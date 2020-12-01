Anti-LGBTQ ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Quits After Being Arrested for Breaking COVID Lockdown at Gay ‘Gang Bang’

Dr. Rick Bright’s 89-page whistleblower complaint reveals what could very well be the most damaging proof to date that corruption, malfeasance, and greed have permeated the entire federal government and tens of thousands of Americans have died as a result.

Dr. Bright, the nation’s vaccine chief, says that as far back as January he was working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but top Trump administration officials instead ordered him to focus on how to use anti-malaria drugs President Trump was pushing, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin, as cure-alls for the deadly virus.

The official whistleblower complaint alleges that “despite Dr. Bright’s efforts to ensure that the U.S. government dedicated the appropriate resources and expert personnel to combat this deadly virus, HHS political leadership leveled baseless criticisms against him for his proactive efforts to invest early in vaccine development as well as in critical supplies such as masks, respirators, and swabs, which were in short supply and would be necessary to combat COVID-19.”

“Thereafter, HHS political leadership retaliated against Dr. Bright for his objections and resistance to funding potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections and by the Administration itself. Specifically, as detailed in the attached emails and other documentary evidence, Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the Administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA.”

The complaint also says, “Dr. Bright provided [a] reporter with emails between HHS officials that were not privileged or classified or otherwise legally restricted from dissemination, which discussed the drug’s potential toxicity and demonstrated the political pressure to rush these drugs from Pakistan and India to American households. Dr. Bright hoped that by shining a light on HHS’s reckless and dangerous push to make these drug available, American lives would be saved.”

“HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar and Dr. Kadlec, were already gunning for Dr. Bright’s removal because of other issues he had raised about fraud, waste, and abuse, but they chose to remove him as BARDA Director within days of publication of the article about chloroquine because they suspected that he was the source. Coincidentally, on the very day that they involuntarily removed Dr. Bright from his position, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.”

“Dr. Bright was removed as BARDA Director and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic because his efforts to prioritize science and safety over political expediency and to expose practices that posed a substantial risk to public health and safety, especially as it applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, rankled those in the Administration who wished to continue to push this false narrative.”

Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld, who was on today’s conference call with Dr, Bright and his attorneys, offers these excerpts from the whistleblower complaint:

NEW: Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted BARDA chief who had led vaccine development for Covid-19, revealed his whistleblower complaint today. He says Trump admin demanded NY and NJ be "flooded" with hydroxychloroquine as an unproven "panacea." Doc: https://t.co/B9GmNH1kkr pic.twitter.com/ktovlnMoE3 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020

Banks detailing one of those alleged cronyism awards: In one example pre-dating the pandemic, Bright says Kadlec wanted him to award contracts to a CEO who was "friends with Jared Kushner" and "had Hollywood connections." From the complaint. pic.twitter.com/bQuTGlZtUK — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020

Examples of Bright's advice on the pandemic the Trump admin allegedly ignored: * That U.S. needs 3.5 BILLION masks, but stockpile only has 100 million. * A syringe shortage "We do not have needles and syringes to administer any sort of vaccine at this point," Katz said. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020

Read the full whistleblower complaint here (search for “addendum” in the document to find Dr. Bright’s statement.)