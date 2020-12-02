RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘You’re All Very Sick’: Internet Erupts Over the Right’s Massive Hypocrisy of Calling for Martial Law but Opposing Masks
Many Americans were shocked to wake up Wednesday to see former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn calling for martial law so the U.S. military can hold a “do-over” election. Flynn is not alone, there is a large number of people promoting this lawless and unconstitutional behavior, all in service to Donald Trump.
Flynn and other far right wing “leaders,” including pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, are pushing a Tea Party group’s statement “demanding that President Trump Invoke limited Martial law in order to allow the U.S. Military to oversee a new free and fair federal election if Legislators, Courts and the Congress do not follow the Constitution.”
To be clear, there was no significant election fraud or voter fraud. Even Trump’s own Attorney General Bill Barr made that declaration on Tuesday.
The far right has taken over the main Republican Party, and this is a direct result.
Many on social media are furious, especially since no Republican, especially President Trump, has called to put a stop to this dangerous incitement. Many are rightly criticizing these self-declared “patriots” – many of whom are coming close to appearing to embrace sedition – as astonishingly hypocritical.
Why?
They are 100 percent OK with suspending the U.S. Constitution because Trump legitimately lost, holding a military-overseen election “do-over” because Trump lost (by nearly 7 million votes), but wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of a deadly virus violates their “rights” and is “fascism.”
Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell is challenging his GOP peers to denounce the hypocrisy:
Hey @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP: You’ve always said you opposed tyranny – and here it is. What will you say about it? https://t.co/JUArxMwZxB
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 2, 2020
Here’s what others are saying. Take a look:
The people that think wearing a mask is fascism are cool with martial law because their guy lost an election.
— Occam’s Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (@JoelSmi65928572) December 2, 2020
Trump supporters: “You can’t make me wear a mask, i have rights and you will not infringe on them by making me wear something on my face to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.”
Gen Flynn: “We should declare Martial Law so Trump can stay in power”
Trump supporters: “Ok”
— 🎄Aaron🎄 (@AT_1899) December 2, 2020
Wearing a mask to stop the spread of covid… that’s fascism, but Martial law (which suspends the constitution entirely, the constitution you claim to love), that’s NOT fascism?
TF is wrong with all of you. You’re all very sick, and I’m not sure it’s reversible.
— Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020
Conservatives: I WILL NOT WEAR A MASK BECAUSE IT IS A DIAPER THAT CANNOT HOLD MY REGULAR EXPLOSIONS OF MOUTH-FREEDOM AND YOU CAN’T MAKE ME BECAUSE MUH RIGHTS
Also conservatives: Suspend the constitution. Declare martial law. Overturn the election. Seriously. We’re serious.
— Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) December 2, 2020
WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof…
“Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”
“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI
— SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ☝️ (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020
So you think being told to wear a mask is fascism…. but declaring martial law and forcing a new vote because your guy lost isn’t?
You all know this won’t work…. you all know its crazy. I now believe all you care about is saying wild sh*t to get attention.
— Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020
Advocating for martial law while simultaneously protesting mask mandates because “the Constitution” is peak hypocrisy.
I was an aid worker in Colombia & Guatemala for years, and I lived through plenty of martial law declarations. They are the antithesis to personal freedom.
— Elena la gringa (@elena_lagringa) December 2, 2020
wearing a mask is tyranny but declaring martial law to redo the election because trump lost is fine actually
trump supporters are ACTUALLY brain dead and fail to see the hypocrisy
— ヴァハ・マイロ (@vahamailo) December 2, 2020
WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof…
“Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”
“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI
— SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ☝️ (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020
GOP: Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny
BUT the GOP: Let’s declare martial law and suspend the Constitution and erase the Election.
— Daily (@daily_brenda) December 2, 2020
Flunky Flynn should’ve quit while he was ahead. Traitor gets a pardon – a massive, undeserved gift – and now he’s setting himself up for worse. We see your Martial Law and raise you a charge of sedition, traitor. https://t.co/Bdwxy85jve
— Steph On The Left Ω Wear a damn mask! (@floradoragirl) December 2, 2020
Millions of Trumpers are simultaneously arguing it is tyranny to make people wear a mask AND that we need Martial Law and to overturn verified and certified election results. pic.twitter.com/dkAFObfUbK
— Michael Arndt (@MJA_DHO) December 2, 2020
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Quits After Being Arrested for Breaking COVID Lockdown at Gay ‘Gang Bang’
A far right anti-LGBTQ “pro-family” lawmaker responsible for drafting Hungary’s pro-Christian constitution that bans same-sex marriage was arrested fleeing an all-gay sex party in Belgium that violated Brussels’ coronavirus lockdown.
Hungarian politician József Szájer, 59, resigned as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Sunday, after his arrest Friday, The Daily Beast reports. According to reports he was carrying a backpack with narcotics – ecstasy – which he denies.
Officers burst into the ground floor of a bar on Rue des Pierres in the Belgian capital on Friday night to discover alcohol, drugs and what has been described as “a party of legs in the air,” Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure (DH) reported, with a source claiming: “We interrupted a gang bang!”
Reports say about 20 people or more were involved at the event, held above the gay bar and near a police station. Neighbors had called to complain about the noise.
“Hungary protects the institution of marriage between man and woman, a matrimonial relationship voluntarily established, as well as the family as the basis for the survival of the nation,” reads the 2011 constitution he co-wrote. It is subtitled, “God Bless Hungarians.”
Szájer has been an elected official for three decades, since 1990. He also once served as party leader of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s far right populist Christian nationalism Fidesz party.
OMG!
