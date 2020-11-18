CORRUPTION
Trump Campaign Officials Started Pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State Long Before the Election
Long before Republican senators began publicly denouncing how Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger handled the voting there, he withstood pressure from the campaign of Donald Trump to endorse the president for reelection.
Raffensperger, a Republican, declined an offer in January to serve as an honorary co-chair of the Trump campaign in Georgia, according to emails reviewed by ProPublica. He later rejected GOP requests to support Trump publicly, he and his staff said in interviews. Raffensperger said he believed that, because he was overseeing the election, it would be a conflict of interest for him to take sides. Around the country, most secretaries of state remain officially neutral in elections.
The attacks on his job performance are “clear retaliation,” Raffensperger said. “They thought Georgia was a layup shot Republican win. It is not the job of the secretary of state’s office to deliver a win — it is the sole responsibility of the Georgia Republican Party to get out the vote and get its voters to the polls. That is not the job of the secretary of state’s office.”
Leading the push for Raffensperger’s endorsement was Billy Kirkland, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign who was a key manager of its Georgia operations. Kirkland burst uninvited into a meeting in Raffensperger’s office in the late spring that was supposed to be about election procedures and demanded that the secretary of state endorse Trump, according to Raffensperger and two of his staffers.
When reached by phone, Kirkland directed the request for comment to the Trump campaign, which did not respond. The White House and the Georgia Republican Party also did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the presidential election in Georgia by a margin of roughly 14,000 votes. The state is now conducting a hand recount at the Trump campaign’s request. Raffensperger’s office has said that the recount won’t swing enough votes to tip the state into Trump’s column.
As the Georgia results have become increasingly clear, Republicans have unleashed intense criticism on the secretary of state’s office, accusing it without evidence of mismanaging the election and allowing Biden to carry the state by fraudulent means. Georgia’s U.S. senators, Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom failed to win majorities for reelection on Nov. 3 and face Democratic opponents in January runoffs, called for Raffensperger’s resignation. All of the Republicans representing Georgia in Congress also signed a letter sent to Raffensperger’s office from the personal email account of the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, criticizing the office for a series of supposed irregularities.
Rep. Doug Collins, who recently lost a bid for Loeffler’s Senate seat, has been particularly vocal. On Monday, Collins tweeted, “In a year of political division in Georgia, few things have unified Republicans and Democrats — one of them is Brad Raffensperger’s incompetence as Secretary of State.” Raffensperger has reserved some of his sharpest responses for Collins, calling him a “failed candidate” and a “liar” on social media.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, had phoned Raffensperger to see if the secretary of state had the authority to toss out legally cast ballots. Graham has said that he was simply asking how the process works. Two members of Raffensperger’s staff who were on the call told ProPublica that the secretary of state’s account was accurate and that they were appalled by Graham’s request.
Raffensperger said that the Trump campaign “scapegoated” him. Its contention that he ineffectively managed the election amounts to “hot air and hyperbole,” he said. “In Georgia, it is not new to see failed candidates claim fraud or suppression. At the end of the day, the Trump campaign’s messaging didn’t resonate with 50% plus one of the voters.”
The campaign’s formal efforts to gain the secretary of state’s endorsement began on Jan. 10, when Kirkland emailed Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, assuming that Raffensperger would welcome the opportunity to serve in an unofficial role. “We are getting ready to release the campaign’s statewide leadership team and wanted to make sure you were good to be listed as an honorary co-chair?” he wrote, according to an email obtained by ProPublica. At the direction of Raffensperger, Fuchs declined.
“It is our standard practice not to endorse any candidate. This policy is not directed at any specific candidate, but all candidates, as the Secretary oversees elections and the implementation of new voting machines here in Georgia,” she wrote.
Kirkland has a long history in Georgia Republican politics. He has also worked for the Trump White House — first in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and then for Vice President Mike Pence. He left the White House in the fall of 2019 to become a Georgia-based senior adviser to the Trump campaign. He also serves as a senior adviser to Pence’s leadership PAC. FEC filings show that Kirkland is paid for consulting by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. Loeffler hired Kirkland to be her campaign manager in January.
It’s not unusual for candidates to ask for the endorsement of state elected officials, including secretaries of state, said veteran Republican elections attorney Ben Ginsberg. “But usually, campaigns accept the answer they are given if they know how to behave,” Ginsberg said.
