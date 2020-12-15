Connect with us

Pete Buttigieg Picked to Become Biden Cabinet Secretary: CNN

Former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg will be nominated to become a cabinet secretary in the Biden-Harris administration.

CNN reports Buttigieg has been picked to become the next Secretary of Transportation.

If confirmed Buttigieg would become America’s first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

“The choice vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the Democratic primary into a top job in the incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again,” CNN notes.

Many see Buttigieg as a highly-skilled and talented politician who surpassed expectation in the primaries. Biden spoke glowingly of Buttigieg, bestowing upon him his highest honor: comparing him to his late son Beau Biden.

Rumors last week were flying, saying Buttigieg might be Biden’s nominee to be Ambassador to China.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 
