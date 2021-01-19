Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’

‘Going Full White Supremacy’

In a shocking tweet barely 24 hours before he will no longer be the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo unleashed a disturbing tweet denouncing “multiculturalism” and claiming it is “not who America is.” He also linked multiculturalism to authoritarianism. The outgoing diplomat, a former GOP congressman and former CIA director, is being lambasted on social media for his claim.

The United States is built on the histories and heritages of people from other countries who travel to America. By definition, the United States is a multicultural society: “the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society.”

He has spent the past few weeks pushing out a large number of tweets bragging about what he sees as his successes while attempting to position himself as the logical successor to President Donald Trump. On his last full day in office Secretary Pompeo is being called a “demagogue” and is being accused of white supremacy for his remarks.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo tweeted. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”

Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker. pic.twitter.com/Mu97xCgxfS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021

“This country was built on multiculturalism,” CNN’s Keith Boykin said, blasting Pompeo. “That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue.”

Here’s how others are responding.

WOW: We have Mike Pompeo denouncing multiculturalism and going full white supremacy on his last day. That makes it clear he’s running for President in 2024. https://t.co/irrtt2obZt — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 19, 2021

What kind of dickbag thinks multiculturalism is bad? The Nazi kind. The @SecPompeo kind. Let’s make sure this man’s political career ends now. https://t.co/pJOJur5Kqw — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 19, 2021

I guess I appreciate him just saying it out loud. That America’s multiculturalism is a weakness. That if you’re not white with European ancestry, you’re not American. It’s stunning to hear him say it, but at least he’s not hiding it. https://t.co/IdoDuKhaMX — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 19, 2021

Think about it. The Secretary of State, on an official account, just essentially formalized White Supremacy, Racism, and Discrimination as Official US Policy. Now let it sink in. — WMedlin (@WMedlin1) January 19, 2021

Going out with a bang I see. Pompeo is a disgrace to America. #WokeAF https://t.co/QnRt9t62sX — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) January 19, 2021

The day before Trump’s term ends, his Secretary of State comes right out and embraces white supremacy. — That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) January 19, 2021

Imagine saying multiculturalism isn’t who America is and being proud of that statement. Also, imagine complaining about a bunch of “-isms” and not mentioning say racism or sexism but mentioning “woke-ism.” These aren’t serious people, and they should not be treated as such. https://t.co/Nelvd0r2rC — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) January 19, 2021

The Secretary of State is going to spend his last day in office advocating for white supremacy. This isn’t who the Republican Party has become. It’s what they have always been. pic.twitter.com/hu7rt6ni3C — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 19, 2021

Mike Pompeo cannot feign being human for more than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/guoPAnLfLL — Timothy Kenison #ImpeachTrump (@TimothyKenison) January 19, 2021

When you think about it, you quickly realize that the people complaining about “cancel culture” or “wokeness” are almost always (1) not actually cancelled (2) obsessively trying to cancel entire groups of people with hate and/or with government spending and/or regulations. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 19, 2021

[record scratch] Multiculturalism is not who America is? So America is just fat white dudes and their needy wives who abuse their staff to take out their shitty husband’s dry cleaning while he travels the world making the country look like thick ignorant assholes? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 19, 2021

“Guys, being against fascism is the real fascism.” — local fascist fuck — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 19, 2021