McEnany to Hold First Press Conference in 50 Days. In Her Last One She Refused to Denounce Proud Boys or White Supremacy

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has not held a press conference in 50 days, just announced she will appear before reporters at noon Friday. McEnany’s last time at the podium was October 1.

White House press briefing at 12:00 PM. See you then! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) November 20, 2020

In that time she has repeatedly appeared on Fox News and other right wing outlets, usually not as a White House official but as a Trump campaign spokesperson and advisor.

The last time McEnany appeared at the podium she “repeatedly refused to denounce white supremacy,” The New York Times had reported that day, “insisting that President Trump had already done so and angrily accusing the media of refusing to accept his answer.”

Reporter: “Does the President denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all of their forms?” Kayleigh McEnany: “This has been answered yesterday by the President himself.” https://t.co/kHh8ImmEiO pic.twitter.com/Nm21tUYLHt — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2020

In a series of remarkably heated exchanges with reporters, even by the standards of the Trump White House, Ms. McEnany said that Mr. Trump has “always denounced any form of that” and read from past quotes from the president in which he condemned bigotry and racism, including “the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.”

But she would not explicitly condemn white supremacy from the briefing room lectern or specifically denounce the Proud Boys, a far-right group that Mr. Trump said should “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s presidential debate with Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Meanwhile, experts have accused her of breaking federal law.

Former Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart says her actions are “against the law.”

It’s getting lost in larger outrages, but @PressSec behavior is both outrageous and damaging. You can not be both a paid government employee and a spokesperson for the White House. It’s against the law. You can’t refer q’s to yourself wearing a different hat. Prosecute this. https://t.co/E9AaP6665z — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 12, 2020

Last week McEnany showed it’s not possible to pretend to not be a White House official while representing a political candidate:

WAIT. When asked about whether Joe Biden will receive access to intelligence briefings, Kayleigh McEnany says, “That would be a question more for the White House.” Kayleigh McEnany IS the WH Press Secretary, though she is appearing on FOX as a Trump 2020 adviser. pic.twitter.com/34gfs72fzE — The Recount (@therecount) November 12, 2020

“The problem with Kayleigh McEnany is that she is paid with taxpayer dollars and uses that time to volunteer for the president’s already-lost campaign,” said Citizens for Ethics (CREW) in response to McEnany’s Fox appearance.