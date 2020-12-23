BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Breaks with GOP — Vetoes $740 Billion Defense Spending Bill
President Donald J. Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Wednesday in a move that defied Congress. The bill had previously been passed by Congress every year since 1967.
The $740 billion defense spending bill had been passed by the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, which could set up a potential fight to override the outgoing president’s veto power.
“The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision,” Trump said in a message to the House Wednesday.
He continued, “My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security. Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”
He then said it was a “gift to China and Russia.”
At 1:43am, Mitch McConnell set up the process for the vote to override Trump’s expected veto of the defense authorization bill.
The Senate will return Dec. 29 to begin processing the veto override. This would only occur if the House succeeds in overriding the veto on Dec. 28.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 22, 2020
NYT Reporter: 88 Percent of Trump’s Pardons Were for His ‘Allies’ or ‘His Benefit’
Calling it a “bizarre night,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow addressed the veto threat from President Donald Trump along with his slate of pardons for people involved in the Mueller investigation and murderers of unarmed civilians in Iraq.
Maddow noted that along with the names of the people he was pardoning he also added names of those who endorsed the pardon as if to bring them in as accomplices in the pardons.
New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt explained that there’s a process through the Justice Department for pardons to ensure that those who are being pardoned match a kind of acknowledgment of grace and mercy.
“They’ve had the system to ensure that there’s a uniform process to it,” he told Maddow. “We know that Trump has ignored that process in his past pardons, that he has gone off and done things on his own. He’s allowed Kim Kardashian into the Oval Office to lobby him for pardons. At first glance, when looking at these pardons tonight, it’s clear that many of them don’t even meet the basic criteria to receive a typical Justice Department recommendation for a pardon.”
He continued: “So, that means that they operated essentially outside the system, that anyone could have gone to the White House and lobbied the president, Jared Kushner or anyone else in the West Wing for these directly. And it’s that type of lobbying that people say is concerning because it allows the process to not be about grace and mercy. It allows it to be about connections and lobbying.”
Schmidt also doubted that any of these pardons were approved by Attorney General Bill Barr as he was walking out of the Justice Department.
“It doesn’t appear like the Justice Department was involved in many of these,” he explained. “This has been a very White House-driven process. This has been the type of thing that the president because he has gotten rid of the typical way that pardons are looked at, it has allowed people to come in and to treat this as if they were lobbying for a company or lobbying for a bill.”
Schmidt explained that Trump really enjoys the power that he gets from people coming up to him at events begging for pardons.
“It’s something that the president can create instantaneous loyalty when he does,” said Schmidt. “And because of that, if you look at the past numbers that he has granted, the pardons he has granted, of the 45 he granted up until today, 40 of the 45 — 88 percent — were either tied to one of his allies, someone who had special access to him, or was tied to something that politically benefited him personally.”
That last piece of information was something that Maddow predicted would someday be heard in a Congressional hearing on the pardons.
See the video below.
Mitt Romney: ‘Russia and China’ Are Probably ‘Laughing’ at Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Scheme
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) “issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership” throughout the coronavirus pandemic while speaking with CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. He called Trump’s rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”
“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Romney said when prompted for a response to the pandemic under the Trump administration.
Romney said he believed the pandemic might not have been so shocking if a mask mandate was issued uniformly.
“Well, no question, unless you take this very, very seriously and communicate that this is not a political matter, this is not a matter of liberty, this is a matter of safety and public health,” Romney responded. “And we have people who are very, very sick, many people in the hospital. We have people who have died and are dying. It’s unacceptable.”
He added, “We needed to have a far clearer message from the very beginning.”
Blitzer also asked Romney to share his thoughts on the president’s so-called election “fraud” scheme.
“The idea of widespread fraud has simply not been shown to us … For the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy,” Romney told CNN.
He added, “For the president to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged,” Romney said. “Russia and China have to be just laughing.”
Watch the clip below.
"This hasn't been the focus of his rhetoric apparently and I think it's a great human tragedy," says Sen. Mitt Romney of Trump's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking… From Washington, we have not had a constant, consistent plan.” pic.twitter.com/pmHsJjykxw
— CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020
‘People Are Dying’ — Trump’s Advisor Blasted on President’s Gross Negligence: ‘Where is the President?’
Tensions ran high at an outdoor press conference Friday when a reporter asked White House advisor Larry Kudlow, “Where is the President?” and he replied, “I don’t understand.”
The reporter said, “2,000 people a day are dying of COVID. Where is the President’s leadership?”
CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reported from Washington, D.C. Friday and shared the tweet below. The responses flowed in from there.
Q: “2K people a day are dying of COVID…where is the President’s leadership?”
WH ADVISOR: “I don’t understand..”
Q: Where is *the President*? We are not hearing from him on *COVID* or about economic relief or about helping people who are unemployed?” pic.twitter.com/qazwMV0okl
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 4, 2020
President Trump did not address the surge of new #COVID cases yesterday. He did say Attorney General William Barr isn't working hard enough to find evidence of election fraud.
@PaulaReidCBS has the story. pic.twitter.com/gq3jg7uoat
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 4, 2020
That’s what happens when you put a washed up former CNBC entertainer @larry_kudlow in a position that requires logical thought.
— Barry Bulat (@BarryBulat) December 4, 2020
Lost interest after “I’ll tell you this…” because I couldn’t hear anything after my BS detector went crazy.
— Ed Garcia (@edgarciamedia) December 4, 2020
“I’ll tell you this..” he says while wearing his mask below his nose, spewing his COVID breath all over the place.
— Vanessa Iceland (@IcelandVanessa) December 4, 2020
I don’t know who I hate more, Kudlow or Mnuchin. I think Kudlow today. Yup…probably Kudlow most days.
— Melissa Hanrahan (@MelissaHanraha5) December 4, 2020
Plus, anyone who wears a scarf like that clearly thinks of fashion over function. NOBODY who actually needs a scarf wears it that way.
— W. Doc Stodden (@docstodden) December 4, 2020
WH Advisor: Omg you think you’re people?
— The Jolly Foxtrot (@JollyFoxtrotSix) December 4, 2020
