National Guard Members ‘Relieved of Duty’ Before Inauguration Over Vetting Concerns: Reports

About a dozen members of the National Guard have been “relieved of duty” prior to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden, after vetting of the 25,000 troops deployed to Washington, D.C. began.

Different reasons for removal are being reported.

“The officials say some of this was based on routine background checks against criminal history database. Some was also based on concerns raised by fellow guard members about statements they heard. This was a matter of zero tolerance, these officials say,” , NBC News’ Pete Williams is reporting, according to NBC News colleague Geoff Bennett.

But earlier Tuesday ABC News and other outlets reported that several National Guard members had ties to extremist groups.

“Two Army National Guard members have been removed from the inauguration security mission after vetting found they had ties to far-right fringe groups,” ABC reported.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports 12 National Guard members were removed over ties to extremist groups.

“Twelve U.S. Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after they were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online, according to two U.S. officials. There was no threat to President-elect Joe Biden, they said.”

On Monday Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott expressed anger on news National Guard members were being vetted.

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Gov. Abbott cried. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard.”

No state’s National Guard has been singled out or identified.