News
Fox News Upset Over Biden’s Denouncement of White Supremacy – Because It Might Offend Trump Voters
After the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Fox News critiqued the 46th president’s speech, taking issue with Biden’s strong denouncement of nativism, racism, and white supremacy – which, they suggested, might offend Trump voters.
Denouncing nativism, racism, and white supremacy was apparently upsetting to Fox News host Martha MacCallum and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger, who is also the deputy editorial page director of The Wall Street Journal.
Trump supporters “might be asking, ‘Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?'” Henninger asked, as Media Matters reports.
Is President Biden “talking about Donald J. Trump or is he talking about the people who voted for Trump?” he also asked.
“I think a lot of them,” he said, referring to Trump voters, “would be entitled to sit out there and say, ‘I’m not that person.'”
Many Americans would say that voting for a racist, white nationalist, and white supremacist, twice, makes you “that person.”
“And if he is trying to reconcile with the country, it’s one thing for him to be giving his inaugural speech about his grievances with Donald J. Trump, but a lot of people out there who supported Trump and his policies did not agree with some of those ideas,” he added.
It’s important to also note that President Biden – who did not mention Trump – did not support an illegal, seditious, insurrectionist, and unconstitutional attempt to overturn an election, so he is not the one who needs to “reconcile” with the country.
MacCallum added that President Biden “talked about nativism, racism and fear. And, you know, it kind of fits in to the litany of words that we’ve heard about, the ‘deplorables,’ about ‘clinging to guns and religion,’ about ‘cults’ and people being — need to be ‘deprogrammed.'”
For context, here’s are the words President Biden said in his inaugural speech that were so upsetting to Fox News.
“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart,” President Biden said. “The battle is perennial. Victory is never assured. Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our “better angels” have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now. History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity.”
Separately, he also said: “And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”
It’s hard to see how anyone who isn’t a political extremist, white supremacist, or domestic terrorist could take issue with that.
Watch:
Fox News complains that President Biden’s criticism of white supremacy will offend Trump supporters
“Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?”https://t.co/jHWOyuWLsb pic.twitter.com/Bvbz93X65b
— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Man Arrested After Threatening to ‘Go Out in a Blaze of Glory’ During Biden’s Inauguration: Report
Authorities allege that a man arrested in Pennsylvania for making threats against Joe Biden said he would “go out in a blaze of glory” on Inauguration Day, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
“On Tuesday, Kris John Kinsey, 61, was arraigned on charges alleging he made threats to Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, their supporters, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Kinsey, of Nockamixon, is charged with a felony of prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, making terroristic threats and drug charges,” the newspaper reported.
“State police said Kinsey was arrested in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sunday Road in Durham on Friday morning. Kinsey was wanted out of Elyria, Ohio, on charges alleging he made threats to government officials on his Facebook page, according to authorities. Elyria is a city about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. He was arraigned on his Ohio charges and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $4.6 million bail,” the newspaper explained. “Pennsylvania State Police filed their own charges with the same allegations Monday.”
District Judge Gary Gambardella held Kinsey in the Bucks County Jail with bail set at $9.2 million. The judge cited the seditious nature of the attack while explaining the high bail.
President Joe Biden was sworn-in and took office on Wednesday while Kinsey was held behind bars.
Kinsey has a felony conviction out of Texas that prevents him from legally owning a firearm, but authorities say they found a semiautomatic handgun while searching his campsite.
Read the full report.
News
Trump Issues One More Pardon From Mar-a-Lago, With Just Minutes to Spare – to Ex Husband of Fox News Host
On almost every Saturday night for the past four years former judge, Jeanine Pirro, has used her Fox News show to praise and defend President Donald Trump, frequently in a screaming rant. Pirro is close friends with the soon-to-be former president, so it surprised some that her ex-husband’s name was not on the list of 143 pardons and commutations Trump released overnight.
That list now stands at 144.
Albert Pirro, Trump’s former real estate attorney, has just been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump, literally with minutes remaining in his term.
New: Trump has pardoned Al Pirro, who was convicted of tax fraud. Pirro has previously worked with Trump on real estate deals and is the ex-husband of Fox host Jeanine Pirro.
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 20, 2021
News
‘It’s Shocking’: Biden Transition Team Fears Trump Officials Hid the Most ‘Toxic’ Damage They’ll Encounter
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is worried that President Donald Trump’s administration hid the worst damage they’ll encounter in government agencies after taking over on Inauguration Day.
Biden’s team expected to encounter hollowed-out and mismanaged agencies, but transition officials are increasingly concerned that Trump’s team only showed them “the tip of the iceberg” that’s lurking within the executive branch, reported Politico.
“Even as late as now, they’re not conveying information,” said one person close to Biden’s transition. “Data about where vaccines are, their distributional analyses, data they haven’t released publicly about COVID cases. It’s shocking. I don’t remember this happening from Clinton to Bush, from Bush to Obama, or from Obama to Trump.”
The lack of cooperation from many Trump officials was “laughable,” said one senior aide, ranging from slow-walking requests for information or not responding to requests at all.
The National Security Council officials, for instance, were reluctant to share information about who was serving on the staff, and the Department of Defense officials ignored or partially answered requests for information — and Biden’s team won’t allow acting Defense secretary Chris Miller to maintain an office after Jan. 20.
“Given Mr. Miller’s acting capacity in that role, as well as reduced staffing and occupation of the Pentagon and auxiliary offices during COVID-19, we deemed it appropriate not to extend that perk in this instance,” said a Biden transition official.
The Office of Management and Budget declined to make career officials available to Biden’s team, which could delay the new administration’s budget, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative made clear no help would be forthcoming.
“Transition is not a priority for USTR,” said Robert Lighthizer’s chief of staff, according to a person briefed about that exchange.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'2 days ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- News1 day ago
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Far Right Rep. Falsely Claims ‘Democratic Machine’ Paid Insurrectionists – After Urging Them to Threaten Lawmakers
- News1 day ago
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
- BYE2 days ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show