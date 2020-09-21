HECK NO
At the White House Today: Likely Top Trump SCOTUS Choice – a Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-Choice Religious Extremist
President Donald Trump’s current top choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visited the White House on Monday.
Reporters including CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta say Judge Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House today.
Top contender for SCOTUS pick, Amy Coney Barrett was at WH today, we’ve confirmed.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 21, 2020
Multiple reports say Coney Barrett is the leading contender.
Earlier today White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CBS “This Morning” Trump would be announcing his decision “before Wednesday.” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell also made a similar suggestion. Trump later told Fox News he would wait until Friday or Saturday, and told reporters Saturday. Justice Ginsburg will lie in state at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and a right wing religious extremist.
In 2006 Barrett told Notre Dame graduates, “your legal career is but a means to an end, and . . . that end is building the kingdom of God.”
Coney Barrett has said she believes “life begins at conception.”
She opposes one of the greatest tenets of the Supreme Court: stare decisis, the legal doctrine that obliges courts to consider Supreme Court rulings as settled law.
Critical issues such as the right of women to obtain an abortion, the right of same-sex couples to marry, as well as the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) are seen as being overturned with her on the court.
Image via Wikimedia
