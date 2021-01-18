Connect with us

RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY

‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK

Outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing an onslaught of criticism after posting a tweet praising Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on MLK Day.

Calling Dr. King “a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality,” McEnany posted a quote from the iconic Civil Rights leader. Given that she, as one social media user said, along with her president and her party “tried to nullify millions of black votes,” it is an incredible self-own.

And on her personal Twitter account she posted this quote:

Early Monday morning Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, issued a plea, a reminder, and a warning:

Here’s how some are responding to McEnany’s remarks.

(That is an actual tweet from McEnany, original here.)