Read Whistleblower Complaint: Fired Doc Tried to Find Coronavirus Vaccine–Officials Ordered Focus on Trump Malaria Drug
Dr. Rick Bright’s 89-page whistleblower complaint reveals what could very well be the most damaging proof to date that corruption, malfeasance, and greed have permeated the entire federal government and tens of thousands of Americans have died as a result.
Dr. Bright, the nation’s vaccine chief, says that as far back as January he was working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but top Trump administration officials instead ordered him to focus on how to use anti-malaria drugs President Trump was pushing, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin, as cure-alls for the deadly virus.
The official whistleblower complaint alleges that “despite Dr. Bright’s efforts to ensure that the U.S. government dedicated the appropriate resources and expert personnel to combat this deadly virus, HHS political leadership leveled baseless criticisms against him for his proactive efforts to invest early in vaccine development as well as in critical supplies such as masks, respirators, and swabs, which were in short supply and would be necessary to combat COVID-19.”
“Thereafter, HHS political leadership retaliated against Dr. Bright for his objections and resistance to funding potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections and by the Administration itself. Specifically, as detailed in the attached emails and other documentary evidence, Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the Administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA.”
The complaint also says, “Dr. Bright provided [a] reporter with emails between HHS officials that were not privileged or classified or otherwise legally restricted from dissemination, which discussed the drug’s potential toxicity and demonstrated the political pressure to rush these drugs from Pakistan and India to American households. Dr. Bright hoped that by shining a light on HHS’s reckless and dangerous push to make these drug available, American lives would be saved.”
“HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar and Dr. Kadlec, were already gunning for Dr. Bright’s removal because of other issues he had raised about fraud, waste, and abuse, but they chose to remove him as BARDA Director within days of publication of the article about chloroquine because they suspected that he was the source. Coincidentally, on the very day that they involuntarily removed Dr. Bright from his position, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.”
“Dr. Bright was removed as BARDA Director and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic because his efforts to prioritize science and safety over political expediency and to expose practices that posed a substantial risk to public health and safety, especially as it applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, rankled those in the Administration who wished to continue to push this false narrative.”
Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld, who was on today’s conference call with Dr, Bright and his attorneys, offers these excerpts from the whistleblower complaint:
NEW: Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted BARDA chief who had led vaccine development for Covid-19, revealed his whistleblower complaint today.
He says Trump admin demanded NY and NJ be "flooded" with hydroxychloroquine as an unproven "panacea."
Doc: https://t.co/B9GmNH1kkr pic.twitter.com/ktovlnMoE3
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Banks detailing one of those alleged cronyism awards:
In one example pre-dating the pandemic, Bright says Kadlec wanted him to award contracts to a CEO who was "friends with Jared Kushner" and "had Hollywood connections."
From the complaint. pic.twitter.com/bQuTGlZtUK
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Examples of Bright's advice on the pandemic the Trump admin allegedly ignored:
* That U.S. needs 3.5 BILLION masks, but stockpile only has 100 million.
* A syringe shortage
"We do not have needles and syringes to administer any sort of vaccine at this point," Katz said.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Read the full whistleblower complaint here (search for “addendum” in the document to find Dr. Bright’s statement.)
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘Still in That Hut in Kenya’: President’s New White House Press Secretary Is a Birther – and a Huge Hypocrite
President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed Christian conservative Kayleigh McEnany, who is his re-election campaign’s national press secretary, to be the new White House press secretary.
Like her boss, Kayleigh McEnany is a birther.
And like her boss, McEnany is a huge hypocrite.
Here’s the new, incoming White House press secretary from 2012, the year President Obama was re-elected, spouting birtherism and racism:
How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012
There’s this tweet, also from 2012, that furthers the birther conspiracy and adds to it the racist implication that Black people don’t perform as well as white people, or that if they get into good schools it’s only through affirmative action programs, which is false.
birth certificates and college transcripts #ThingsThatEnrageDemocrats
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 20, 2012
It’s not just McEnany’s birtherism and racism that are disturbing to see in anyone working in the White House, it’s her hypocrisy as well.
In 2015 McEnany was not impressed with then-candidate Trump:
Everyone seems to have a plan except Trump #GOPDebate
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2015
But she focused much of her time attacking President Barack Obama, for issues she ignores with President Trump.
Here she goes after Obama for golfing (NCRM has not verified if her claim is true):
@Copponex Obama’s golfing is absurd. 9 weekends in a row. Thanks for all your comments on the site. They are very insightful.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 3, 2011
Here she attacks President Obama for blaming his predecessor, which Trump does almost daily.
Waiting for #Obama to speak… how many times should we expect to hear him #BlameBush ?
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2011
Here she praises Mitt Romney for not attacking his fellow Republicans – something Trump does on a regular basis:
@jonnycinq This is what I like about Romney. very rarely sinks into attacking Republican colleagues. The barbs should be pointed at Obama.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011
Here she attacks Obama for increasing the national debt after the global financial crisis. Trump has increased the debt in three years far more than Obama ever did in eight.
Obama: “Everything in this bill will be paid for”… right, by future generations.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 8, 2011
Here she attacks Obama for not going to church regularly. Her boss almost never does – yet claims to be highly religious, and uses the evangelical right as a shield.
Obama: “My Christian faith is important to me.” Maybe you should try going to church?
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 10, 2012
Finally, we’ll just leave these last two hypocritical tweets here without comment:
At least none of the candidates look orange like Obama during the State of the Union. #CNNDebate
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 27, 2012
#RushLimbaugh: Obama looked like a carrot during the #SOTU hahaha!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 26, 2012
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