The Trump campaign did not accept Raffensperger’s refusal. After Raffensperger announced that his office would mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state ahead of its June primary, a move opposed by the Trump campaign, the executive director of the Georgia Republican Party, Stewart Bragg, requested a meeting. He told Raffensperger’s staff that he wanted to discuss election law and outstanding public records requests for voter data filed by the party.
Kirkland crashed the meeting shortly after it began. “A lot of people have noticed you didn’t endorse,” he said, according to two staffers. Raffensperger again made clear that any endorsements were against office policy, he told ProPublica.
Raffensperger had to leave the meeting early for another event. When the meeting came to a close, one of his staffers offered to continue the conversations at a later date and asked if there was any additional publicly available voter data that the party needed. “We’ll see how helpful you are in November,” Kirkland said, before leaving the office and slamming the door behind him, according to the staffers.
Trump has repeatedly and baselessly questioned the Georgia results on Twitter, accusing both the secretary of state’s office and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp — a Trump loyalist who, unlike Raffensperger, did agree to be an honorary campaign co-chair — of coordinating with activist and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to make Georgia’s elections less secure.
“The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor \@BrianKempGA, at the urging of \@staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!” Trump tweeted over the weekend.
Nothing about the consent decree — which was aimed at addressing the disparity in signature matches among racial groups — prevents clerks from verifying signatures. Raffensperger said his office has repeatedly and publicly explained the process for signature matches, and he laughed at the idea that he would coordinate with Abrams, who has criticized his office over issues such as long lines at the polls in minority neighborhoods in prior elections.
Trump and the Republican legislators have pressed their allegations even as the National Republican Senatorial Committee has distributed talking points implicitly acknowledging that Biden won the election, according to an internal memo obtained by ProPublica. That message contrasts with what Trump, his campaign and his administration are telling supporters.
The memo was circulated last week among Georgia field staff, who are preparing for two runoff elections in January that will determine which party controls the upper chamber. It contains a series of “key” talking points directed at prospective voters. One says that the Democratic candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, “are funded by out of state liberals because they’ll be a rubber stamp for their radical agenda to defund the police, open our borders, and pack the courts.” Another states that, should Warnock and Ossoff get elected, “Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will have the votes they need to transform our country into a socialist state.”
The talking points omit any mention of Biden, but none of the outcomes outlined by the NRSC, which did not respond to requests for comment, would be possible with a Republican president.
Raffensperger expressed frustration at the lack of action by Republicans from the White House down to proactively address issues of election integrity. “If Trump and Collins were concerned about voter fraud, they would have proposed and passed legislation to fix it.” Instead, he said, “they did nothing, absolutely nothing.”
‘Alice in Wonderland Department’: Pompeo Pelted for Promising ‘Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration’
‘Gives Aid and Comfort to Our Adversaries’
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised reporters Tuesday that there “will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” when asked if he would be willing to assist the incoming Biden administration.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/G8JwYWZN1I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020
“The world is watching what’s taking place, we’re gonna count all the votes,” Pompeo said, despite almost no modern-day election waiting to be declared until all the votes get counted.
The Secretary of State, currently under investigation for violating federal law, also noted, “the world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful.”
One reporter, possibly stunned that the Secretary of State, whose words are, indeed, broadcast around the world, would not acknowledge that Joe Biden is President-elect, pressed Pompeo.
“Do you believe there’s widespread voter fraud, that the reports that we’re getting from Pennsylvania from Michigan showing vote totals with massive leads, significant leads with 99% reporting, are going to be overturned and that the United States failed to conduct a fraudulent-free election?”
“I’m the Secretary of State,” Pompeo replied, “I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time,” he insisted, falsely.
The world is stunned at what Republicans are doing right now.
“It took us 37-plus days in election back in 2000, conducted a successful transition then I’m very confident that we will count, and we must count every legal vote,” the Secretary of State added.
There is no comparison to the Bush v. Gore 2000 election, which hinged on hanging chads and votes in Florida, and Joe Biden’s nearly 5 million vote margin over Donald Trump.
Watch:
"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020
Many on social media are furious at Pompeo.
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss apparently suggesting Pompeo is living in a fantasy:
In the “Alice in Wonderland” Department, here is Pompeo just now:
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 10, 2020
Others expressed outrage or fear:
Looking forward to the smooth transition of Mike Pompeo to federal prison.
