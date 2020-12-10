FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES
‘This Is Disgusting!’ MSNBC’s Mika Goes Off on Special Treatment for Trump’s COVID-Infected Buddies
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski railed against President Donald Trump for ensuring that he and his inner circle have access to the best coronavirus treatments while thousands of Americans die every day.
The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was released from Georgetown Medical Center on Wednesday, three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and he touted the treatment recommended by Trump, who also recovered quickly from the potentially deadly virus after his infection in October.
“Giuliani has reported a small cough but no fever and plans to quarantine for an additional three days,” Brzezinski said. “A report in the New York Times highlights how those in and around the Trump administration who contracted the coronavirus were able to receive treatment not widely available, exposing how COVID-19 has become a disease of the have’s and the have-nots.”
The special treatment has alarmed medical ethicists, state officials and health administrators who are struggling with deciding who can get the scarce but life-saving treatment.
“The antibody treatments are so scarce that officials in Utah have developed a ranking system to determine who is most likely to benefit from the drugs while Colorado is using a lottery system,” Brzezinski said. “This is disgusting.”
Giuliani Says He Was Treated by Trump’s Physician and Received Same COVID Cocktail as the President – How?
He is not an elected official and serves no public or government function but Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, says when he tested positive for COVID-19 Trump’s physician treated him and he received the same course of treatment – not commonly available to most Americans – as the President himself.
Throughout the pandemic there have been numerous reports of celebrities, sports stars, the wealthy and the well-connected getting priority access to coronavirus testing, but now it appears that President Trump is facilitating access to experimental but life-saving drugs for his friends.
“The minute I took the cocktail,” Giuliani said when he called into his own radio show Tuesday, “I felt 100% better,” Business Insider reports.
The COVID-19 cocktail has not been widely available to the general public. It reportedly includes Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy, which was approved for emergency use less than three weeks ago.
“His doctor sent me here, talked me into it,” Giuliani said, adding he was given “exactly” the same cocktail President Trump received, according to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz.
“I didn’t really want to go to the hospital and he said don’t be stupid, we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital.”
He also “claimed he was not aware of its high cost or lack of availability to the general public.”
Giuliani, who is 76-years old, “said he felt 10 years younger after receiving some of the same drugs taken by Trump when the president contracted COVID-19 in October,” US News added.
Talking Points Memo‘s Josh Kovensky reports the drugs that make up the cocktail Trump and Giuliani took are “in extremely short supply.”
“Monoclonal antibodies, which medical science generally agrees are the best shot at an effective treatment for the disease, are expensive and rare. One Florida hospital reported that its phone lines have been ‘bombarded’ by people wanting the drug.”
“What’s more,” Kovensky adds, “all of the doses in circulation currently belong to the U.S. government.”
The former New York City mayor who has traveled the country in recent weeks promoting a farcical circus act of conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn the election results while getting smacked down in the nation’s court, is said to be leaving the hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted Sunday, despite suggesting he had only minor symptoms.
Kovensky asks the question many likely are wondering about: “is the President using the perks of his office to grant his friends medical help?”
Image via Shutterstock
