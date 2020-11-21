'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'
Attorney General Barr Rushes to Execute 3 More Federal Inmates Before Biden Becomes President
On Friday, Attorney General William Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to execute three more death row inmates before President-elect Joe Biden takes office January 20.
Biden has previously said that he supports legislation to end the federal death penalty.
“Since 1973, over 160 individuals in this country have been sentenced to death and were later exonerated,” Biden tweeted on July 25, 2019 when Trump announced his decision to resume federal executions. “Because we can’t ensure that we get these cases right every time, we must eliminate the death penalty.”
However, as Fox News pointed out, the three inmates Barr wants to execute were all convicted of murder:
– Alfred Bourgeois was convicted for abusing, torturing, and beating his two-year-old daughter to death in 2002.
– Cory Johnson murdered seven people associated with his drug-trafficking activities in 1992.
– Dustin John Higgs kidnapped and murdered three women in the 1990s.
All three men are scheduled to be executed in December 11 and January 14 and 15, respectively.
A 2019 Gallup poll found that 60% of Americans consider life in prison as the appropriate punishment for murder. Only 36% thought the death penalty was an appropriate punishment.
Trump Tries to Deports Immigrant Who Witnessed Forced Hysterectomies and Pelvic Exams in ICE Centers
The Trump Administration has tried to deport a 36-year-old immigrant woman named Yanira from the U.S. even though she’s a witness in the investigation of the alleged forced hysterectomies occurring at detainment centers for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
She’s just one of 50 women who have blown the whistle on the alleged human rights abuse in U.S. immigration detainment facilities near the U.S. southern border.
“VICE News has uncovered the accounts of 15 women who said that they underwent gynecological procedures that they didn’t want, didn’t understand, or found deeply painful” while detained at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, the publication reports.
The U.S. has tried to deport Yanira and at least five other potential witnesses before they could testify in the investigation. She experienced hot flashes while in ICE custody and had hope to get estrogen medication she had taken since 2014 to help stop them. Instead, the doctors jammed his fingers, a Pap smear device, and a transvagical ultrasound wand inside of her “without being gentle or anything,” she says.
“Afterward, Yanira said that she bled for days. She needed to take ibuprofen,” VICE reports.
Amelia Wilson, an attorney with the Immigrants Rights’ Clinic at Columbia Law School who is working on Yanira’s case, told VICE News, “ICE is engaging in retaliatory deportations in an effort to silence witnesses and victims who are critical to the DOJ’s investigation into Dr. Amin’s monstrous activity,”
ICE issued a statement saying that it is cooperating with an investigation into the alleged forced gynecological work.
‘Monumental, Lethal Screwup’: Study Finds Up to 210,000 Americans Died of COVID-19 Because of ‘Anti-Science’ Trump
A bombshell Columbia University study finds President Donald Trump is responsible for the coronavirus deaths of 130,000 to 210,000 Americans.
“We believe that this was a monumental, lethal screwup by an administration that didn’t want to deal with reality,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, the lead author on the study and the founding director at Columbia’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness told The Daily Beast.
The study calls Trump’s response to the pandemic an “abject failure,” citing “the staggering and disproportionate nature of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States.”
“The inability of the U.S. to mitigate the pandemic is especially stark when contrasted with the response of high-income nations, such as South Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, and Canada, as well as low- and middle-income countries as varied as Thailand, Pakistan, Honduras, and Malaysia. All of these nations have had greater success in protecting their populations from the impact of the coronavirus,” researchers say in the report published Wednesday.
They note the U.S. per capita death rate is “more than fifty times that of Japan.”
“If the U.S. had followed Canadian policies and protocols, there might have only been 85,192 U.S. deaths—making more than 132,500 American deaths ‘avoidable.’ If the U.S. response had mirrored that of Germany, the U.S. may have only had 38,457 deaths—leaving 179,260 avoidable deaths,” according to the study.
The researchers say “Politicization, leadership vacuum, and the failure of top officials to model best practices” especially mask-wearing, have contributed to the disproportionately high U.S. death rate.
The report concludes the “two major deficiencies” of “inadequate testing and insufficient contact tracing, have blunted the United States’ capacity to stop the exponential spread of COVID-19.”
“According to Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), thousands of lives could have been saved if the White House had approved the distribution of over six million masks that were prepared for delivery in late February,” the report notes.
Dr. Redlener does not mince words.
“Americans have a bad case of pandemic fatigue. We want to get back to some semblance of normalcy, but we never did what we had to do to achieve that state,” Redlener told The Beast. “We’ve delayed the return of normalcy and fallen into this web of dishonesty and opposing science that was concocted by the president.”
Redlener adds, “this incredibly anti-science administration has caused an enormous tragedy in America.”
“We have the resources, the economy, the scientific expertise to do this the right way. We’re facing a lethal pandemic, and we had very misguided leadership that chose to berate the purveyors of masks and social distancing. The president himself became a superspreader. He has blood on his hands.”
Currently more than 225,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
