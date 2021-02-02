US Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation and First Openly-Gay Cabinet Member

The United States Senate has just confirmed Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, by a large margin. Buttigieg, a former Democratic candidate for president who quickly won a strong following, along with the Iowa caucuses, becomes the first openly-gay Senate confirmed Cabinet member in U.S. history.

The bipartisan vote was 86-13, a large margin by any standard, but especially in these hyper-partisan times.

A Millennial, at 39 Buttigieg also becomes the youngest member of the Biden Cabinet.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced the Senate 86-13 confirmation vote of Pete Buttigieg to be President Biden's Transportation Secretary. pic.twitter.com/RuuAhL11bD — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 2, 2021

South Bend’s former “Mayor Pete,” now “Mr. Secretary,” says he is “honored and humbled.”

I'm honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 2, 2021

Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation 86-13. He becomes the first out LGBTQ Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/hx8ZNxImz5 — The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.