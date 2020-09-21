News
Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump ‘Very Likely’ Will Nominate New Supreme Court Justice Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Buried
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, mostly likely by Tuesday. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court. The date of her funeral, which will be a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, has not even been announced yet.
Asked if the nomination would be announced “before Wednesday,” she replied, “I think that’s very likely.”
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Monday morning also hinted the announcement would come Tuesday.
President Trump says he will soon nominate a justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
White House @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany joins us with details on the president's timeline, and what she says the president is looking for in a nominee. pic.twitter.com/3nPk4tCJez
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 21, 2020
News
Trump Says He Will Make SCOTUS Nomination Next Week – Appears He Will Use Seat to Strengthen Where He Is Weak in Polls
President Donald Trump says he will announce his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “next week.”
He made clear his primary deciding factors will be to help him in the polls.
Trump told reporters Saturday afternoon “most likely” he will choose a woman.
CNN reports he is leaning towards choosing a woman mostly because he is doing poorly in the polls with women.
Trump spoke about two women judges. He talked about Barbara Lagoa, noting she is Hispanic and from Florida. He is struggling in the polls with Hispanics and in Florida.
Reporters also asked about Amy Coney Barrett, a far right wing anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ extremist. Trump spoke positively about her as well. Reports say she is the current frontrunner.
Trump: I can see most likely it would be a woman, yeah I think I can say that. pic.twitter.com/1csAZefqUF
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 19, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Trump: Republicans Must Fill Supreme Court Seat ‘Without Delay’
President Donald Trump Saturday morning, barely 12 hours after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, announced his intention to fill her seat “without delay.”
The president said the Republican Party has been handed the “position of power and importance” to make decisions for those who elected them.
“We have this obligation,” he insisted, ignoring his obligation to balance decision-making by remembering he is president of the entire country, not just the red states.
.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020
News
Trump Releases Statement on Passing of ‘Titan’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Donald Trump has issued a formal statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He called her a “titan of the law,” and praised her for her “brilliant mind” and for her “powerful dissents.” Trump also said her Supreme Court decisions “have inspired all Americans.”
Earlier, before boarding Air Force One, Trump claimed he had not known she had passed away, and said, “She just died? I didn’t know that.”
“She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”
Here’s the President’s statement:
Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020
