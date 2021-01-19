News
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
‘On the Side of Terrorists and Insurrectionists’
Americans are once again ramping up calls for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be expelled from the United States Senate after he announced he will block quick consideration of incoming President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.
Hawley was one of the leaders of the movement that led to the January 6 insurrection, during which 5 people died. An infamous image of him standing outside the U.S. Capitol that day with his fist raised in the air has circulated countless times on the internet. Many, including his state’s top newspaper, has said he has “blood on his hands” while calling for him to resign.
Homeland Security has not had a Senate-confirmed Secretary in nearly two years, since Kirstjen Nielsen tendered her resignation in April of 2019. The massive $52 billion agency created in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks is charged with fighting terrorism and homeland security threats, securing U.S. borders, securing cyberspace and critical infrastructure, preserving and upholding the nation’s prosperity and economic security, strengthening preparedness and resilience, according to its website.
On Tuesday Senator Hawley said Mayorkas, who is eminently qualified – including having served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013-2016 – had not “adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border.”
In response to Hawley’s actions today and seditious role in the attempted coup, Americans, including political experts, are demanding Hawley’s expulsion from the Senate.
Take a look:
Maybe Josh Hawley doesn’t want a real Homeland Security Secretary because he and his terrorist buddies are planning another attack on the US.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley, who incited domestic terrorists to stage violent coup at Capitol, blocking nomination of Biden DHS head tasked with stopping future terror attacks
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley will block swift confirmation of DHS Secretary. It is time to expel this insurrectionist from the Senate.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 19, 2021
Why wouldn’t Hawley want Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to investigate the domestic terrorists who tried to help him stop the electors? Oh. https://t.co/U13PmGYoUd
— Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley to Biden's DHS pick: You haven't adequately explained your plans.
Josh Hawley to insurgents coming to kill members of Congress: pic.twitter.com/ef1jUN4rZ2
— JRehling (@JRehling) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley doesn’t want the country protected from his radical extremist supporters, so he’s using a lie about Biden’s immigration policy to stop the swift confirmation of his Homeland Security Secretary.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 19, 2021
Expel Hawley.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley doesn’t want the country protected from his radical extremist supporters, so he’s using a lie about Biden’s immigration policy to stop the swift confirmation of his Homeland Security Secretary.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley’s actions make more sense when you remember that he’s a white supremacist/terrorist sympathizer.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley helped incite a mob attack on his colleagues and now won’t confirm Biden’s DHS nominee until he inflames a bunch of immigration opponents. What a guy. https://t.co/LKzF1r1EWk
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 19, 2021
Hawley cites all the right wing talking points: opposing DACA and of course … caravans. https://t.co/Fu6aoxqOwK
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2021
Is countering domestic terrorism not a high priority for Senator Hawley after the Capitol attack? It’s time to end this dangerous political theater and get the DHS Secretary-designate @AliMayorkas confirmed. https://t.co/9NQ72quoQ5
— Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) January 19, 2021
This is not complicated: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are enemies of democracy. They cannot remain in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BmcJXQeNt5
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 19, 2021
With 25,000 National Guardsmen necessary to protect the inauguration from domestic terror, @HawleyMO prevents Biden from having his most senior homeland security official in place. https://t.co/58BcRTqT1w
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 19, 2021
After helping to incite a violent insurrection of dangerous extremists while trying to undermine democracy in the United States, Josh Hawley decides to try to block a nominee who is charged with keeping Americans safe. I’m sensing a pattern. https://t.co/CXVI26R0Rr
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 19, 2021
While security gaps are evident and domestic terrorism is on the rise, Hawley helps the terrorists by hurting the Biden administration’s ability to keep us safe. This is the SECOND time he’s been on the side of terrorists and insurrectionists—he should be expelled from the Senate https://t.co/mTFAUdxfve
— VoteVets (@votevets) January 19, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
National Guard Members ‘Relieved of Duty’ Before Inauguration Over Vetting Concerns: Reports
About a dozen members of the National Guard have been “relieved of duty” prior to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden, after vetting of the 25,000 troops deployed to Washington, D.C. began.
Different reasons for removal are being reported.
“The officials say some of this was based on routine background checks against criminal history database. Some was also based on concerns raised by fellow guard members about statements they heard. This was a matter of zero tolerance, these officials say,” , NBC News’ Pete Williams is reporting, according to NBC News colleague Geoff Bennett.
But earlier Tuesday ABC News and other outlets reported that several National Guard members had ties to extremist groups.
“Two Army National Guard members have been removed from the inauguration security mission after vetting found they had ties to far-right fringe groups,” ABC reported.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports 12 National Guard members were removed over ties to extremist groups.
“Twelve U.S. Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after they were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online, according to two U.S. officials. There was no threat to President-elect Joe Biden, they said.”
On Monday Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott expressed anger on news National Guard members were being vetted.
“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Gov. Abbott cried. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard.”
