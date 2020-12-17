‘Amazing Dereliction of Duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson Bashed for Ignoring Russian Hack to Focus on Bogus Voter Fraud

CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.

National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.

Despite this, Johnson used his position as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security this week to conduct hearings looking into purported election irregularities based on legal cases brought by the Trump campaign that have been tossed out of court.

Commenting on this, Gregory said he was stunned to see Johnson not even pretending to care about a massive cyberattack on American infrastructure.

“This is political theater of its worst kind,” Gregory said. “It is just an amazing dereliction of duty. It’s not a serious effort that the Homeland Security Committee is engaged in, and other members of the committee won’t even participate.”

Watch the video below.