— 𝕍𝕠𝕥𝕖 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕗𝕖 🧢🏳️🌈🇺🇸🌊 (@sonofsarcasm) November 10, 2020
what would you call it in another country? https://t.co/KBRWZ6EYz2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020
Holy heck. This is an incredibly reckless and damaging statement from the person supposed to represent American values and democracy to the world. This has to be one of the worst statements yet to emerge from the Trump era. https://t.co/na7KGheMet
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) November 10, 2020
The fact he’s openly saying there will be a transition to a second trump presidency. Honestly, I’ve never been more horrified by a statement. Pompeo’s words carry no weight at all, and he should step down immediately. The people have spoken.
— Federalist #65 failed ( now it’s on to Nov) (@Aintthissometh1) November 10, 2020
Pompeo's statement is beyond unacceptable, and requires an immediate censure by the House and commencement of oversight hearings.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2020
Pompeo and other Republicans likely feel they have to say things like this in order to have a future in the GOP. But this is anti-democratic. https://t.co/eiWqII2ssa
— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 10, 2020
The House should censure Pompeo.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020
“It was a joke” has been the refuge for people explaining away a lot of the president’s statements including pardons for administration officials if they violated the law. Pompeo comment needs to be seen in that context. https://t.co/0nLcQBZWHq
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 10, 2020
Busted: Barr Personally Briefed Trump on DOJ Investigation Into 9 Discarded Ballots
Attorney General Bill Barr personally briefed President Donald Trump about nine ballots that were found discarded in Pennsylvania.
President Trump first revealed the investigation onto the small number of discarded ballots in an interview with Fox News Radio on Thursday. He later repeated and embellished his claims when talking with reporters later that day.
ABC News, which first reported Barr’s extreme involvement with the case and briefing the president, noted that Trump, “without evidence, argued that it bolsters his baseless claims of widespread fraud in mail-in voting.”
Trump used the information from the attorney general to spread more false allegations about by-mail voting being unsafe.
The Justice Dept. Thursday afternoon issued a press release claiming all nine were ballots cast for Trump. It later deleted that document and published a new one stating 7 of the 9 indicated votes for the president, and two were sealed and the contents unknown.
It is generally not regular practice for an attorney general to brief a president about a small situation. It is almost unheard of for the DOJ to issue a press release or comment on an investigation in progress, especially to reveal major details about the case.
“They were Trump ballots — eight ballots in an office yesterday in — but in a certain state and they were — they had Trump written on it, and they were thrown in a garbage can. This is what’s going to happen,” Trump told Fox News Radio. “This is what’s going to happen, and we’re investigating that.”
He later told reporters, “You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President claimed.
“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.
NCRM found no reports of ballots being found in a river.
NBC News on Thursday noted that “the White House appeared to have a coordinated rollout of the information coming from the Justice Department.”
‘What Does Putin Have on Him?’ Trump Gives Russia a Pass on Alexei Navalny Poisoning
All eyes have been on Russia since opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill in Siberia.
Navalny was finally air-lifted to German, where the government announced toxicology tests found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent,” according to CNN.
“Alexey Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This poison can be detected without a doubt in the samples.”
Trump was asked about the poisoning on Friday against the backdrop of the alleged pattern of Vladimir Putin poisoning political opponents.
But Trump refused to condemn the attack or hold Putin to account.
“Once again Trump passes on a chance to hold Russia accountable. What does Putin have on him?” CNN analyst Joe Lockhart asked.
Here’s what others were saying:
https://t.co/44ZCHj2e34 https://t.co/w1eGa7yfao
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2020
Trump on what he might do about the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny: "If Hillary got elected, you would be at war with North Korea." pic.twitter.com/pqKKCBGa0o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"But I do get along with President Putin. But I've been tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." — Trump is totally incoherent pic.twitter.com/k5CqY3t3LY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
"I get along with President Putin" is the best response Trump can come up with.https://t.co/473sJdOm7m
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 4, 2020
Worse than saying nothing.
Trump on Russia’s poisoning of Putin critic #Navalny:
"We haven't had any proof yet.” https://t.co/BbBpNire4N
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 4, 2020
Trump simply will not criticize Vladimir Putin… ever… https://t.co/JUtBIoGtGh
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 4, 2020
