News
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
‘Going Full White Supremacy’
In a shocking tweet barely 24 hours before he will no longer be the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo unleashed a disturbing tweet denouncing “multiculturalism” and claiming it is “not who America is.” He also linked multiculturalism to authoritarianism. The outgoing diplomat, a former GOP congressman and former CIA director, is being lambasted on social media for his claim.
The United States is built on the histories and heritages of people from other countries who travel to America. By definition, the United States is a multicultural society: “the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society.”
He has spent the past few weeks pushing out a large number of tweets bragging about what he sees as his successes while attempting to position himself as the logical successor to President Donald Trump. On his last full day in office Secretary Pompeo is being called a “demagogue” and is being accused of white supremacy for his remarks.
“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo tweeted. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”
Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker. pic.twitter.com/Mu97xCgxfS
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021
“This country was built on multiculturalism,” CNN’s Keith Boykin said, blasting Pompeo. “That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue.”
Here’s how others are responding.
WOW: We have Mike Pompeo denouncing multiculturalism and going full white supremacy on his last day. That makes it clear he’s running for President in 2024. https://t.co/irrtt2obZt
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 19, 2021
What kind of dickbag thinks multiculturalism is bad? The Nazi kind. The @SecPompeo kind. Let’s make sure this man’s political career ends now. https://t.co/pJOJur5Kqw
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 19, 2021
I guess I appreciate him just saying it out loud. That America’s multiculturalism is a weakness. That if you’re not white with European ancestry, you’re not American. It’s stunning to hear him say it, but at least he’s not hiding it. https://t.co/IdoDuKhaMX
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 19, 2021
Think about it.
The Secretary of State, on an official account, just essentially formalized White Supremacy, Racism, and Discrimination as Official US Policy.
Now let it sink in.
— WMedlin (@WMedlin1) January 19, 2021
Going out with a bang I see. Pompeo is a disgrace to America. #WokeAF https://t.co/QnRt9t62sX
— Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) January 19, 2021
The day before Trump’s term ends, his Secretary of State comes right out and embraces white supremacy.
— That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) January 19, 2021
Imagine saying multiculturalism isn’t who America is and being proud of that statement. Also, imagine complaining about a bunch of “-isms” and not mentioning say racism or sexism but mentioning “woke-ism.” These aren’t serious people, and they should not be treated as such. https://t.co/Nelvd0r2rC
— Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) January 19, 2021
The Secretary of State is going to spend his last day in office advocating for white supremacy.
This isn’t who the Republican Party has become. It’s what they have always been. pic.twitter.com/hu7rt6ni3C
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 19, 2021
Mike Pompeo cannot feign being human for more than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/guoPAnLfLL
— Timothy Kenison #ImpeachTrump (@TimothyKenison) January 19, 2021
When you think about it, you quickly realize that the people complaining about “cancel culture” or “wokeness” are almost always (1) not actually cancelled (2) obsessively trying to cancel entire groups of people with hate and/or with government spending and/or regulations.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 19, 2021
[record scratch]
Multiculturalism is not who America is?
So America is just fat white dudes and their needy wives who abuse their staff to take out their shitty husband’s dry cleaning while he travels the world making the country look like thick ignorant assholes?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 19, 2021
“Guys, being against fascism is the real fascism.” — local fascist fuck
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 19, 2021
The white nationalists who stormed the Capitol also don’t believe America has room for multiple cultures https://t.co/j86J93fyuE
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 19, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday identified freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the member of Congress who gave a “large tour” in the days before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
“We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th,” Rep. Cohen told CNN late Monday morning, adding that “she had a large group with her.”
“She’s not on the home team,” Cohen said.
“We saw congress[woman] Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th.” — Rep. Steve Cohen says he and a colleague saw Rep. Boebert giving people a tour of the Capitol in the days leading up to the riot pic.twitter.com/dNPymWqjPY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2021
Boebert, as many have noted, tweeted Speaker Pelosi’s location – or, to be specific, removal – during the insurrection.
Boebert has been called a members of the “QAnon Caucus,” an unofficial group of lawmakers who support the dangerous conspiracy theory.
Her communications director resigned over the weekend in response to the attempted coup.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Defense Secretary Blows Past National Security Experts Warnings to Install Trump and Nunes Loyalist as NSA Top Lawyer
“The subversion of government continues”
In a move denounced by security and legal experts acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has ordered the National Security Agency to install Michael Ellis, a Trump loyalist, former chief counsel to GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, and Republican political operative, as the NSA’s top lawyer. The role is a civil service position, not one in which a political nominee is legally allowed to be placed.
Miller ordered the NSA chief, General Paul Nakasone, to install Ellis by Saturday at 6 PM. National security experts were relieved when it appeared Nakasone had refused, but on Sunday The Washington Post and CNN both reported Ellis will be the agency’s general counsel.
“Mr. Ellis accepted his final job offer yesterday afternoon,” the NSA said in a statement Sunday, the Post reports, which is just three days before Trump will no longer be president. “NSA is moving forward with his employment.”
Susan Hennessey, a former Intelligence Community attorney who is now a CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, on Saturday basted the Trump administration’s 11th hour attempt to subvert the process and blasted Ellis himself as
At this point, no one should extend this selection process the benefit of the doubt. By all indication, the Trump admin is violating civil service rules and politicizing an apolitical role. If Ellis is installed tonight, Biden should remove him on Day One. https://t.co/fiiXJC3qK0
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 17, 2021
On Sunday, after news broke that Ellis will be installed, Hennessey noted that he is now “entirely incapable of credibly leading the office or performing the functions of the job.”
