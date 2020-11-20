LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Viral Video Destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s False Claim Obama Did Not Provide Trump With an ‘Orderly Transition of Power’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday falsely claimed President Barack Obama and his administration did not provide for an orderly transition of power after Donald Trump was elected.
A viral video debunks her lie. (As does a CNN fact check.)
During her first press conference in 50 days McEnany told reporters “it’s worth remembering this president was never given an orderly transition of power.”
The video cuts to President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration speech.
“Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transition of power,” Trump says, “and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”
“They have been magnificent,” Trump declared that afternoon.
The TikTok video (below) has been liked over 55,000 times in one hour on that platform, and on Twitter viewed nearly 25,000 times in even less time.
Watch:
@nowthispolitics
'I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.' — Kayleigh McEnany (May 1, 2020)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Americans Defend Healthcare Workers After Trump Says Docs Get ‘Like $2000 More’ if They Say a Patient Died From COVID
Healthcare works are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump is making worse by his refusal to advocate for basic common sense behaviors to stop the spread and by holding rallies that pack supporters in close together, while few wear masks.
A recent study found in 82% of areas where Trump has held as rally recently coronavirus cases surged.
So it’s especially offensive to Americans that doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare workers putting their lives and their families’ lives in the direct line of danger every day to save lives that President Donald Trump just told another lie about the deadly pandemic: blame doctors for the huge number of cases.
Trump literally just said doctors falsely attribute deaths to COVID-19 because they make thousands of dollars more if they do.
That’s absolutely false.
“You know in Germany if you have a bad heart and you’re ready to die, or if you have cancer and you’re going to be dying soon, and you catch COVID, that happens, we mark it down to COVID. You know, our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID, you know that, right?” Trump asked the crowd, sharing the lie as his supporters cheer.
“So what they do they say, ‘I’m sorry, but everyone dies of COVID,'” Trump continued lying. “But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack or if you have cancer, you’re terminally ill, and you catch COVID then they say you died of cancer, you died of heart attack. With us, ‘When in doubt, choose COVID.'”
“Now, they’ll say, it’s terrible what he said.”
“It’s like $2000 more, so you could only get more money. This could only happen to us.”
Trump: You know our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID pic.twitter.com/HBSTvXcdnh
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020
Medical professionals, healthcare workers and experts, and people from all over in general are outraged.
My doctor friends talk about their physical exhaustion, the emotional toll of patients suffering & dying without their families, and their frustration over the lack of equipment or leadership.
Haven’t heard about the sweet COVID cash the president claims they’re getting. Weird. https://t.co/Kzip0wXdM5
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 30, 2020
More than 1,000 health care workers have DIED from COVID.
A competent President would have prevented that.
Trump not only failed that, he now is attacking the victims. https://t.co/2Cvm80uKNF
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 30, 2020
Pres. Trump using his last few campaign days to go after America’s frontline healthcare workers https://t.co/54tOAQuAdd
— Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) October 30, 2020
As a doctor I struggle when someone I care for dies.
I struggle if I did everything possible.
I struggle to talk with their family.
I struggle with my own mortality and mental health.
I DO NOT struggle to maximize my billing,
POTUS you are evil to accuse me of this. It hurts.
— Stephen H Anderson MD (@ACEPSteve) October 30, 2020
As the spouse of a doctor, I cannot tell you how angry this makes me. And he’s saying this in my home state of all places. #VoteHimOut https://t.co/IuMbbfiAJT
— Jason Shaw (@shawboy278) October 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump – I am a doctor from Germany and I tell you: Stop using us as an example for your lies! Your every word is a cruel lie and a slap in the face to all the doctors in the world who do everything to save lives – lives that you trample under foot! IDIOT!! #MAGA2020 https://t.co/UL4dpzHDzy
— Dzana Gellert (@Dzana1407) October 30, 2020
If this were true, you’d think the wannabe dictator who pretends he can do anything with his executive orders would do something about this “fraud.” The fact that all he’s done is super-spread this is lie is proof he knows it’s a lie. https://t.co/c0d6qBs8rM
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 30, 2020
The quote from a doctor that haunts me is, how awful it is in the middle of all this when you even “have to fight the person who’s supposed to have your back.”
Donald Trump has NEVER had anyone’s back. Ever. And he never will. https://t.co/nTFZveLqrb
— Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) October 30, 2020
In the last 3 days Trump has falsely attacked firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement.
“I will always have your back.” (Knife in hand) https://t.co/0sY6YltaL5
— HellvinlyFather ???????? (@KevinlyFather) October 30, 2020
Scientists, teachers, doctors, governors… I’m losing track of everyone we’re supposed to blame other than Trump. https://t.co/U6ZaCoT87p
— Aaron Rossi (@AaronJRossi) October 30, 2020
This abomination is now slandering doctors.
In the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/nyEoTGZa4V
— Kiel Christianson (@GolfWriterKiel) October 30, 2020
Closing argument: “Doctors are bad” https://t.co/XqhZWj1JFp
— Jack Burton (@kelly4NC) October 30, 2020
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Fox & Friends: Trump Lying About Coronavirus Pandemic Is Like FDR Wanting to ‘Calm America’ With Fireside Chats
Fox News spent a good portion of its morning programming spinning the bombshell audio clips recorded by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward of President Donald Trump admitting he knew just how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus is, knew as far back as January, yet lied to the American people and continues to do so today.
About 1.7 million “Fox & Friends” viewers were told that President Trump is just like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, wanting to “calm America” with his famous fireside chats – because at one point during his 18 interviews with Woodward Trump claimed he was lying to America because he did not want to “panic” people.
Wanting to have Americans “stay calm,” Fox & Friends said, was the same message President Barack Obama gave Americans on the virus also.
There is a difference between urging calm and lying with deadly results. And Trump, on tape, admits he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump told Woodward.
“The President said he did not want to freak people out he wanted to keep people calm during this time of great national uncertainty,” Fox News’ Steve Doocy told viewers the morning after clips of Trump lying were published.
“Think about it. During the Depression, it was FDR who had his fireside chats to calm America. You look at something that President Obama tweeted out on March 4. And he had the same message as President Trump about, calm down.”
But President Trump did not try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about the “caravan” of migrants in 2018. Nor did he try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about Mexicans coming to rape Americans when he kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015. Nor did he try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about Antifa. About MS-13. About violence in Democratic-run cities. About defunding the police. About Black people coming to harm white “suburban mothers.”
Trump’s entire campaign is about instilling fear.
Watch “Fox & Friends”:
Steve Doocy compares Trump lying about the dangers of coronavirus to FDR's Fireside Chats meant "to calm America." pic.twitter.com/4W1cMbk1nO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 10, 2020
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘No Credibility’: ‘Professional Liar’ Sarah Sanders Shredded for Defending Trump Over Comments Disparaging Military
Many Americans pushing back against former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her ardent defense of President Donald Trump amid multiple news reports he has disparaged America’s military service members, veterans, and war dead, calling them “losers” and “suckers.”
“Donald Trump has the greatest respect for the men and women of our armed forces,” Huckabee Sanders, who is planning a run for governor in Arkansas, says in a recorded video. “I’ve traveled all over the world with the President and watched him interact with men and women of our military. I’ve seen him fight to make sure they have the resources they need.”
“That story couldn’t be further from the truth,” she says, referring to the bombshell in The Atlantic, which was confirmed by multiple news outlets, including NBC News, The Washington Post, CNN, the Associated Press, and even Fox News.
In response to Huckabee Sanders defending Trump, many reminded her of her horrific performance as White House press secretary, when she lied regularly for Trump. Others noted in her new memoir she calls a colleague a “foulmouthed Jew.” And others point to her documented lie to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Take a look:
Your job in the admin, which you fervently embraced, was to lie, obfuscate, dodge, and deflect for a man who is openly and obviously not fit for office. But, sure, come out swinging, again, I guess. It’s all you got. https://t.co/nTfZjS2FMx
— Ash (@AscheHousewares) September 7, 2020
Compulsive liar says people are lying. https://t.co/6qq3WHOpRZ
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 7, 2020
The funny thing is that the lie that Sarah Sanders was exposed as having told by the Mueller report was a close cousin of stolen valor; she falsely claimed that countless FBI employees contacted her to say they were happy Comey was fired. https://t.co/9JhGlEtibc
— Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) September 7, 2020
If for some asinine reason you’re quoting Sanders on this, please also note that she claimed Trump witnessed Hurricane Harvey damage “first hand” even though he only met with others who had witnessed it first hand. She changed the definition of second hand to mean first hand. https://t.co/tZPUh8vtWn
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 7, 2020
Calling a professional liar like Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a character witness is tantamount to pleading guilty. https://t.co/1ycPBmk1VS
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 7, 2020
Stop trying to deflect from your anti-Semitic comments in your memoir. https://t.co/zOTHjTj6Qx
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 7, 2020
Says the serial malicious liar who took money for lying to the American people… https://t.co/PXYKmqo7pg
— Linda Keating (@Educate4ward) September 7, 2020
We remember when you set up Jim @Acosta with that fake tape that supposedly showed him hurting that Intern over the microphone – You and the others were laughing about it in the back.
You were there when that person said, “don’t worry about McCain, he will be dead soon” https://t.co/dwcaHAw7mk
— Thomas Paine (@resistandgrow) September 7, 2020
ok, we’ve entered the comical stage of the suckers and liars story. Next we’ll have @seanspicer do an interpretive dance denying the story. This much push back means it’s true. And btw, @SarahHuckabee you are an insult to public servants. https://t.co/rjbbzN0thJ
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 7, 2020
You admitted to Mueller that you lied for Donald Trump, so you have no credibility. https://t.co/CoFEYqy8RA https://t.co/m19Amj4K5s
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 7, 2020
The good thing about having no credibility is that you also have none to lose. She can lie with impunity. Her “career” is built on being the daughter of a Governor and the sycophant to the worst President in history. https://t.co/PHkfyxF5OR
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 7, 2020
2nd biggest liar in history right after @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bNb0K5lcMW
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 7, 2020
HA HA HA UR FUCKING KIDDING RIGHT SARAH!!! https://t.co/GT0whlNpyi
— Hitup (@comeonnoles) September 7, 2020
Trending
- SICK2 days ago
Pro-Trump Coronavirus Truthers Try to Invade Utah Hospital Overrun With COVID-19 Patients: Report
- AMERICAN FASCIST2 days ago
Meltdown: Trump Falsely Claims ‘I Won the Election’ by Citing NY Times Tweet – After Calling Paper ‘Bad for America’
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Reached Out’ to Two Election Officials After They Voted to Certify Results. The Next Day They Rescinded.
- THIS IS WHAT A COUP ATTEMPT LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
‘Raise the Alarm’: Experts Warn of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Coup’ Attempt as Michigan GOP Leaders Fly to DC to Meet With Trump
- News2 days ago
Top AZ Elections Official Is Getting Death Threats and Being Doxxed – She Just Blasted Trump and Other GOP Electeds
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Campaign Officials Started Pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State Long Before the Election
- CULTURE WARS ARE BACK2 days ago
Catholic Org Ramps Up Attack on Biden: Policies Are ‘Assault on Life, Marriage, Family, Sexuality’ That ‘Create Confusion’
- 'NO COLLUSION'1 day ago
Michigan’s Vote Has Not Been Certified. Top GOP Lawmakers Are Flying to White House ‘At Trump’s Request’: Report