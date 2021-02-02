CONGRATULATIONS!
US Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation and First Openly-Gay Cabinet Member
The United States Senate has just confirmed Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, by a large margin. Buttigieg, a former Democratic candidate for president who quickly won a strong following, along with the Iowa caucuses, becomes the first openly-gay Senate confirmed Cabinet member in U.S. history.
The bipartisan vote was 86-13, a large margin by any standard, but especially in these hyper-partisan times.
A Millennial, at 39 Buttigieg also becomes the youngest member of the Biden Cabinet.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced the Senate 86-13 confirmation vote of Pete Buttigieg to be President Biden's Transportation Secretary. pic.twitter.com/RuuAhL11bD
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 2, 2021
South Bend’s former “Mayor Pete,” now “Mr. Secretary,” says he is “honored and humbled.”
I'm honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 2, 2021
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation 86-13.
He becomes the first out LGBTQ Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/hx8ZNxImz5
— The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Pete Buttigieg Picked to Become Biden Cabinet Secretary: CNN
Former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg will be nominated to become a cabinet secretary in the Biden-Harris administration.
CNN reports Buttigieg has been picked to become the next Secretary of Transportation.
If confirmed Buttigieg would become America’s first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
“The choice vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the Democratic primary into a top job in the incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again,” CNN notes.
Many see Buttigieg as a highly-skilled and talented politician who surpassed expectation in the primaries. Biden spoke glowingly of Buttigieg, bestowing upon him his highest honor: comparing him to his late son Beau Biden.
Rumors last week were flying, saying Buttigieg might be Biden’s nominee to be Ambassador to China.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Watch: Biden Announces He’s Raised a Whopping and Record-Breaking $383 Million in September
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their campaign raised a whopping and historic $383 million in September. That monthly haul is even higher than their record-breaking $364.5 million take in August.
Here’s the former vice president announcing and sharing the breaking news with a grassroots donor he was calling to thank.
No word on the Trump campaign’s September fundraising numbers.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Andrew Gillum: ‘I Identify as Bisexual’
Andrew Gillum, a progressive Democrat who narrowly lost his race to be Florida governor in 2018, announced Monday morning he is bisexual.
“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her talk show.
Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he’s bisexual: “That is something I have never shared publicly before” pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020
Gillum served as the Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014-2018.
He lost his race to become Florida governor by just 36,219 votes, or about 0.4% of the total.
In March he announced he was entering rehab.