The irony of this is that, had this actually been a legitimate and proper selection process (it wasn’t but let’s pretend), Ellis’s participation in this charade renders him entirely incapable of credibly leading the office or performing the functions of the job. https://t.co/TdlS1JqQMB
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 17, 2021
She also suggested Ellis is not qualified:
By the way, I know it seems like a small point, but this is a really difficult, really important job and we have a process to ensure only qualified individuals are in the role *BECAUSE* it is necessary to the national security of the United States.
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 17, 2021
Also on Sunday former SDNY federal prosecutor and former Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich tweeted the “subversion of government continues. No previous lame duck Administration would have attempted something like this. This guy should be terminated on Day 1,” he said, referring to Ellis.
In 2017 Ellis, who worked in the White House Counsel’s office, was responsible leaking intelligence to Rep. Devin Nunes that kicked off Trump’s lies that his “wires” had been “tapped.”
The New York Times reported in March of that year that Ellis leaked “intelligence reports that showed that President Trump and his associates were incidentally swept up in foreign surveillance by American spy agencies.”
More reactions:
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel:
4. I have been thinking and concerned about Ellis in positions of power for a long time.
I wrote this in March 2020.?
"Michael Ellis, a White House lawyer accused of serious ethical misconduct in the Ukraine scandal …"https://t.co/ivU3ZKTGrT
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 17, 2021
Talking Points Memo founder and publisher Josh Marshall:
Aside from the improper nature of this, Ellis is bad bad news. A key player in the early White House “unmasking” charade anticipated so much White House lawlessness. Biden shld do the right thing and remove him on day one. https://t.co/QvyH5QiBoH
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 17, 2021
News
Internet Explodes as Trump Meets With ‘My Pillow Guy’ Whose Notes Reportedly Mention ‘Insurrection Act’ and ‘Martial Law’
The internet exploded late Friday afternoon when a highly-respected Washington Post photographer captured on camera notes held by Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, one of the top advertisers on Fox News and a close confidant of President Donald Trump.
@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE
— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021
Lindell, according to the White House press pool, “was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.”
There is always a Marine stationed outside the Oval Office when the President is inside the Oval Office, but not when the President is not there.
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, is seen leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/uuaBzXYHr2
— The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021
The notes appear to mention “martial law,” a suggestion to move a dangerous Trump loyalist to the CIA as acting Director, the “Insurrection Act,” and something about “foreign interference in the election,” as Talking Points Memo reported.
Understandably, the Internet lit up like a Christmas tree, but with countless rumors, jokes, and concern.
All those aside, the question really is, would President Trump, who has less than five days left in office, actually fire the head of the CIA, and why? What would he hope to accomplish, do, or get away with if Gina Haspel were gone?
The other question of course is why would Trump listen to Lindell, a far right conspiracy theorist and religious extremist, but that question is unanswerable.
Here’s what some are saying.
CNN analyst, attorney, and former FBI Special Agent:
I think the FBI might need to have a chat with My Pillow guy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 15, 2021
CNN White House correspondent:
On Mike Lindell’s notes:
“…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE…CONSTITUTION”
Names Sidney Powell and Kurt Olsen
Says Kash Patel should be moved to “CIA Acting…” https://t.co/F1Y8FItd2U
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 15, 2021
Public advocacy firm:
Why on god’s green earth is the My Pillow guy at the White House with a document that references the Insurrection Act? https://t.co/qrsPYe0akZ
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 15, 2021
Media Matters Senior Fellow:
It looks like the My Pillow guy was urging the president to use the “Insurrection Act now as a result of the attack” and then “martial law if necessary.” https://t.co/lttekVSJBu
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021
To sum up: Fox’s top advertiser, the linchpin of the network’s primetime commercial breaks, was at the White House urging the president to do a self-coup to stay in power.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021
Religion News Service national reporter:
Note: This is almost *word for word* the conspiracy theory that has been floated in evangelical circles for days.
The theories (falsely) alleged that this had already happened, but it looks like the My Pillow Guy/Michael Lindell heard them. https://t.co/GngsjrLAs7
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) January 15, 2021
Research director at CREW:
WaPo photographer got a close-up of the My Pillow guy’s notes.
Hard to read. Seems to push for using “martial law if necessary.”
References Sidney Powell and, I think, an attorney at the NSA (“Fort Mead” sic). Advocates for Trump to “move Kash Patel to acting CIA” pic.twitter.com/xU0tz3YDo7
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 15, 2021
Economist and professor:
Assume the pillow guy will be arrested for conspiracy and sedition soon https://t.co/6Xt2Zf7KvQ
— Danny Blanchflower PhD DLitt (*2) DSc CBE (@D_Blanchflower) January 15, 2021
NBC News Reporter, “dystopia beat”:
Reminder that the MyPillow guy shared an 8kun document that openly called for war at 3:40 a.m. the day before the insurrection. https://t.co/x4p6sHz5jh pic.twitter.com/el0cF76EES
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 15, 2021
Trending
- News2 days ago
Defense Secretary Blows Past National Security Experts Warnings to Install Trump and Nunes Loyalist as NSA Top Lawyer
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'22 hours ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- 'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'2 days ago
Rand Paul Slammed for ‘Breathtaking Political Cowardice’ Over Fear of Impeaching President
- 'FILTHY GARBAGE'2 days ago
Experts Destroy ‘Historically Loathsome’ Lindsey Graham for Urging Schumer ‘Dismiss’ Impeachment So Nation Can ‘Heal’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
‘He Wanted People to Be Killed’: Morning Joe Pinpoints Damning Evidence Against Trump in Capitol Riot
- BYE20 hours ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked