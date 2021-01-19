Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick

‘On the Side of Terrorists and Insurrectionists’

Americans are once again ramping up calls for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be expelled from the United States Senate after he announced he will block quick consideration of incoming President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Hawley was one of the leaders of the movement that led to the January 6 insurrection, during which 5 people died. An infamous image of him standing outside the U.S. Capitol that day with his fist raised in the air has circulated countless times on the internet. Many, including his state’s top newspaper, has said he has “blood on his hands” while calling for him to resign.

Homeland Security has not had a Senate-confirmed Secretary in nearly two years, since Kirstjen Nielsen tendered her resignation in April of 2019. The massive $52 billion agency created in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks is charged with fighting terrorism and homeland security threats, securing U.S. borders, securing cyberspace and critical infrastructure, preserving and upholding the nation’s prosperity and economic security, strengthening preparedness and resilience, according to its website.

On Tuesday Senator Hawley said Mayorkas, who is eminently qualified – including having served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013-2016 – had not “adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border.”

In response to Hawley’s actions today and seditious role in the attempted coup, Americans, including political experts, are demanding Hawley’s expulsion from the Senate.

Take a look:

Maybe Josh Hawley doesn’t want a real Homeland Security Secretary because he and his terrorist buddies are planning another attack on the US. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley, who incited domestic terrorists to stage violent coup at Capitol, blocking nomination of Biden DHS head tasked with stopping future terror attacks — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley will block swift confirmation of DHS Secretary. It is time to expel this insurrectionist from the Senate. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 19, 2021

Why wouldn’t Hawley want Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to investigate the domestic terrorists who tried to help him stop the electors? Oh. https://t.co/U13PmGYoUd — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley to Biden's DHS pick: You haven't adequately explained your plans. Josh Hawley to insurgents coming to kill members of Congress: pic.twitter.com/ef1jUN4rZ2 — JRehling (@JRehling) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley doesn’t want the country protected from his radical extremist supporters, so he’s using a lie about Biden’s immigration policy to stop the swift confirmation of his Homeland Security Secretary. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 19, 2021

Expel Hawley. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley’s actions make more sense when you remember that he’s a white supremacist/terrorist sympathizer. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021

Josh Hawley helped incite a mob attack on his colleagues and now won’t confirm Biden’s DHS nominee until he inflames a bunch of immigration opponents. What a guy. https://t.co/LKzF1r1EWk — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 19, 2021

Hawley cites all the right wing talking points: opposing DACA and of course … caravans. https://t.co/Fu6aoxqOwK — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2021

Is countering domestic terrorism not a high priority for Senator Hawley after the Capitol attack? It’s time to end this dangerous political theater and get the DHS Secretary-designate ⁦@AliMayorkas⁩ confirmed. https://t.co/9NQ72quoQ5 — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) January 19, 2021

This is not complicated: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are enemies of democracy. They cannot remain in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BmcJXQeNt5 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 19, 2021

With 25,000 National Guardsmen necessary to protect the inauguration from domestic terror, ⁦@HawleyMO⁩ prevents Biden from having his most senior homeland security official in place. https://t.co/58BcRTqT1w — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 19, 2021

After helping to incite a violent insurrection of dangerous extremists while trying to undermine democracy in the United States, Josh Hawley decides to try to block a nominee who is charged with keeping Americans safe. I’m sensing a pattern. https://t.co/CXVI26R0Rr — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 19, 2021