BAD PRESIDENT
Republican Ben Sasse Calls Trump’s Manafort, Stone Pardons ‘Rotten to the Core’
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE.) was endorsed by President Donald J. Trump in 2019, but has now publicly denounced the 74-year-old president for using his authority to issue full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night.
Sasse’s office said Trump had pardoned “another tranche of felons.” The statement continued by specifically naming former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the president’s longtime associate Roger Stone, both of whom the statement said “flagrantly and repeatedly violated the law and harmed Americans.”
In his statement, Sasse noted, “This is rotten to the core.”
Trump previously attacked Sasse in a series of tweets in October prior to the incumbent’s re-election in Nebraska. Prior to that, Sasse publicly criticized the president over the summer on issues including QAnon supporters, the administration’s foreign policy, national security and for mishandling the pandemic.
BAD PRESIDENT
Military on ‘Red Alert’ That Trump Might Incite Martial Law to Stay in Power
A series of pardons, post-election protests claiming voter fraud that has never been proven, and one man’s probable mental illness at the head of the nation are adding up to a “red alert” in what has normally been a quiet time of the year for many: the holidays. But not this year.
“Pentagon and Washington-area military leaders are on red alert, wary of what President Donald Trump might do in his remaining days in office,” Newsweek reported on Thursday.
One officer who spoke with Newsweek on the condition of anonymity said the inaugural and transitional planning is being kept out of sight of the White House and Trump loyalists in the Pentagon for fear that it would be shut down.
“I’ve been associated with the military for over 40 years and I’ve never seen the discussions that are being had right now, the need for such discussions,” said the retired flag officer, who is currently a defense contractor. He was granted anonymity in order to speak without fear of reprisal.
“Right now, because of coronavirus,” one retired judge advocate general said, “the president actually has unprecedented emergency powers, ones that might convince him—particularly if he listens to certain of his supporters—that he has unlimited powers and is above the law.”
He continued, “But martial law is the wrong paradigm to think about the dangers ahead.”
“There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said in a joint statement last Friday.
“At this point there’s no telling what the president might do in the next month,” a former Northern Command (NORTHCOM) commander told Newsweek. “Though I’m confident that the uniformed military leadership has their heads screwed on right, the craziness is unprecedented and the possibilities are endless.”
The retired flag officer also requested anonymity because he is actively advising senior officers and is not authorized to speak on the record.
Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security advisor and a recently pardoned felon, publicly broached the subject of martial law on the conservative channel Newsmax last week, saying that the president should use the military to seize voting boxes and “rerun” the election in certain states.
“He could take military capabilities and he could … basically rerun an election,” Flynn said. “The president has to plan for every eventuality because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our election to go the way it is.”
Flynn’s statement has been condemned by numerous retired officers who referred to Flynn as a “disgrace to his uniform.”
Trump has so far denied the martial law suggestion publicly.
Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Breaks with GOP — Vetoes $740 Billion Defense Spending Bill
President Donald J. Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Wednesday in a move that defied Congress. The bill had previously been passed by Congress every year since 1967.
The $740 billion defense spending bill had been passed by the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, which could set up a potential fight to override the outgoing president’s veto power.
“The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision,” Trump said in a message to the House Wednesday.
He continued, “My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security. Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”
He then said it was a “gift to China and Russia.”
At 1:43am, Mitch McConnell set up the process for the vote to override Trump’s expected veto of the defense authorization bill.
The Senate will return Dec. 29 to begin processing the veto override. This would only occur if the House succeeds in overriding the veto on Dec. 28.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 22, 2020
BAD PRESIDENT
NYT Reporter: 88 Percent of Trump’s Pardons Were for His ‘Allies’ or ‘His Benefit’
Calling it a “bizarre night,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow addressed the veto threat from President Donald Trump along with his slate of pardons for people involved in the Mueller investigation and murderers of unarmed civilians in Iraq.
Maddow noted that along with the names of the people he was pardoning he also added names of those who endorsed the pardon as if to bring them in as accomplices in the pardons.
New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt explained that there’s a process through the Justice Department for pardons to ensure that those who are being pardoned match a kind of acknowledgment of grace and mercy.
“They’ve had the system to ensure that there’s a uniform process to it,” he told Maddow. “We know that Trump has ignored that process in his past pardons, that he has gone off and done things on his own. He’s allowed Kim Kardashian into the Oval Office to lobby him for pardons. At first glance, when looking at these pardons tonight, it’s clear that many of them don’t even meet the basic criteria to receive a typical Justice Department recommendation for a pardon.”
He continued: “So, that means that they operated essentially outside the system, that anyone could have gone to the White House and lobbied the president, Jared Kushner or anyone else in the West Wing for these directly. And it’s that type of lobbying that people say is concerning because it allows the process to not be about grace and mercy. It allows it to be about connections and lobbying.”
Schmidt also doubted that any of these pardons were approved by Attorney General Bill Barr as he was walking out of the Justice Department.
“It doesn’t appear like the Justice Department was involved in many of these,” he explained. “This has been a very White House-driven process. This has been the type of thing that the president because he has gotten rid of the typical way that pardons are looked at, it has allowed people to come in and to treat this as if they were lobbying for a company or lobbying for a bill.”
Schmidt explained that Trump really enjoys the power that he gets from people coming up to him at events begging for pardons.
“It’s something that the president can create instantaneous loyalty when he does,” said Schmidt. “And because of that, if you look at the past numbers that he has granted, the pardons he has granted, of the 45 he granted up until today, 40 of the 45 — 88 percent — were either tied to one of his allies, someone who had special access to him, or was tied to something that politically benefited him personally.”
That last piece of information was something that Maddow predicted would someday be heard in a Congressional hearing on the pardons.
See the video below.
