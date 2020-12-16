News
No Lie: GOP Congressman Who Once Shouted ‘You Lie’ During Obama Address Tests Positive for Coronavirus
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, has tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after he addressed Congress on Wednesday in a speech praising President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Wilson said in a statement, as The Daily Beast reports. “Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms.” He says he is quarantining.
Congressman Wilson is best known for his September, 2009 outburst during a joint session of Congress. As President Barack Obama was speaking about the Affordable Care Act in an effort to get it passed, Wilson shouted “You lie!”
Some members of Congress gasped. It was a breach of congressional decorum and an act of such disrespect that Wilson received a rare reprimand. Some had called for his censure or even ouster.
It is not known if Wilson, who is now 73, was wearing a facemask during his speech Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tightened rules on them.
Here is Wilson’s outburst 11 years ago. Notice how President Obama handled it, and note the look on now-President-elect Joe Biden’s face.
He later says he apologized to President Obama, but excused his own outburst by claiming “my whole life has been built around civility.”
News
Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Fired as Colorado Prosecutor for Making Too Many Mistakes
President Donald Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis, who’s working to undo his election loss to Joe Biden, was previously fired as a Colorado prosecutor for making too many mistakes.
Ellis was let go from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office in 2013 for “unsatisfactory performance” and making inexcusable mistakes, according to records obtained by the Colorado Sun.
“The employer noted some cases were being processed that did not adhere to the Victim Rights Act,” says a state labor department document. “There is the appearance in case documentation the claimant did not follow proper protocol for some of the cases she handled.”
Ellis has previously claimed that she was fired for refusing to bring a case to trial that she believed was an unethical prosecution, but the district attorney’s office says she handled traffic cases and other misdemeanors.
She refused to comment on The Sun‘s report, and the Trump campaign issued a statement calling the details of her termination seven years ago a “nonstory from a decade ago.”
Ellis was hired in August 2012 and fired during the first quarter of 2013, and the state labor department later determined that the number of cases where she committed an “irreparable, egregious act” was insignificant compared to her total number of cases and found her eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Her boss at the time was Ken Buck, then the county prosecutor and now chairman of the Colorado Republican Party and a U.S. representative.
News
Bill Barr Out
Attorney General Bill Barr has just submitted his letter of resignation, after weeks of reports President Donald Trump was anxious to fire him for not supporting his voter fraud lies more diligently.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” he claimed.
…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Just two days ago Trump blasted Barr:
IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Barr’s tenure as Trump’s Attorney General will forever be marked by his lies to the American public in service to his boss.
“A federal judge on Thursday,” The New York Times reported in March, “sharply criticized Attorney General William P. Barr’s handling of the report by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, saying that Mr. Barr put forward a ‘distorted’ and ‘misleading’ account of its findings and lacked credibility on the topic.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes weighs in:
It’s just extremely bizarre for the AG to leave three weeks early. So he can take a nice long holiday break?
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 14, 2020
Trump made the announcement within minutes of the Electoral College reaching the 270 mark, making Joe Biden’s President-elect status even more definitive.
This is a breaking news and developing story and has been updated to add additional information.
News
US Congressman Quits GOP – Becomes an Independent Over Trump’s ‘Unfounded’ Election ‘Conspiracy Theories’
U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan has just quit the Republican Party. The 64-year old three-term congressman cited President Donald Trump’s “unfounded conspiracy theories” surrounding the 2020 election, and his attacks on immigrants, from his response to the Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally to his more recent “anti-immigrant ‘send them back’ rhetoric” as reasons he is now an independent member of Congress.
“As elected members of Congress, we take an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,’ not to preserve and protect the political interests of any individual, be it the president or anyone else, to the detriment of our cherished nation,” his letter reads, as CNN reported.
Late last month he blasted President Donald Trump on social media:
Oh my God. .@realDonaldTrump Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid https://t.co/IMMImXrckV
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) November 30, 2020
He also criticized Trump for his recent attacks on the judicial branch.
“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third- world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he wrote. “Further, it is unacceptable for the president to attack the Supreme Court of the United States because its judges, both liberal and conservative, did not rule with his side or that ‘the Court failed him.’ It was our Founding Fathers’ objective to insulate the Supreme Court from such blatant political motivations.”
On Sunday he tweeted out opposition to Trump several times, at one point saying, “Continuing this circus is just …so damaging … so unproductive … so narcissistic…what about our country?”
Courts have heard the “evidence” provided of “fraud” and found it unsubstantiated numerous times. Continuing this circus is just …so damaging … so unproductive … so narcissistic…what about our country? https://t.co/QsA1hLJ2iq
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 13, 2020
So a new theme – China benefits from the NDAA? Seriously?? I can’t believe this claim as a reason to veto the bill but lately @realDonaldTrump has rolled out some doozies. I will vote to override without any hesitation. https://t.co/7k4gtbUaxa
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 13, 2020
Mitchell was one of the few Republicans to pay his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“I’m ?deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” he wrote on Facebook. “She was a dedicated jurist who served our nation with honor. Her life and work on the Supreme Court created a legacy that will inspire generations to come. I offer my thanks for her service and my deepest condolences to her family during this time?.”
Before becoming a congressman Mitchell was the chairman of the Michigan branch of conservative Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition, a right wing anti-LGBTQ organization that is part Christian evangelical activist, and part Tea Party.
Mitchell, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, is retiring in January, and even noted the switch is “admittedly symbolic,” but said in his letter to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, “we all know that symbols matter.”
Read his full letter below:
Today I am disaffiliating from the Republican Party.
See my letter below: pic.twitter.com/76IxC4FMvJ
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 14, 2020
