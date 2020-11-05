HECK NO
‘Armed Camps’: McConnell Plans to Do to Biden What He Did to Obama – but Not Just With Judges, With Cabinet Nominees
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – assuming Republicans retain the Senate, as looks likely right now – plans to block any of Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees he thinks are “radical progressives” from being confirmed.
Traditionally, an incoming president’s nominees are almost always confirmed. McConnell, who blocked more than one hundred of President Barack Obama’s judicial nominees, most infamously Merrick Garland – and then laughed and bragged about it on national television – is planning on tightly controlling Biden.
“A source close to McConnell tells Axios a Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no ‘radical progressives’ or ones who are controversial with conservatives,” Axios reports.
“The Biden agenda would be severely restricted by GOP control, the source added: ‘It’s going to be armed camps.'”
McConnell likely would block Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) from becoming Treasury Secretary, a role she is rumored to want.
Axios also frames the issue as one where Biden would have to give in to McConnell, rather than fight, something President Donald Trump has been allowed to do at every turn.
“This political reality could result in Biden having a more centrist Cabinet,” Axios wrongly assumes.
Here’s McConnell in 2019 laughing about blocking Obama’s nominees:
At the White House Today: Likely Top Trump SCOTUS Choice – a Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-Choice Religious Extremist
President Donald Trump’s current top choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visited the White House on Monday.
Reporters including CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta say Judge Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House today.
Top contender for SCOTUS pick, Amy Coney Barrett was at WH today, we’ve confirmed.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 21, 2020
Multiple reports say Coney Barrett is the leading contender.
Earlier today White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CBS “This Morning” Trump would be announcing his decision “before Wednesday.” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell also made a similar suggestion. Trump later told Fox News he would wait until Friday or Saturday, and told reporters Saturday. Justice Ginsburg will lie in state at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and a right wing religious extremist.
In 2006 Barrett told Notre Dame graduates, “your legal career is but a means to an end, and . . . that end is building the kingdom of God.”
Coney Barrett has said she believes “life begins at conception.”
She opposes one of the greatest tenets of the Supreme Court: stare decisis, the legal doctrine that obliges courts to consider Supreme Court rulings as settled law.
Critical issues such as the right of women to obtain an abortion, the right of same-sex couples to marry, as well as the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) are seen as being overturned with her on the court.
