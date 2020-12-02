News
Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Brilliantly Destroys Steve Mnuchin for ‘Play-Acting’ as a Lawyer
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questioned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over coronavirus funds on Wednesday. It did not go well for him.
Secretary Mnuchin is trying to return hundreds of billions of dollars Congress approved to address the COVID-19 crisis back to the Treasury’s general fund – which means states could no longer use those desperately-needed funds.
But Congresswoman Porter had to force the Treasury Secretary to admit that the law does not call for him to do so.
As usual, Mnuchin was condescending and dismissive of the duly-elected Democratic member of Congress, and even called her question “ridiculous” and a “waste” of time.
Porter began by telling the Treasury Secretary, “I’m reading aloud now from Section 4027 of the Cares Act. ‘On or after January 2026 any funds that are remaining shall be transferred to the general fund.” In other words, set, sent back to the Treasury. Secretary Mnuchin, is it currently the year 2026, yes or no?”
Mnuchin didn’t answer the question but accused Rep. Porter of “putting words in my mouth.”
After a heated back-and-forth Mnuchin answered, snidely, “Of course it’s not 2026. It’s ridiculous to ask me that question and waste our time.”
Porter was unshaken.
“Well, Secretary Mnuchin, I think it’s ridiculous that you’re play acting to be a lawyer.
Mnuchin grew increasingly angered.
“I have plenty of lawyers at the Department of Treasury who advise me,” he said, then misogynistically replied he would explain to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, seated beside him, “all the legal provisions” of the law.
Porter was not having it and took control again of the hearing.
Watch:
Rep. Katie Porter grills Sec. Mnuchin, saying he wants to ban the Fed from using any more of $450B Congress set aside in CARES Act.
Porter: Is it the year 2026?
Mnuchin: Of course it's not 2026, how ridiculous…
Porter: …It's ridiculous that you are play-acting as a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/1isZa82LtS
— The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2020
News
Trump Mulling Pardons for Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Jared Kushner: NYT
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner could all be the beneficiaries of a pre-emptive presidential pardon, a kind of “get out of jail free card” that would absolve them of any actions during the Trump presidency. Rudy Giuliani is reportedly also on the list of potential pardons.
“Mr. Trump has told others that he is concerned that a Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting the oldest three of his five children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — as well as Ms. Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser,” The New York Times reports.
President Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. are the kings of “lock her up,” insisting that former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be jailed despite having committed no crime.
But the Times also reminds that “Donald Trump Jr. had been under investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, for contacts that the younger Mr. Trump had had with Russians offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, but he was never charged. Mr. Kushner provided false information to federal authorities about his contacts with foreigners for his security clearance, but was given one anyway by the president.”
The Times adds that “an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization has expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees by the company, some of which appear to have gone to Ms. Trump.”
It’s not “retribution” when actual crimes have been committed. It’s enforcing the law.
News
Trump Pummeled for Claiming ‘I’m Not Fighting for Me’ After Losing 39 Election Cases
President Donald Trump kicked off Monday morning by insisting his spewing daily lies about a “rigged” election and refusing to concede is in service to the voters, not to himself.
Trump lost the election by more than six million votes and 74 Electoral College votes. And he has provided zero evidence of fraud.
“I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million [sic] people (not including the many Trump ballots that were “tossed”), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!”
Trump also managed to write “74 million” wrong.
Currently, President-elect Joe Biden is beating President Trump 80.1 million votes to 73.9 million votes, or 51.1% to 47.1%.
But as elections expert and Democratic attorney Marc Elias writes, Trump has lost 39 out of 40 cases:
Trump/GOP started and ended the day 1-39 in court.🥳
Goodnight.😴
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 30, 2020
Trump was quickly pummeled on social media.
that’s a cute story but I like the one where you’re fighting to avoid prison and financial ruin better. it’s way more believable
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 30, 2020
That’s the problem, Don.
You never cared about the 80 million people who voted against you.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 30, 2020
Narrator: He is fighting entirely for himself. https://t.co/HnsCQxUUzw
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump
No, you are not! You’re attempting to destroy U.S. Democracy!! Your latest plan is for GOP State Legislators to name Trump Electors to throw the election into the U.S. House of Representatives, which is Treasonous & so dangerous to our Republic. RT. #Concede https://t.co/blUkMwXIRi
— Michael Russell (@SFLMiguel) November 30, 2020
You’re fighting for the fall of our very democracy.
— Liam (@MOBuckeyes42) November 30, 2020
You’re fighting against the 80 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden. https://t.co/67BDu7iE1k
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 30, 2020
My timeline is full of super-smart dudes sneering at anyone who said Trump was attempting a coup (however dumbly executed) and yet here he is almost a month after the election. https://t.co/NRxasYn9dW
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) November 30, 2020
We are on day 23 of America’s ruling party refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of the election won by the leader of the opposition.
The GOP is fundamentally opposed to democracy, and it is the only major political party in the world that is. https://t.co/lq59RYOaP8
— Josh Caplan (@TheJoshCaplan) November 30, 2020
74,000,000 million people is 74 trillion people.
That is more than 8,000 times the number of people on the planet. https://t.co/BTkuZRACRv
— Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) November 30, 2020
There needs to be an investigation into the 74mil. who allegedly voted for you. It is impossible to imagine that there are that many susceptible, deranged, disbelieving, brainwashed, bigots currently out there. https://t.co/YH9iVbcdEJ
— michael sadler (@mikeysad) November 30, 2020
It was rigged. Those votes are lies, fake, a hoax. There’s no way you got that many votes without fraud. https://t.co/hN0lxlYquz
— JD52 (@19flashback70) November 30, 2020
News
Trump Serves Up Paranoid Election Conspiracy Rant for Thanksgiving: ‘Flick of a Switch Can Change Course of History’
President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving broke weeks of refusing to answer questions from reporters, and focusing his anger on Georgia called its Republican Secretary of State “an enemy of the people” while brewing up an insane new conspiracy theory.
After praising GOP Senators in two run-off elections fighting to keep their seats, Trump said he told Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, “you have a fraudulent system.”
“You have a system where the flick of a switch or the putting in of a new chip can change the course of history.”
He also falsely claimed voting rights advocate and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams had illegally “harvested” 850,000 ballots. In reality, Abrams says 750,000 Georgia voters have requested absentee ballots.
Watch (poor quality video):
JUST IN: President Trump calls GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger the "enemy of the people" as he makes repeated false claims about the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/1gjvZ4lMq3
— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020
Earlier –
‘No I Can’t Say That’: Trump Says He Will Not Concede – but Will Exit White House if Electoral College Makes ‘Mistake’
