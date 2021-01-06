Capitol Police Member Caught on Camera Taking Selfies With Trump’s Insurrectionists

President Donald Trump’s supporters seized the U.S. Capitol, stealing shields and batons and began breaking the windows and began shooting into the House chamber while scared U.S. Representatives and Senators hid under their chairs, some with gas masks on.

Meanwhile, at least one Capitol Police officer was taking selfies with those breaking into the building.

The man was wearing a hat and mask, but his green vest clearly said “Police,” and on his sleeve, he had the insignia of the Capitol Police.

The moment was captured while someone was live-streaming the attack on the U.S. Capitol from Trump’s rioters.

The DC National Guard was only deployed after being authorized by Trump, but previous requests were said to have been denied, so Virginia and Maryland sent some of their troops to aid the U.S. Capitol while it was under attack.

You can see the shocking video below: