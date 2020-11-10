CORRUPTION
‘Alice in Wonderland Department’: Pompeo Pelted for Promising ‘Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration’
‘Gives Aid and Comfort to Our Adversaries’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised reporters Tuesday that there “will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” when asked if he would be willing to assist the incoming Biden administration.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/G8JwYWZN1I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020
“The world is watching what’s taking place, we’re gonna count all the votes,” Pompeo said, despite almost no modern-day election waiting to be declared until all the votes get counted.
The Secretary of State, currently under investigation for violating federal law, also noted, “the world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful.”
One reporter, possibly stunned that the Secretary of State, whose words are, indeed, broadcast around the world, would not acknowledge that Joe Biden is President-elect, pressed Pompeo.
“Do you believe there’s widespread voter fraud, that the reports that we’re getting from Pennsylvania from Michigan showing vote totals with massive leads, significant leads with 99% reporting, are going to be overturned and that the United States failed to conduct a fraudulent-free election?”
“I’m the Secretary of State,” Pompeo replied, “I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time,” he insisted, falsely.
The world is stunned at what Republicans are doing right now.
“It took us 37-plus days in election back in 2000, conducted a successful transition then I’m very confident that we will count, and we must count every legal vote,” the Secretary of State added.
There is no comparison to the Bush v. Gore 2000 election, which hinged on hanging chads and votes in Florida, and Joe Biden’s nearly 5 million vote margin over Donald Trump.
Watch:
Many on social media are furious at Pompeo.
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss apparently suggesting Pompeo is living in a fantasy:
In the “Alice in Wonderland” Department, here is Pompeo just now:
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 10, 2020
Others expressed outrage or fear:
Looking forward to the smooth transition of Mike Pompeo to federal prison.
— 𝕍𝕠𝕥𝕖 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕗𝕖 🧢🏳️🌈🇺🇸🌊 (@sonofsarcasm) November 10, 2020
what would you call it in another country? https://t.co/KBRWZ6EYz2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020
Holy heck. This is an incredibly reckless and damaging statement from the person supposed to represent American values and democracy to the world. This has to be one of the worst statements yet to emerge from the Trump era. https://t.co/na7KGheMet
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) November 10, 2020
The fact he’s openly saying there will be a transition to a second trump presidency. Honestly, I’ve never been more horrified by a statement. Pompeo’s words carry no weight at all, and he should step down immediately. The people have spoken.
— Federalist #65 failed ( now it’s on to Nov) (@Aintthissometh1) November 10, 2020
Pompeo's statement is beyond unacceptable, and requires an immediate censure by the House and commencement of oversight hearings.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2020
Pompeo and other Republicans likely feel they have to say things like this in order to have a future in the GOP. But this is anti-democratic. https://t.co/eiWqII2ssa
— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 10, 2020
The House should censure Pompeo.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020
“It was a joke” has been the refuge for people explaining away a lot of the president’s statements including pardons for administration officials if they violated the law. Pompeo comment needs to be seen in that context. https://t.co/0nLcQBZWHq
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 10, 2020
Busted: Barr Personally Briefed Trump on DOJ Investigation Into 9 Discarded Ballots
Attorney General Bill Barr personally briefed President Donald Trump about nine ballots that were found discarded in Pennsylvania.
President Trump first revealed the investigation onto the small number of discarded ballots in an interview with Fox News Radio on Thursday. He later repeated and embellished his claims when talking with reporters later that day.
ABC News, which first reported Barr’s extreme involvement with the case and briefing the president, noted that Trump, “without evidence, argued that it bolsters his baseless claims of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.”
Trump used the information from the attorney general to spread more false allegations about by-mail voting being unsafe.
The Justice Dept. Thursday afternoon issued a press release claiming all nine were ballots cast for Trump. It later deleted that document and published a new one stating 7 of the 9 indicated votes for the president, and two were sealed and the contents unknown.
It is generally not regular practice for an attorney general to brief a president about a small situation. It is almost unheard of for the DOJ to issue a press release or comment on an investigation in progress, especially to reveal major details about the case.
“They were Trump ballots — eight ballots in an office yesterday in — but in a certain state and they were — they had Trump written on it, and they were thrown in a garbage can. This is what’s going to happen,” Trump told Fox News Radio. “This is what’s going to happen, and we’re investigating that.”
He later told reporters, “You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President claimed.
“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.
NCRM found no reports of ballots being found in a river.
NBC News on Thursday noted that “the White House appeared to have a coordinated rollout of the information coming from the Justice Department.”
‘What Does Putin Have on Him?’ Trump Gives Russia a Pass on Alexei Navalny Poisoning
All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.
Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.
“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”
Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.
But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.
“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.
Here’s what others were saying:
https://t.co/44ZCHj2e34 https://t.co/w1eGa7yfao
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2020
Trump on what he might do about the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny: "If Hillary got elected, you would be at war with North Korea." pic.twitter.com/pqKKCBGa0o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"But I do get along with President Putin. But I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." — Trump is totally incoherent pic.twitter.com/k5CqY3t3LY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"I get along with President Putin" is the best response Trump can come up with.https://t.co/473sJdOm7m
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 4, 2020
Worse than saying nothing.
Trump on Russia’s poisoning of Putin critic #Navalny:
"We haven't had any proof yet.” https://t.co/BbBpNire4N
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 4, 2020
Trump simply will not criticize Vladimir Putin… ever… https://t.co/JUtBIoGtGh
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2020
DeJoy ‘Surprised and Confused’ After House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Him for Ignoring Deadlines
The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee has followed through on its promise to subpoena the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, after he failed to meet deadlines for document production in both the House and Senate.
“You are hereby commanded to be and appear before the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” the subpoena, signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) reads.
BREAKING: Chair @RepMaloney subpoenas PMG Louis #DeJoy for docs he is withholding from Congress on widespread #postalservice delays. pic.twitter.com/vtP6ar9T4q
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) September 2, 2020
The Postmaster General says he was “surprised and confused” upon receiving the subpoena.
“We remain surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff,” the USPS says, as USAToday’s Nicholas Wu reports. “We fully intend to comply with our obligations under the law.”
The Committee has been investigating why the USPS has been removing hundreds of mail sorting machines and post office collection boxes, also known as mailboxes, and suspending overtime.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez weighs in:
If the USPS is surprised we are issuing a subpoena, it’s because they weren’t listening.
I said directly in the hearing that if DeJoy didn’t quickly hand over documents, we should issue a subpoena.
They knew the consequences of stalling. Now, where‘s his unaltered calendar? https://t.co/raNrSytmz6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
