names, photos and — for those still on active duty — their duty status and current units, something former SEALs say places those men — and the Navy’s mission — in jeopardy.”

The President not only reversed his demotion but intervened to ensure he could keep his SEAL team status and trident. Trump later invited Gallagher to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago (photo).

Gallagher’s teammates were “so disturbed with his killings of civilians that they tampered with his sniper rifle to make it less accurate, and would also fire warning shots at civilians to prevent Gallagher from shooting at them, according to prosecutors,” USA Today reported.

Trump intervened in Gallagher’s case before it had been completed, leading some to say he was pardoned (he was not) but others believe the Commander-in-Chief’s unprecedented and very public support for Gallagher may have led to him being acquitted of other charges of war crimes.

Earlier this month Gallagher “launched a lifestyle brand with T-shirts, hoodies, and drinking accessories.”

Image via Instagram