No state’s National Guard has been singled out or identified.
News
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
‘Going Full White Supremacy’
In a shocking tweet barely 24 hours before he will no longer be the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo unleashed a disturbing tweet denouncing “multiculturalism” and claiming it is “not who America is.” He also linked multiculturalism to authoritarianism. The outgoing diplomat, a former GOP congressman and former CIA director, is being lambasted on social media for his claim.
The United States is built on the histories and heritages of people from other countries who travel to America. By definition, the United States is a multicultural society: “the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society.”
He has spent the past few weeks pushing out a large number of tweets bragging about what he sees as his successes while attempting to position himself as the logical successor to President Donald Trump. On his last full day in office Secretary Pompeo is being called a “demagogue” and is being accused of white supremacy for his remarks.
“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo tweeted. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”
Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker. pic.twitter.com/Mu97xCgxfS
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021
“This country was built on multiculturalism,” CNN’s Keith Boykin said, blasting Pompeo. “That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue.”
Here’s how others are responding.
WOW: We have Mike Pompeo denouncing multiculturalism and going full white supremacy on his last day. That makes it clear he’s running for President in 2024. https://t.co/irrtt2obZt
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 19, 2021
What kind of dickbag thinks multiculturalism is bad? The Nazi kind. The @SecPompeo kind. Let’s make sure this man’s political career ends now. https://t.co/pJOJur5Kqw
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 19, 2021
I guess I appreciate him just saying it out loud. That America’s multiculturalism is a weakness. That if you’re not white with European ancestry, you’re not American. It’s stunning to hear him say it, but at least he’s not hiding it. https://t.co/IdoDuKhaMX
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 19, 2021
Think about it.
The Secretary of State, on an official account, just essentially formalized White Supremacy, Racism, and Discrimination as Official US Policy.
Now let it sink in.
— WMedlin (@WMedlin1) January 19, 2021
Going out with a bang I see. Pompeo is a disgrace to America. #WokeAF https://t.co/QnRt9t62sX
— Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) January 19, 2021
The day before Trump’s term ends, his Secretary of State comes right out and embraces white supremacy.
— That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) January 19, 2021
Imagine saying multiculturalism isn’t who America is and being proud of that statement. Also, imagine complaining about a bunch of “-isms” and not mentioning say racism or sexism but mentioning “woke-ism.” These aren’t serious people, and they should not be treated as such. https://t.co/Nelvd0r2rC
— Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) January 19, 2021
The Secretary of State is going to spend his last day in office advocating for white supremacy.
This isn’t who the Republican Party has become. It’s what they have always been. pic.twitter.com/hu7rt6ni3C
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 19, 2021
Mike Pompeo cannot feign being human for more than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/guoPAnLfLL
— Timothy Kenison #ImpeachTrump (@TimothyKenison) January 19, 2021
When you think about it, you quickly realize that the people complaining about “cancel culture” or “wokeness” are almost always (1) not actually cancelled (2) obsessively trying to cancel entire groups of people with hate and/or with government spending and/or regulations.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 19, 2021
[record scratch]
Multiculturalism is not who America is?
So America is just fat white dudes and their needy wives who abuse their staff to take out their shitty husband’s dry cleaning while he travels the world making the country look like thick ignorant assholes?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 19, 2021
“Guys, being against fascism is the real fascism.” — local fascist fuck
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 19, 2021
The white nationalists who stormed the Capitol also don’t believe America has room for multiple cultures https://t.co/j86J93fyuE
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 19, 2021
News
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday identified freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the member of Congress who gave a “large tour” in the days before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
“We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th,” Rep. Cohen told CNN late Monday morning, adding that “she had a large group with her.”
“She’s not on the home team,” Cohen said.
“We saw congress[woman] Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th.” — Rep. Steve Cohen says he and a colleague saw Rep. Boebert giving people a tour of the Capitol in the days leading up to the riot pic.twitter.com/dNPymWqjPY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2021
Boebert, as many have noted, tweeted Speaker Pelosi’s location – or, to be specific, removal – during the insurrection.
Boebert has been called a members of the “QAnon Caucus,” an unofficial group of lawmakers who support the dangerous conspiracy theory.
Her communications director resigned over the weekend in response to the attempted coup.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News2 days ago
Defense Secretary Blows Past National Security Experts Warnings to Install Trump and Nunes Loyalist as NSA Top Lawyer
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'1 day ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- 'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'2 days ago
Rand Paul Slammed for ‘Breathtaking Political Cowardice’ Over Fear of Impeaching President
- 'FILTHY GARBAGE'2 days ago
Experts Destroy ‘Historically Loathsome’ Lindsey Graham for Urging Schumer ‘Dismiss’ Impeachment So Nation Can ‘Heal’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Far Right Rep. Falsely Claims ‘Democratic Machine’ Paid Insurrectionists – After Urging Them to Threaten Lawmakers
- BYE1 day ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked