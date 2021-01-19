Connect with us

News

Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’

Published

on

‘Going Full White Supremacy’

In a shocking tweet barely 24 hours before he will no longer be the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo unleashed a disturbing tweet denouncing “multiculturalism” and claiming it is “not who America is.” He also linked multiculturalism to authoritarianism. The outgoing diplomat, a former GOP congressman and former CIA director,  is being lambasted on social media for his claim.

The United States is built on the histories and heritages of people from other countries who travel to America. By definition, the United States is a multicultural society: “the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society.”

He has spent the past few weeks pushing out a large number of tweets bragging about what he sees as his successes while attempting to position himself as the logical successor to President Donald Trump. On his last full day in office Secretary Pompeo is being called a “demagogue” and is being accused of white supremacy for his remarks.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo tweeted. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”

“This country was built on multiculturalism,” CNN’s Keith Boykin said, blasting Pompeo. “That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue.”

Here’s how others are responding.

Click to comment
 
 

News

Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection

Published

1 day ago

on

January 18, 2021

By

U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday identified freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the member of Congress who gave a “large tour” in the days before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

“We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th,” Rep. Cohen told CNN late Monday morning, adding that “she had a large group with her.”

“She’s not on the home team,” Cohen said.

Boebert, as many have noted, tweeted Speaker Pelosi’s location – or, to be specific, removal – during the insurrection.

Boebert has been called a members of the “QAnon Caucus,” an unofficial group of lawmakers who support the dangerous conspiracy theory.

Her communications director resigned over the weekend in response to the attempted coup.

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

News

Defense Secretary Blows Past National Security Experts Warnings to Install Trump and Nunes Loyalist as NSA Top Lawyer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

“The subversion of government continues”

In a move denounced by security and legal experts acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has ordered the National Security Agency to install Michael Ellis, a Trump loyalist, former chief counsel to GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, and Republican political operative, as the NSA’s top lawyer. The role is a civil service position, not one in which a political nominee is legally allowed to be placed.

Miller ordered the NSA chief, General Paul Nakasone, to install Ellis by Saturday at 6 PM. National security experts were relieved when it appeared Nakasone had refused, but on Sunday The Washington Post and CNN both reported Ellis will be the agency’s general counsel.

“Mr. Ellis accepted his final job offer yesterday afternoon,” the NSA said in a statement Sunday, the Post reports, which is just three days before Trump will no longer be president. “NSA is moving forward with his employment.”

Susan Hennessey, a former Intelligence Community attorney who is now a CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, on Saturday basted the Trump administration’s 11th hour attempt to subvert the process and blasted Ellis himself as

On Sunday, after news broke that Ellis will be installed, Hennessey noted that he is now “entirely incapable of credibly leading the office or performing the functions of the job.”

She also suggested Ellis is not qualified:

Also on Sunday former SDNY federal prosecutor and former Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich tweeted the “subversion of government continues. No previous lame duck Administration would have attempted something like this. This guy should be terminated on Day 1,” he said, referring to Ellis.

In 2017 Ellis, who worked in the White House Counsel’s office, was responsible leaking intelligence to Rep. Devin Nunes that kicked off Trump’s lies that his “wires” had been “tapped.”

The New York Times reported in March of that year that Ellis leaked “intelligence reports that showed that President Trump and his associates were incidentally swept up in foreign surveillance by American spy agencies.”

More reactions:

Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel:

Talking Points Memo founder and publisher Josh Marshall:

 

 

News

Internet Explodes as Trump Meets With ‘My Pillow Guy’ Whose Notes Reportedly Mention ‘Insurrection Act’ and ‘Martial Law’

Published

4 days ago

on

January 15, 2021

By

The internet exploded late Friday afternoon when a highly-respected Washington Post photographer captured on camera notes held by Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, one of the top advertisers on Fox News and a close confidant of President Donald Trump.

Lindell, according to the White House press pool, “was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.”

There is always a Marine stationed outside the Oval Office when the President is inside the Oval Office, but not when the President is not there.

The notes appear to mention “martial law,” a suggestion to move a dangerous Trump loyalist to the CIA as acting Director, the “Insurrection Act,” and something about “foreign interference in the election,” as Talking Points Memo reported.

Understandably, the Internet lit up like a Christmas tree, but with countless rumors, jokes, and concern.

All those aside, the question really is, would President Trump, who has less than five days left in office, actually fire the head of the CIA, and why? What would he hope to accomplish, do, or get away with if Gina Haspel were gone?

The other question of course is why would Trump listen to Lindell, a far right conspiracy theorist and religious extremist, but that question is unanswerable.

Here’s what some are saying.

CNN analyst, attorney, and former FBI Special Agent:

CNN White House correspondent:

Public advocacy firm:

Media Matters Senior Fellow:

Religion News Service national reporter:

Research director at CREW:

Economist and professor:

NBC News Reporter, “dystopia beat”:

