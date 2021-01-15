News
NRA Files for Bankruptcy
The National Rifle Association has filed a motion for bankruptcy. The embattled gun lobby group, besieged by allegations against its top leadership of years-long misuse of funds, after reportedly spending $30 million to help elect Donald Trump president in the 2016 election cycle, had also faced embarrassing reports of leadership with ties to Russia.
“The NRA listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each, according to its bankruptcy petition,” Bloomberg reports, announcing the group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.
In August New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive, devastating lawsuit against the National Rifle Association for fraud and self-dealing, and called for the gun group to be dissolved.
Bloomberg notes the NRA plans to “restructure and reincorporate in Texas.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Deception on a National Scale’: Oregon Governor Slams Trump, Reveals ‘There Is No Federal Reserve’ of Vaccines
The Governor of the state of Oregon launched an attack on President Donald Trump, after learning, she says, the federal stockpile of coronavirus vaccines does not exist.
Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, says “there is no federal reserve of doses.”
The federal government allegedly had been holding back some COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Gov. Brown said on Twitter.
“This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us,” she added.
Brown says the news was confirmed to her “directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses.”
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports Brown “said increased vaccine shipments will not arrive next week. The head of the state health authority said this puts vaccination efforts ‘at grave risk.'”
Friday afternoon, a Washington Post report appeared to indirectly confirm Governor Brown’s charges.
“When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed,” the Post reports, noting that the vaccine reserve “was already exhausted” when the “Trump administration vowed to release it.”
This article has been updated to correctly identify Governor Brown of Oregon.
News
‘Strong Evidence’ Trump’s Insurrectionists Intended to ‘Assassinate Elected Officials’ Federal Prosecutors Charge
Federal prosecutors say the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week intended to “assassinate” elected federal government officials. Five people including a police officer, lost their lives in the violent domestic terror attack incited by President Donald Trump and his allies,
In court documents federal prosecutors say the MAGA mob wanted to “capture and assassinate elected officials,” the Associated Press reports.
Those documents were filed by federal government prosecutors in the case against one of the most-recognizable members of the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, who calls himself the “QAnon Shaman.” He has appeared in photos and videos across the news media shirtless, with a red and blue painted face and horned and furry headgear.
“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government,” prosecutors wrote.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Vice President Pence Was ‘One Minute’ Away From Being Attacked by Trump’s Insurrectionist Terrorists: Report
Vice President Mike Pence was removed from the Senate floor just one minute before insurrectionist domestic terrorists, incited by President Donald Trump, broke into that chamber last week, a new report reveals.
“If the pro-Trump mob had arrived seconds earlier, they would have been in eyesight of the vice president as he was rushed across a reception hall into the office,” The Washington Post reports.
Secret Service officers had “spirited Pence to a room off the Senate floor with his wife and daughter after rioters began to pour into the Capitol, many loudly denouncing the vice president as a traitor as they marched through the first floor below the Senate chamber.”
Indeed, President Trump at a rally designed to incite the insurrection had targeted his own vice president.
“About one minute after Pence was hustled out of the chamber, a group charged up the stairs to a second-floor landing in the Senate, chasing a Capitol Police officer who drew them away from the Senate.”
During the violent insurrection Trump’s MAGA mob repeatedly shouted, “Hang Mike Pence!” There was a gallows set up outside the Capitol.
Experts say the attack on the nation’s seat of government was planned, and assassinations of the three elected officials who are in the immediate line of succession from the President – Vice President Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate President pro-Tempore Chuck Grassley – would have been possible.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘I Can Confirm That’: Democrat Says GOP Member of Congress Gave Capitol Tour to Insurrectionists Day Before Attack
- INSURRECTION3 days ago
Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents
- News3 days ago
‘So Help Me God’: Pence Goes Old Testament, Sends Pelosi Bible-Based Refusal on Invoking 25th Amendment
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached
- QANON IS A CULT2 days ago
‘Morally Bankrupt, Depraved and Dangerous’: QAnon Congresswoman Slammed by Democratic Lawmaker
- News2 days ago
Ginni Thomas, Wife of the Supreme Court Justice, Helped Advance the Election Disinformation Campaign – Here’s How
- 'SUMMON YOUR COURAGE'2 days ago
‘I’m Sorry You’re Living in Fear’: Swalwell Smacks Down Fearful Republicans – ‘Do Your Job’
- NO21 hours ago
‘This Is Illegal’: Former WH Official Slams Trump Advisor Caught Carrying Away Art ‘Belonging to the American People’