AMERICAN FASCISM

The GOP Is an ‘Organized Conspiracy’ That Exists for ‘No Purpose Other Than Power’ Says Steve Schmidt

Published

on

On MSNBC Wednesday, longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tore into the GOP for abandoning its principles for the blind pursuit of power.

“I do not understand how elected Republicans like Mitch McConnell, and even right-wing hosts like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, do not say, today, there’s a line that can’t be crossed and that’s violence,” said anchor Nicolle Wallace.

“That line is in the rearview mirror, Nicolle,” said Schmidt. “They crossed it. They crossed the Rubicon. We cannot be fantastical in wishing what has not happened has happened in our thinking. It has happened. We’ve watched it play out. We’ve watched Trump and his loony attorneys. We’ve watched the declarations of fraud. We’ve seen United States senators, members of the House of Representatives, they all knew — they all know that Biden has won the election. What they’re doing is for no purpose other than power. The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest, and the self-interest of its donor class.”

“There has never been a force that has achieved power, or is within reach of achieving power in the next election, that’s been so hostile to the history, the foundings, the essence and the entire meaning of the country, as is this Trump and Trumpist movement that has taken over lock, stock, and barrel the Republican Party,” added Schmidt. “It’s no longer dedicated to American democracy. It is dedicated to Trump and Trumpism and to his family, to defense of his indecencies, his autocratic manner, his corruptions, an apologist for the profound damage he has done.”

AMERICAN FASCISM

McEnany to Hold First Press Conference in 50 Days. In Her Last One She Refused to Denounce Proud Boys or White Supremacy

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has not held a press conference in 50 days, just announced she will appear before reporters at noon Friday. McEnany’s last time at the podium was October 1.

In that time she has repeatedly appeared on Fox News and other right wing outlets, usually not as a White House official but as a Trump campaign spokesperson and advisor.

The last time McEnany appeared at the podium she “repeatedly refused to denounce white supremacy,” The New York Times had reported that day, “insisting that President Trump had already done so and angrily accusing the media of refusing to accept his answer.”

In a series of remarkably heated exchanges with reporters, even by the standards of the Trump White House, Ms. McEnany said that Mr. Trump has “always denounced any form of that” and read from past quotes from the president in which he condemned bigotry and racism, including “the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.”

But she would not explicitly condemn white supremacy from the briefing room lectern or specifically denounce the Proud Boys, a far-right group that Mr. Trump said should “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s presidential debate with Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Meanwhile, experts have accused her of breaking federal law.

Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart says her actions are “against the law.”

Last week McEnany showed it’s not possible to pretend to not be a White House official while representing a political candidate:

“The problem with Kayleigh McEnany is that she is paid with taxpayer dollars and uses that time to volunteer for the president’s already-lost campaign,” said Citizens for Ethics (CREW) in response to McEnany’s Fox appearance.

AMERICAN FASCISM

Hate-Motivated Murders Double, Hate Crimes Highest Since 2008 – Surge 21 Percent During Trump’s Presidency: FBI

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

An FBI report released Monday reveals hate crimes under President Donald Trump are surging.

For all of 2019, the latest results available, hate-motivated murders more than doubled, and hate crimes hit their highest level since 2008, when George W. Bush was president. For President Trump’s first three years in office hate crimes surged a staggering 21%.

“The latest rise in hate crime signals a new brutal landscape, where targeted attacks against rotating victim groups not only result in spikes, but increases are also being driven by a more widely dispersed rise in the most violent offenses,” Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, told Voice of America (VOA).

The FBI reports there were “7,314 criminal incidents and 8,559 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.”

Criminal incidents involving race, ethnicity, or ancestry made up the majority of the crimes, at 57.6%. Religion-based bias crimes were the second-highest, at 20.6% of the total.

Sexual orientation (16.7%) and gender identity (2.7%) bias crimes combined were the third- highest, at 19.4%.

Disability bias crimes comprised 2.0%, and gender bias crimes just under one percent.

Hate-motivated homicides have increased every year since Trump became President.

“Hate-motivated homicides more than doubled to a record 51, driven by attacks carried out by white supremacists, including an August 2019 massacre at an El Paso supermarket which left 23 people dead,” VOA adds.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reveals “racist killers dominated the overall category of ‘extremist motivated’ homicides with a total higher than that of all extremist killings combined for 2018.”

Hate-driven aggravated assaults are now at their highest point in nearly two decades, since 2001.

The “Trump effect” on America and hate-motivated violence is not new. A 2016 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center found “almost 900 incidents of harassment following Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election,” the BBC reported.

“Hate crimes reportedly jumped by 226 percent in counties that hosted Trump campaign rallies,” Vox reported last year.

'THEATER OF FASCISM'

‘Pure Fascism’: ‘Campaign Photo Op’ Capturing Amy Coney Barrett ‘Flaunting Allegiance’ to Trump Goes Viral

Published

1 month ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Minutes after Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Amy Coney Barrett Monday night she stood by the side of President Donald Trump on the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn where guests – all Republicans – were assembled.

A photo of the moment captured by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has gone viral, with many pointing to it as proof of Justice Barrett’s fealty to President Trump. Others say it shows a lack of judicial independence,  and that it was a choice for her to stand by his side – a poor choice calling in to question her judgment.

Some say it’s tantamount to her appearing in a campaign ad for Trump. Indeed, Trump pinned this quickly-produced taxpayer-funded video featuring Justice Barrett to the top of his Twitter feed.

Here’s what people are saying about Justice Barrett choosing to stand by align herself with President Trump.

 

