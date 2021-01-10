NO COLLUSION?
Capitol Police Knew About the Possibility of Pro-Trump Extremist Violence but Ignored FBI, NYPD Warnings: NBC News
The Capitol Police were warned that something big was coming for the Jan. 6 event for President Donald Trump, but they ignored those warnings, NBC News explained.
The report explained that the FBI and NYPD were hearing about threats ahead of Trump’s “stop the steal” rally ahead of the Electoral College count. “The FBI even visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation to urge them not to travel to Washington,” senior law enforcement officials said.
Newsweek reported last week that officials from the FBI, the Secret Service, Homeland Security, the District of Columbia government, the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region all knew what was coming from the Trump supporters. Somehow, however, the Capitol Police missed the memo.
“Social media is just part of a full intelligence picture, and while there was First Amendment-protected activity on social media to include some people making threats, to this point, investigators have not found that there was an organized plot to access the Capitol,” a senior FBI official told NBC News.
Members of the Capitol Police were filmed opening gates so Trump insurrectionists could enter the Capitol and some were even filmed taking selfies with some of the rioters. Evidence is growing that shows the plots and plans of many extremists were broadcast online, begging the question: why weren’t the FBI and Department of Homeland Security prepared for the riot. In the case of the FBI, officers reached out to the Capitol Police offering assistance during the riot but were rebuffed.
The Capitol Police Chief has submitted his resignation.
“The failure of the Capitol Police to anticipate, prevent and respond to the violence is baffling and appalling,” wrote Georgetown Professor Rosa Brooks on Friday. “But in many ways, it’s a direct consequence of the way the police agency that protects the legislative branch is organized, with far too little accountability or diversity, jumbled oversight, and too many opportunities for politics to creep into its mission.”
There is no oversight for the Capitol Police except for Congress, which explains why the policing evolves to reflect the desires of elected members. Give the Capitol is a federal institution, the best course of action would probably be to put the Capitol Police under the oversight of the Secret Service or FBI.
Read the full report at NBC News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NO COLLUSION?
Capitol Police Member Caught on Camera Taking Selfies With Trump’s Insurrectionists
President Donald Trump’s supporters seized the U.S. Capitol, stealing shields and batons and began breaking the windows and began shooting into the House chamber while scared U.S. Representatives and Senators hid under their chairs, some with gas masks on.
Meanwhile, at least one Capitol Police officer was taking selfies with those breaking into the building.
The man was wearing a hat and mask, but his green vest clearly said “Police,” and on his sleeve, he had the insignia of the Capitol Police.
The moment was captured while someone was live-streaming the attack on the U.S. Capitol from Trump’s rioters.
The DC National Guard was only deployed after being authorized by Trump, but previous requests were said to have been denied, so Virginia and Maryland sent some of their troops to aid the U.S. Capitol while it was under attack.
You can see the shocking video below:
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
NO COLLUSION?
Mueller Investigating Meeting Attended by Devin Nunes and Dozens of Foreign Officials at Trump’s DC Hotel
The Mueller investigation and other federal prosecutors are looking into a working breakfast meeting attended by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who emerged after the election as a member of the Trump Transition Team, and later, as President Donald Trump’s top defender in the House.
“The Special Counsel’s Office and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are scrutinizing a meeting involving former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, one-time National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and dozens of foreign officials,” The Daily Beast reports.
The breakfast “took place at 8:30 a.m. at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, 2017—days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. About 60 people were invited, including diplomats from governments around the world.”
Federal investigators are looking into how funds from the Trump inaugural committee were spent, and if they were misused. They are also looking “into whether foreigners contributed money to the Trump inaugural fund and PAC by possibly using American intermediaries.”
That would be illegal.
Nunes has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but “pushed a misleading memo alleging misconduct in the FBI investigation of Trump’s associates that the bureau said contained ‘material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,'” The Daily Beast notes.
RELATED STORIES:
MADDOW BOMBSHELL: DEVIN NUNES CAUGHT ON TAPE SAYING ‘WE’RE THE ONLY ONES’ TO PROTECT TRUMP
TRUMP: DEVIN NUNES SHOULD GET ‘THE MEDAL OF HONOR’ FOR COORDINATION WITH WHITE HOUSE TO HALT RUSSIA PROBE
NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT: DEVIN NUNES KNEW HIS CONSPIRACY THEORIES WERE LIES – BUT HE TOLD THEM ANYWAY
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
NO COLLUSION?
Conservative Writer Lays Out Damning Evidence: 18 Reasons That Show Trump May Be a Russian Agent
Conservative writer Max Boot laid out a detailed case showing that President Donald Trump could be a Russian asset — but he can’t find any evidence to disprove that theory.
The national security analyst examined publicly reported evidence of Trump’s business and personal ties to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, and found 18 reasons to believe the president may be working against U.S. interests, Boot wrote for the Washington Post.
The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation of Trump after he fired former FBI director James Comey, and that work may still be ongoing under special counsel Robert Mueller, who has indicted Russians and former Trump campaign officials for activity during the 2016 campaign.
Boot summarized the president’s business dealings with Russia, and listed numerous examples of Trump siding with Putin against U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and listed other examples of his strange and troubling behavior regarding the foreign adversary.
“I can’t think of anything that would exonerate Trump aside from the difficulty of grasping what once would have seemed unimaginable: that a president of the United States could actually have been compromised by a hostile foreign power,” Boot wrote.
Trump claims he has been tougher on Russia than any other president, but Boot said most punitive measures against the Kremlin have come from Congress or Trump aides — and he pointed out the president had been “furious” over these measures.
“This is hardly a ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ case that Trump is a Russian agent — certainly not in the way that Robert Hanssen or Aldrich Ames were,” Boot wrote. “But it is a strong, circumstantial case that Trump is, as former acting CIA director Michael Morell and former CIA director Michael V. Hayden warned during the 2016 campaign, ‘an unwitting agent of the Russian federation’ (Morell) or a ‘useful fool’ who is “manipulated by Moscow” (Hayden).”
“If Trump isn’t actually a Russian agent, he is doing a pretty good imitation of one,” he added.
Trending
- BYE2 days ago
‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Pentagon Under Fire After Memos Reveal Tight Limits on National Guard Response to Trump Insurrection
- TOO LITTLE TOO LATE3 days ago
McEnany Condemns Insurrection Violence ‘On Behalf of the Entire White House’ But Announces Support for Protestors
- TONE DEAF2 days ago
Melania Hosted Photoshoot as Pro-Trump Extremists Swarmed the Capitol Building: CNN
- News2 days ago
Watch: Lindsey Graham Requires Police Protection While Being Harassed and Accosted by MAGAites at DC Airport
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'1 day ago
Woman Trampled to Death During Capitol Riots Carried a “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag
- BYE2 days ago
‘Blood on Her Hands’: Hope Hicks Blasted as Biggest Trump ‘Enabler’ Amid Reports She May Resign ‘Within 48 Hours’
- LOL2 days ago
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet