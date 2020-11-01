AMERICAN FASCIST
Trump Is Preparing to Declare Victory on Election Night Regardless of Announced Electoral Vote Totals: Axios
“When he wins, he’s going to say so”
President Donald Trump will reportedly declare victory on election night before getting the necessary 270 electoral votes — if it looks like he’s ahead.
Sources closes to the president told Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan that Trump is expecting to take an early lead in Pennsylvania, although Democratic nominee Joe Biden may pull ahead as more votes are counted.
“Trump has privately talked through this scenario in some detail in the last few weeks, describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won,” the report said.
In recent weeks, Trump has falsely signaled that votes counted after Election Day are fraudulent.
“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios. “When he wins, he’s going to say so.”
According to Swan, Trump insiders “are more optimistic about winning than they were three weeks ago.”
“They said analyses of early-vote totals in battleground states indicate he’s doing substantially worse in Iowa and Georgia compared with this point in 2016, but better than expected in Texas, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin,” Swan wrote. “In recent days, senior Trump advisers have privately expressed growing optimism about Wisconsin, based on their analysis of early vote data.”
Related –
Another White House Superspreader Event: Trump to ‘Celebrate’ Election Night With Hundreds in Huge East Room Party
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN FASCIST
Trump Planning ‘Score-Settling’ Vengeance on ‘Disloyal’ White House Officials if He’s Re-Elected: Report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is drawing up a list of White House officials and cabinet members he plans to oust should he manage to win re-election on November 3rd.
While the president is scrambling around the battleground states to boost turnout in what could be a close election, he is also making plans for a possible win that will lead to a purge of “key health-related and intelligence jobs who Trump views as disloyal, slow-acting or naysayers.”
While it has been previously reported that the president is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, Politico reports the list is growing longer as the president becomes angrier over his campaign woes.
“The shift would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response,” Politico’s Nancy Cook wrote. “The evictions could run the gamut from senior health officials to much of the national security leadership. Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government’s pandemic response and overseeing the country’s health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House.”
Possibly headed for the chopping block is “HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield, National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Seema Verma,” the report states.
“FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are potentially in the crosshairs. Trump is angry with Wray and Haspel for not investigating his claims, made without any concrete evidence, that the Obama White House conspired against him and his 2016 campaign,” Politico reports.
According to a Republican insider with ties to the White House, “I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won.”
Trump critic Chris Lu agreed, adding, “If Trump wins, he will feel vindicated and liberated, he will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists.”
“There has been a lot of turnover in the Cabinet, but the power has always been concentrated in the White House the whole time,” claimed another White House insider. “The nucleus of the White House will remain status quo, while there will be changes on the periphery.”
You can read more here.
AMERICAN FASCIST
Stephen Miller Has COVID-19
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller, a white nationalist and the architect of the administration’s program of separating migrant children from their parents and siblings, has just tested positive for COVID-19.
Statement from Stephen Miller: “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 6, 2020
Here's Hope Hicks with Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, and Nicholas Luna — none of them wearing masks — on their way to board a helicopter on Wednesday, hours before Hicks tested positive for coronavirus (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/v1hFLjg06x
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020
Up until his child separation policy and white nationalist emails Miller had been best known for this interview just weeks after Trump’s inauguration in 2017:
WH Sr. Policy Adviser Stephen Miller: "The powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned" pic.twitter.com/sn3GyFATPD
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 12, 2017
At least two dozen people closely tied to President Trump have tested positive for the deadly virus in the past week.
Miller’s wife Katie Miller had coronavirus in the spring but recovered.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
AMERICAN FASCIST
GOP Senator Accused of Dog-Whistling and Anti-Semitism After Attacking Chuck Schumer With ‘Beyond Disgusting Lie’
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, is under fire after attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.
“In Chuck Schumer’s America — only atheists can be Supreme Court Justices,” Blackburn said on Twitter Friday morning.
It was unclear what led to her tweet. But many were quick to defend Senator Schumer, noting he is Jewish, and calling her remarks anti-Semitic.
Blackburn is a far right wing hard core conservative who steadfastly supports President Donald Trump.
In 2018 her state’s top newspaper reported that Blackburn “has met with leaders of a far-right Austrian political party with Nazi roots.” The Tennessean also reported that Blackburn “has previously faced criticism for her association with a former leader of a neo-Confederate hate group.”
The paper also pointed to a tweet from white supremacist Congressman Steve King, showing the Iowa Republican with Blackburn and “members of Austria’s Freedom Party, a far-right political party founded by one-time Nazi officers ‘whose leaders have continued to engage in anti-Semitism and Holocaust trivialization in recent years,’ according to the Anti-Defamation League.”
Senator Blackburn’s Friday tweet was met with disgust and derision, accusations of anti-Semitism, and mockery for suggesting atheism was somehow a disqualifying factor for a Supreme Court nominee.
There is zero fact in Blackburn’s attack. Senator Schumer has strongly supported Supreme Court nominees of several faiths. And no Supreme Court nominee has ever been known to be an atheist.
Noted journalist and political commentator David Frum, who also sits on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, accused Blackburn of dog-whistling.
This dog heard that whistle. https://t.co/ZoRwpNBkTC
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 25, 2020
One popular Twitter personality slammed Blackburn, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snubbed Justice Ginsburg earlier that morning.
chuck schumer is paying his respects in person to the first jewish person and first woman to lie in state and your two fuckin party leaders are out playing golf or something just shut the fuck up today
— darth™ (@darth) September 25, 2020
More responses:
When they start using “atheist” as a synonym for “non-Christian” you know they’re planning some bad shit https://t.co/erdJpgqLQU
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 25, 2020
This was tweeted minutes before Chuck Schumer attended a memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/3udh58kaej
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 25, 2020
This lie is beyond disgusting. https://t.co/BaEE0pwfXJ
— Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) September 25, 2020
chuck schumer voted for justice sotomayor, who is catholic, and justice kagan, who is jewish. and you are horrible. https://t.co/iJkUqi7Gx8
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2020
Chuck Schumer is Jewish and so was Ruth Bader Ginsberg who he just honored today, and neither are atheists, but other than that, you nailed it. https://t.co/9gefOrzMWl
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 25, 2020
Ooops, you’re really letting your anti-Semitism show there, Marsha. But I guess that’s the fashion these days in the GOP, so probably not an accident.
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 25, 2020
Sonia Sotomayor. Move on to your next bogus talking point.
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) September 25, 2020
I bet to ol’Marsha Superbrain they’re the same thing.
— Mario Carino (@mariocarino) September 25, 2020
In Marsha Blackburn’s America, Jews don’t count. https://t.co/nTo615Ht2e
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 25, 2020
Please re-read The First Amendment. Mrs. Senator.
— The President Got Caught (@sockalexis2003) September 25, 2020
Let me fix it for you Marsha – Only those that put the Constitution above their religious beliefs can be Supreme Court Justices – otherwise you are the #Taliban #GOPShariaLaw https://t.co/bkEvSjtUAg
— Deborah Alexander (@deborahalex) September 25, 2020
Image via Facebook
Trending
- DESTROYING DEMOCRACY2 days ago
‘Mind-Blowing’: Experts Weigh in on Trump Threatening SCOTUS Justices in 3 AM Twitter Meltdown
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'1 day ago
Proud Boy Trump-Supporter Threatens to Bomb North Dakota Voting Center
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
‘Paranoid’ MAGA Supporters Unwilling to Accept a Biden Win: ‘If Trump Loses, the Supreme Court Needs to Call a New Election’
- OPINION2 days ago
First Lady Melania Trump Teams Up With Log Cabin Republicans to Spread the Huge Lie That Donald Trump Is Pro-LGBTQ
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'1 day ago
“Racist AF”: White House Observes “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens”
- LOL3 days ago
‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet Mocks ‘Coward’ GOP Senator for Canceling Debate After Ossoff Destroyed Him in Viral Video
- LIAR2 days ago
‘Attend Some of the Funerals’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Calling 1000 COVID-19 Deaths Each Day ‘Almost Nothing’
- OMG!2 days ago
‘Mail Has Been Sitting for Over Week!’: Disturbing Video From Inside Florida Post Office – Mail-In Ballots ‘Piled Up’