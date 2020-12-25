Connect with us

Nashville Christmas Morning Explosion an ‘Intentional Act’: Police

Published

on

An early morning massive explosion from an RV parked on a downtown Nashville street around 6:30 on Christmas morning, causing destruction and shock waves for blocks, appears to have been an “intentional act,” police are now saying.

“We do believe the explosion was an intentional act,” says Don Aaron, Metro Police Spokesman, according to WKRN’s Nickelle Smith.

Three people were transported to a hospital, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“It looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue,” Mayor John Cooper said at a news briefing.

WKRN’s Elizabeth Lane posted this screenshot:

More WKRN Video:

FBI Likely Investigating Nashville Explosion ‘as an Act of Terrorism’: Former Top Cop Andrew McCabe

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 25, 2020

By

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe says the Federal Bureau of Investigation is likely investigating the “intentional” Christmas morning explosion of an RV in downtown Nashville as an act of terrorism.

“I would expect that the FBI is treating this presumptively as an act of terrorism,” McCabe, who also served as acting Director of the FBI, told CNN Friday afternoon. CNN reported the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it is an act of international terrorism, or domestic terrorism,” McCabe added.

“Those two possibilities are still looming out there, we really have to know more about the people behind it before you can make that sort of determination.”

McCabe added that “anytime you have the intentional detonation of an explosive device like this,” the FBI would investigate it as if it were terrorism.

The Nashville Fire Dept. posted this video:

White Neighbor Called Police on Andre Maurice Hill Before He Was Shot to Death — Unarmed

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 24, 2020

By

Black Lives Mater, racism, public health emergency, racial justice

An unarmed Black man named Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed this week by police in Columbus, Ohio, when he walked toward a police officer with a cell phone in his hand.

Bodycam video revealed that Hill was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times. Police were responding to the scene for a minor incident. No weapons were found on the victim.

The footage had no audio and the police officer, Adam Coy, waited several minutes with his colleague before approaching the victim, who was still alive. He later died.

Local media reports showed that Coy had previous complaints of excessive force.

The Daily Beast reported that, “A middle-aged white man who lives on the block said Tuesday he had placed the 911 call that brought police to the neighborhood. The man, who refused to give his name, said he wanted to make it clear that he made the call because he was woken up by a car engine that the driver kept turning on and off for an extended period.”

Hill is the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks.

“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump. He denounced the situation as a “tragic succession of officer-involved shootings.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” and “very disturbed” by Hill’s death. He said that “the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” knew him as a “guest… not an intruder.”

Ginther added, “It is unacceptable, to me and the community, that the officers did not turn on their cameras. Let me be clear. If you’re not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus… The community is exhausted.”

Ginther also called for the “immediate termination” of Coy.

Anderson Cooper Gets Personal About Fatherhood: ‘I Wish I Had Done It Sooner’

Published

1 day ago

on

December 24, 2020

By

American journalist and television host Anderson Cooper had a personal conversation on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce on Friday where he talked about wishing he’d become a father sooner in life.

The 53-year-old CNN anchor welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate on Monday, April 27. He co-parents Wyatt with his former partner Benjamin Maisani.

“I don’t think I would have made the decision if I didn’t feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. I wish I had done it sooner,” he said on the show. “I’ve been able to spend whole days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. It’s been amazing.”

He added, “I’ve never woken up early in the morning, but I now bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock and I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45,” he said. “I just love every aspect of it. It’s truly the greatest thing ever. I feel like what was I doing before? I don’t know.”

