White Neighbor Called Police on Andre Maurice Hill Before He Was Shot to Death — Unarmed
An unarmed Black man named Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed this week by police in Columbus, Ohio, when he walked toward a police officer with a cell phone in his hand.
Bodycam video revealed that Hill was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times. Police were responding to the scene for a minor incident. No weapons were found on the victim.
The footage had no audio and the police officer, Adam Coy, waited several minutes with his colleague before approaching the victim, who was still alive. He later died.
Local media reports showed that Coy had previous complaints of excessive force.
The Daily Beast reported that, “A middle-aged white man who lives on the block said Tuesday he had placed the 911 call that brought police to the neighborhood. The man, who refused to give his name, said he wanted to make it clear that he made the call because he was woken up by a car engine that the driver kept turning on and off for an extended period.”
Hill is the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks.
“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump. He denounced the situation as a “tragic succession of officer-involved shootings.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” and “very disturbed” by Hill’s death. He said that “the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” knew him as a “guest… not an intruder.”
Ginther added, “It is unacceptable, to me and the community, that the officers did not turn on their cameras. Let me be clear. If you’re not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus… The community is exhausted.”
Ginther also called for the “immediate termination” of Coy.
Anderson Cooper Gets Personal About Fatherhood: ‘I Wish I Had Done It Sooner’
American journalist and television host Anderson Cooper had a personal conversation on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce on Friday where he talked about wishing he’d become a father sooner in life.
The 53-year-old CNN anchor welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate on Monday, April 27. He co-parents Wyatt with his former partner Benjamin Maisani.
“I don’t think I would have made the decision if I didn’t feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. I wish I had done it sooner,” he said on the show. “I’ve been able to spend whole days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. It’s been amazing.”
He added, “I’ve never woken up early in the morning, but I now bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock and I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45,” he said. “I just love every aspect of it. It’s truly the greatest thing ever. I feel like what was I doing before? I don’t know.”
The incredible bond between father and son
Via: ?People#parenting #andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/KLSjQJEYJL
— TheDaddest (@TheDaddest) December 21, 2020
Thanks for the cover @EW! pic.twitter.com/bk5dYEggMx
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) June 5, 2019
House Republicans Block Measure to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2,000
The House of Representatives convened on Thursday in an attempt advance a measure that would increase stimulus payments to Americans from the GOP-backed $600 to a more robust $2,000. The Christmas Eve push was shot down, essentially moving Congress back to square one while President Donald J. Trump continues tweeting.
I hope we never find life on other planets because there's no doubt that the U.S. Government will start sending them money!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014
The $900 billion stimulus package was attached to a spending bill for the entire federal government, which is now in limbo. The deadline for government funding expires Monday at midnight.
House Democrats will now move to pass the bill on the floor with a full up-or-down vote on December 28, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced.
“Hopefully by then the President will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Congress had previously passed a COVID relief bill, which included up to $600 payments to all Americans making under certain income levels. But on Tuesday, Trump signaled he wouldn’t sign the bill if Congress doesn’t amend the legislation and raise the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 per couple.
“If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction,” Pelosi said.
Stone and Manafort Pardons: Trump ‘Could Be Prosecuted for Bribery’
President Donald Trump’s pardons of cronies Roger Stone and Paul Manafort could cost him much more than just bad publicity.
Appearing on CNN Thursday, New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman outlined how Trump’s pardons could open him up to criminal prosecution for his obstruction of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.
In particular, Goodman outlined how Mueller’s final report outlined an obstruction case based around communications between the president’s lawyers and Manafort indicating that the president would pardon his former campaign chairman if he refused to cooperate with the special counsel’s probe.
“The Mueller report specifically says that Manafort told his deputy, Rick Gates, that Manafort had spoken with Trump’s personal attorney, and it would be stupid to plea and they should sit tight, because, quote, ‘We’ll be taken care of,'” Goodman explained. “The Mueller team concludes that this met all of the elements and did succeed in Manafort failing to cooperate and maintaining his silence.”
Goodman also explained that while the Constitution gives the president broad powers to pardon people, he could still be prosecuted for it if that pardon was used as a reward for obstructing justice.
“If a pardon is part of a crime, then most experts would agree that, in fact, the president could be criminally prosecuted for it,” he said. “Just imagine a president exchanged a pardon for a bribe. Well, most experts agree that the president could then be prosecuted for bribery.”
Watch the video below.
