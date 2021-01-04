'PURVEYOR OF FALSE INFORMATION'
Dominion Plans to Sue Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Sidney Powell ‘Imminently’ for Defamation – Possibly Trump Too
The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems says the voting machine manufacturer plans to ‘imminently” sue pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and attorney Sidney Powell for defamation, and may sue President Donald Trump as well. John Poulos, who is also the Canadian-American company’s founder, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast of his plans on Monday.
“Our focus right now is on Sidney Powell,” Poulos told Axios. “She is by far in our opinion the most prolific and egregious purveyor of false information about Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage.”
Trump had said Powell was part of his legal team but after she made wild accusations accusing Dominion of having worked with Hugo Chavez to rig the election, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who are working for Trump, announced Powell was not. Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, died in 2013.
Here’s part of Powell’s outlandish and baseless claims:
Business Insider notes that “Dominion has sent document retention letters to a range of right-wing media organizations and figures for propagating elements of the theories and warned of lawsuits against them.”
